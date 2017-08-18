How Does Altria's Stock React To Dividend Hikes?

Historic analysis explores how Altria's stock reacted to these dividend hikes. Are we observing investors buying the stock before declaration date or afterwards?

Expected forward yield is above 4% now. Is it a good idea to buy now or wait until the declaration date has passed?

Mighty Altria (MO) has been on the decline ever since the FDA announcement to curb consumption of combustible cigarettes. The stock has been trading sideways in the $64-66 corridor for almost two weeks now and is yielding just below 4%.

Altria will declare its next dividend on August 24, 2017, and with investors eyeing a 8-9% increase in the dividend (this would bring the dividend payout ratio in line with Altria's 80% target payout ratio), this article analyzes how Altria's stock has reacted in the past to these dividend hikes. Are we observing investors buying the stock in the run-up to the declaration date? Are we observing people buying the stock after the dividend hike? Let's find out!

The analysis

To do so I have analyzed Altria's stock price behavior in the 9 trading days leading up to the dividend declaration date and the 9 trading days following the dividend hike. The period covers 17 years over which Altria's dividends developed as follows:

Figure I: Dividend History with declaration date

With Altria raising its dividend like clockwork every year in late August we can expect that the market is aware of this. Thus, any patterns we find are not just anecdotal evidence but proven by back-testing analysis.

By plotting how the stock behaved in the 9 days leading up to the dividend declaration date vs. the performance over the 9 days following the dividend declaration data we get a correlation matrix which looks like this:

Figure II: Correlation Matrix

Let's run through what this means by focusing on the year 2007, which has the "FOCUS!" label attached to it.

In 2007, Altria announced an increase in its dividend on August 29. Over the respective time periods mentioned above Altria's stock closed as follows:

9 trading days before declaration date: $66.36

On the declaration date: $69.80

9 trading days following declaration date: $67.50

This then leads to the following performances:

+5.18% prior to the declaration date

–3.30% following the declaration date

Visually this looks like this:

Figure III: Stock price changes before and after declaration date

So now that we know what this is all about, let's explore whether it is a good idea to buy Altria in anticipation of a dividend hike or better wait once it has been announced.

To do so, I have plotted that behavior mentioned above for all the 17 years covered in that analysis:

Figure IV: Tree-map of stock reactions to dividend hikes

This tree-map easily shows that there are more green than red squares with the size of the square indicating the overall performance. This means that in the majority of the cases covered here, Altria's stock price rose into the declaration date and rose even further afterwards. This is also confirmed by the correlation matrix shown above (Figure II).

Finally, to bring it all together and allow for individual analysis I have built a dashboard that you can interact with. This allows you to select different years and find out how Altria's stock price reacted to its dividend increases, respectively. All you have to do here is to simply select a year on the right and then hover with your mouse over the data for further descriptions.

In the screenshot above only the year 2003 has been selected, but if you select all the years you will be able to reproduce the view from Figure IV. Regarding 2003 you see two squares, one indicating stock performance "post Altria's dividend declaration date!" and the other showing the performance "prior Altria's dividend declaration date!" If you hover over the top left square you will, for instance, see the following:

The "3.25%" figure mentioned in that "tooltip" information can also be found in the stock price chart below:

Takeaway

Altria is set to announce another 8-9% dividend increase within a week. Historic analysis has shown that – despite the market obviously being aware of the fact that Altria is ALWAYS raising its dividend in late August – in most cases investors can benefit from that by both buying the stock over the 9 days leading up to the declaration date and the 9 days following it.

Altria is currently yielding 3.8% and should it declare a dividend of $0.66 per share, investors can now lock in an expected 4% forward yield. At the same time, as historically Altria's stock is expected to rather climb up than decline, an investment prior to the declaration date is expected to yield superior returns.

In terms of risk: This is a special situation that Altria is currently in. It has very rarely, if ever, happened that the stock plummeted by up to 20% in a few minutes on news that is unlikely to affect the business over the next couple of years. Thus, it will be interesting to see if investors applaud the expected dividend increase.

Speculating further, it could also be the case that given Altria's disastrous performance since late July, many investors have completely forgotten about the expected dividend hike. Such a situation could lead to intensified buying afterwards as overall Altria remains a core holding in many dividend portfolios and should become even more attractive at a 4% yield.

This strategy does not consider Altria's underlying business model and business performance and is assuming the historic ceterus paribus conditions to be applicable to the future as well. Investors may take further aspects into consideration before making a decision.

Sidenote: Naturally, as Altria raised its dividend in 50 of the last 48 years, should the unthinkable happen and Altria does not raise its dividend (an event as unlikely as anything), "historic declaration date analysis" will prove no value anymore.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.