Cisco Systems: Struggling As Words Still Have To Translate Into Actual Growth

Despite the big cash load and non-demanding multiple, I see no compelling triggers to pick up shares until they hit the high $20s.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) ended the fiscal year of 2017 on a bad note, as has been expected. The issue is that while management sounds upbeat on its initiatives, further declines in sales are projected in the first quarter of the current fiscal year of 2018.

The positive talk but lack of financial improvements makes investors impatient, as Cisco has been lagging for a while. That being said, earnings power of around $2 per share remains very respectable if you consider net cash balances of +$7 per share. This makes Cisco a real value stock, which could benefit greatly if growth comes back, allowing for multiple expansion on top of the positive impact of a potential tax repatriation holiday.

On the downside, investors are still doubting management's words and the impact of $15 billion being spent on M&A in recent years. This makes some investors hesitant, doubting if Cisco could be or become a value trap. I am constructive based on the efforts and wording by management, but only buy on dips into the high $20s.

Soft End To The Year

Cisco posted a 4.0% fall in fourth quarter revenues, as sales fell to $12.13 billion, which means that full year sales are down 2.5% to $48 billion. The decline does not come as a surprise, as the company guided for a 4-6% decline in fourth quarter revenues.

The company reports its sales across 8 segments, as revenues were down in the top 4 categories. Revenues of switching and NGN routing were both down 9% as these two segments make up 59% of product sales. Revenues of the collaboration business were down 3%, and even the hot area of data centers posted a 4% decline. The only bright spot was a 5% increase in wireless revenues and a 3% increase in security revenues, yet these are relatively small segments for Cisco.

Comments about recurring revenues having risen by four percentage points to 31% of sales are of little importance in this environment, given the disappointing top line sales developments. Product gross margins were down 190 basis points to 60.3% of sales, mostly as a result of price competition.

Despite this margin pressure, Cisco remains very profitable as operating profits are equal to 25.0% of sales. This is down 110 basis points from last year on the back of gross margin pressure, offset in part by strong cost control as the margin number furthermore included a $142 million quarterly restructuring charge. The only good thing is that interest rates are rising which makes a difference given the huge cash balances of Cisco, as net interest income jumped to $146 million for the quarter. Amidst a higher tax rate, quarterly GAAP earnings fell by nearly 14% to $2.43 billion, as GAAP earnings fell from $0.56 to $0.48 per share.

For the year, GAAP earnings totalled $1.90 per share as non-GAAP earnings came in at $2.39 per share. Roughly 60% of the discrepancy between both accounting standards comes from share based compensation which is really recurring item. If we adjust for this, but add back impairment and restructuring charges, I see realistic earnings power around $2.10 per share.

Outlook, Is Reality Sinking In?

The situation is not anticipated to improve anytime soon as first quarter revenues are seen down 1-3% compared to the year before, while GAAP earnings are seen at $0.48-$0.53 per share.

While any company can run into difficult times, the performance of Cisco is very disappointing in this solid economic environment as some of its emerging competitors are eating the company's lunch in certain areas. As CEO Chuck Robbins calls the fourth quarter "a strong quarter," I understand why investors get angry, as it shows that management is not living in the same reality as a large group of disappointed investors.

The key attraction to some investors are the growing cash balances, which stand at $70.5 billion, of which unfortunately just $3 billion is held in the US. Lack of substantial US cash holdings means that debt has risen to $33.7 billion, for a net cash position of $37 billion. With 5.03 billion shares, this net cash balance is equal to +$7 per share. Trading at $31 per share, operating assets are valued at $24 per share, for a roughly 11-12 times earnings multiple.

That is quite a low multiple as the near 4% dividend yield can easily be financed out of (declining) earnings and existing cash balances, yet the prospects for growth are very slim. Not only are revenues falling, the company has been making quite a few sizeable bolt-on deals as well, as these deals so far had no real impact on the overall results. So far this year, Cisco has made a few acquisitions. This includes a recent $610 million deal for Viptela, the $125 million purchase of AI company MindMeld, and of course the $3.7 billion purchase of AppDyanmics at the start of the year.

Value Remains, But It Is Hard To Get Excited

The simple truth of the matter is that Cisco is a real value stock as the 8% earnings yield is quite enticing, supported by a very strong balance sheet, dividends and efforts to improve the business. The reality is that sales are flattish for four years, as recent sales trends are actually turning to wrong direction. Given the guidance that sales are seen down 2% in the first quarter, it remains very doubtful whether 2018 will see any growth at all on an annual basis.

While investors receive a very decent 3.7% dividend yield, the reality is that the pace of the reduction in the outstanding share base is slowing down rapidly as share buybacks are largely offset by share based compensation. At the same time, net cash balances are not growing that much as the company pursues multi-billion-dollar deals without much or any growth to show for it. That is at least in terms of GAAP reporting, as Cisco too is switching to a SaaS business model. In that light it is somewhat comforting to see deferred revenue balances being up $2 billion year-over-year, now standing at $18.5 billion.

The company is taking initiatives to drive the turnaround including the Network Initiative, security offerings in collaboration with major strategic partners, as words have to start transpiring into real dollar revenues and earnings in the coming quarters. Progress in this area, which could and should halt revenue declines, and might even leave prospects for growth, could offer hopes for valuation multiple inflation. This is certainly the case if this can be combined with good hopes and news about a tax repatriation holiday. The question is what the odds are for these things to really happen in the short to medium term.

In May I urged for caution on Cisco despite the value and cash holdings argument, after the company spent over $15 billion on M&A since 2012 while sales have been stagnant. Shares traded at similar levels as they are trading today, as the wording might be improving but the financial performance has not been improving in the recent quarter, as well as seen in the outlook for the current quarter. For that reason I reiterate my stance: I will be initiating a position if shares dip into the high $20s, adding if shares might fall down further.

