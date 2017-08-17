TC Pipelines - Strong Earnings Support Future Growth

TC Pipelines recent drop downs from TransCanada give the company a strong position in the north-east midstream market. This should enable the company to increase its dividends going forward.

TC Pipelines has increased its dividends annually for almost 20 years and plans to continue these increases. The company yields just under 8% with its most recent increase.

TC Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) is a master limited partnership that's owned almost 25% by TransCanada Corporation (NYSE: TRP), a $40 billion oil powerhouse. The company manages and owns a significant number of pipelines in the United States and has an impressive midstream portfolio. As we will see through this article, the company's recent earnings combined with its impressive assets support its future growth.

Midstream Pipelines - Siemens

TC Pipelines Second Quarter Highlights

TC Pipelines had strong second quarter results that allowed the company to maintain its dividend. These results will support the company's long-term growth.

TC Pipelines Net Income - TC Pipelines Investor Presentation

TC Pipelines had net income attributable to controlling interests of $55 million with distributable cash flow of $82 million. Out of this, the company paid cash distributions of $68 million or $0.94 per common unit for the quarter. That comes out to an annual dividend yield of just under 7.4%, or a high-single digit yield. And that shows the strength of TC Pipelines ability to generate long-term cash flow for investors.

TC Pipelines has also declared dividends of $1.00 per common unit, or an increase of 6% over the company's 1Q 2017 distribution. That increase marks 18 consecutive years of distributions for TC Pipelines and increases the company's dividends to almost 8%. That shows TC Pipelines commitment to shareholders and its commitment to increasing its dividend over the long-term.

Lastly, through the quarter, TC Pipelines managed to complete its acquisition of 49.3% interest in the Iroquois Gas Transmission System from TransCanada, its parent company. The company has also acquired TransCanada's 11.8% interest in PNGTS. Both of these acquisitions should provide the company with a respectable increase in cash flow and enable it to increase its dividend respectably going forward.

TC Pipelines financed this acquisition through a combination of debt and equity allowing the company to maintain its investment grade credit rating. The company recently closed an offering for $0.5 billion in 10-year notes at a low 3.9%. This shows the company's financial strength from this quarter and its ability to keep its finance costs low. And from here, we can see TC Pipelines impressive financial strength.

TC Pipelines Earnings - TC Pipelines Investor Presentation

Looking at TC Pipelines 2Q 2017 financials, we can see that for both 1Q 2016 and 1Q 2017, the company had $55 million in net income attributable to controlling interests. The company paid $68 million in distributables over the same time compared to $60 million, showing a respectable double digit increase in the company's dividend. That increase has come as the company has supported the company's strong dividend.

Over this time period, the company managed to increase its distributable cash flow by $4 million from $78 million to $82 million. That means that the company has increased its dividends faster than it has increased its distributable cash flow. However, the company's recent acquisitions should increase its distributable cash flow much faster and enable it to continue these dividend increases.

TC Pipelines Impressive Assets

TC Pipelines has had incredibly strong 2Q 2017 results and these results continue as a result of the company's impressive asset portfolio.

TC Pipelines Asset Outlook - TC Pipelines Investor Presentation

TC Pipelines has had continued solid performance from its portfolio assets and has continued to benefit from higher contracting earnings. The company has had solid second quarter performance and has its pipeline contracted through mid-2020. The company has continued stable performance from the remainder of its assets. This shows how the company will be able to continue increasing its dividend.

The company anticipates that its assets will continue to perform well thanks to their high contracting levels. On top of that, the company's assets provide it with room for expansion and a close relation to TransCanada and its significant assets in the region. As a result, we can see how TC Pipelines has an incredibly impressive portfolio of assets.

As an investor, I am incredibly impressed by TC Pipelines and the company's assets. The company has the ability to continue increasing its revenue going forward which should enable it to increase its dividend going forward.

TC Pipelines Asset Overview - TC Pipelines Investor Presentation

Looking at the specifics of TC Pipelines asset base, we can see that the company has stable cash flow from its pipeline asset base. At the same time, the company has completed a number of dropdowns, thanks to TransCanada viewing the company as a core part of its strategy. These dropdowns have given TC Pipelines access to the lucrative north-east market and means growing profits for TC Pipelines going forward.

Given that this company is officially the MLP for TransCanada corporation, that means that TransCanada's reputation is partially tied to the MLP's dividend. And that doesn't count TransCanada's 25% holding in the company. And that means we can anticipate that TransCanada will continue to drop down assets at a profitable rate to TC Pipelines, something that should support the company's dividends going forward.

Conclusion

TC Pipelines has done an impressive job, even when taking the oil crash into account. The company has managed to increase its dividend annually for almost 20 years and has continued doing so. That means the company's current dividend at the present time is almost 8%, a very respectable yield for investors. And this dividend is supported by continued dropdowns from TransCanada.

TC Pipelines has recently had two new acquisition from TransCanada with the company buying almost 50% of the Iroquois pipeline and more than 10% of the PNGTS pipeline. These acquisitions should provide the company with additional cash flow and enable it to continue growing its dividend going forward. And this shows why TC Pipelines is a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCP, TRP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.