Cisco Is An Attractive Buy After Fourth-Quarter Overreaction

The company's low price-to-earnings ratio is especially compelling in today's historically overvalued market.

When investors think of industries that often house rock-solid dividend growth stocks, the technology sector is usually not at the top of the list.

At least, not until recently. The past decade has seen several stocks that were previously high-flying growth stocks mature into dependable dividend growers.

Cisco (CSCO) is one technology company in particular that has emerged as a dividend growth stalwart.

The past decade has been very favorable to Cisco, as the company delivered 9.0% annualized revenue growth and 10.0% annualized growth in both per-share cash flow and per-share adjusted earnings.

Despite this strong fundamental performance, Cisco’s dividend history is relatively short compared to many of the other companies that we cover on Sure Dividend.

Cisco paid its first dividend in 2011, and although the company has increased its payout steadily ever since, it is still years away from being a Dividend Aristocrat or even a Dividend Achiever.

Still, there’s a lot to like about Cisco’s stock. And the company recently reported financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017, providing an update into the company’s recent financial performance.

This article will analyze Cisco’s fourth quarter earnings release and determine whether this blue-chip technology stock holds appeal for long-term dividend growth investors.



Business Overview & Quarterly Results Summary

Cisco is a diversified technology conglomerate.

Founded in 1984, Cisco is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a market capitalization of $159 billion.

Cisco is unlike many of its technology peers. While other tech giants generate much of their revenue from a single product – Apple (AAPL) has the iPhone, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) have search advertising, Amazon (AMZN) has e-commerce, etc. – Cisco operates an extremely diversified business.

In fact, Cisco has 9 unique product categories, with the largest segment contributing 28% to the company’s fourth quarter revenues.



Source: Cisco Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 7

The company’s fourth quarter earnings release was in line with market expectations, but Cisco’s stock fell ~4% regardless. It appeared that market participants had expectations exceeding the consensus analyst estimate.

Turning to the figures, Cisco’s fourth quarter revenue of $12.1 billion declined 4% from the prior year’s period, while adjusted earnings-per-share of $0.61 dropped 3% from the same period a year ago.

Cisco continues to benefit from its capital-light, high-margin business model. The company reported 63.7% adjusted gross margin and 31.5% adjusted operating margin during the quarter.

Altogether, it was a reasonable quarter from Cisco. More details about the company’s financial results and performance attribution can be seen in the following diagram.

Source: Cisco Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 4

Cisco’s quarterly earnings release also concluded the company’s fiscal 2017.

For the full-year period, the company’s $48.0 billion of total revenue declined 2% from the prior year’s period, while adjusted earnings-per-share and operating cash flow increased by 1% and 2%, respectively.

Source: Cisco Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 5

Cisco’s sluggish fiscal 2017 reflects the continued transformation that is being executed by this technology giant.

More specifically, Cisco is transitioning to a subscription-based revenue model. This means that the company has new metrics that it is measuring to assess its performance and prioritize its capital allocation.

The following slide displays some of the progress on key subscription-based performance metrics that Cisco made during the quarter.

Source: Cisco Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 8

The first and third metrics are relatively straightforward. The middle metric – deferred product revenue – is revenue that is paid in advance of it actually being incurred. Deferred revenue is listed as a current liability on Cisco’s balance sheet and is sometimes called "unearned revenue."

Deferred revenue can be thought of as Cisco’s "revenue backlog." A typical example of a scenario that would result in a deferred revenue liability is when a customer purchases a year-long service subscription and pays for it in advance.

With that in mind, investors should be delighted to see that Cisco’s deferred product revenue grew 50% in the quarter, complimented by 31% recurring revenue contribution and 51% figure for subscriptions as a percentage of software revenue.

Cisco’s fourth quarter also saw the company continue to allocate capital in a very shareholder-friendly fashion.

In the quarter, Cisco repurchased $1.2 billion of company stock and paid $1.4 billion of dividends, providing a healthy blend of current income and tax-deferred intrinsic value growth.

Source: Cisco Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 13

The average price of Cisco’s 118 million repurchased shares during fiscal 2017 was $31.38, which equates to a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1 using the recently-reported 2017 adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.39.

This is an excellent valuation to execute a company stock buyback plan. Importantly, Cisco has $11.7 billion remaining on its existing share repurchase authorization – enough to last about three years at the current pace of buybacks.

Cisco’s continued share repurchases are likely to build tremendous shareholder value, particularly if management shows to willingness to be price-sensitive about its buyback program.

Altogether, Cisco’s earnings release was in-line with the market’s expectations. Here’s what Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins had to say about the company’s performance in the quarter:

We had another strong quarter and a transformative year. We made tremendous progress transitioning our business to more software and recurring revenue and delivered on our commitment to accelerate innovation in our core and across the portfolio. The network has never been more critical to business success and we are building the network of the future.

Cisco’s fourth quarter earnings release also saw the company reorganize the way it reports its segmented financial performance.

Now the company will report earnings in the following categories:

Infrastructure Platform

Applications

Security

Services

Other

Investors should take note of this change to avoid confusion during Cisco’s next report of financial performance.

Valuation, Dividends, & Expected Total Returns



After analyzing Cisco’s fourth quarter financial performance, this section will serve as an update on Cisco’s valuation and expected total returns.

Cisco’s recently published fourth quarter earnings release concluded the company’s fiscal 2017 with adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.39.

In addition, Cisco’s stock is currently trading at $31.10 as I write this on the day following the earnings release. These two figures together with some quick math suggest that Cisco is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0x.

The following diagram compares Cisco’s current price-to-earnings ratio to its long-term historical average.

Source: Value Line

Cisco’s current price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0 is between its 5-year average of 11.0 and its 10-year average of 14.5.

Cisco’s valuation suggests that the stock is an appealing buy at current prices, as the stock trades somewhere near fair value (a rarity in today’s market). Accordingly, the company should deliver attractive total returns based on its valuation, but also due to its dividend yield and growth prospects.

Cisco currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, which yields 3.7% on the company’s current stock price of $31.10. Cisco’s dividend yield is nearly twice the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index, suggesting that this stock is suitable for income-oriented investors.

And Cisco’s dividend is extraordinarily safe. The company’s current dividend payment and its recently announced 2017 adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.39 implies a dividend payout ratio of just 48.5%.

There are very few opportunities to acquire shares of a high-quality company with a dividend yield near 4% and a payout ratio below 50%. Conservative investors, take notice.

The remainder of Cisco’s total returns will be driven by growth in the company’s adjusted earnings-per-share. Cisco’s adjusted earnings-per-share history since the year 2001 can be seen below.

Source: Value Line

Since 2001, Cisco’s adjusted earnings-per-share have compounded at an extraordinary 15.8% clip.

This is unlikely to be repeated in the future. Once Cisco’s transition to a subscription-first business model is complete, the company is likely to deliver adjusted earnings-per-share growth in the range of 5%-7% per year.

To sum up, Cisco’s total returns will be composed of:

3.7% dividend yield

5%-7% adjusted earnings-per-share growth

for expected total returns of 8.7%-11.7% before the (likely minimal) impact of any valuation changes.

Final Thoughts



Cisco is one of the more boring large-cap technology stocks on the market.

However, that’s precisely why this stock appeal to income investors. Cisco has increased its adjusted earnings-per-share in 13 out of the last 15 years, is a dedicated (although quite young) dividend grower, and is trading at a significant valuation discount to the rest of the stock market.

Simply put, there’s a lot to like here. Investors should benefit from acquiring shares of this high-quality technology dividend stock during this temporary post-earnings price decline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.