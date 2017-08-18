Nike Sets A Fast Pace For Dividend Growth

Given Nike's (NKE) current dividend and its likely future growth, the current price is a good opportunity for dividend growth investors with a time horizon of more than 10 years. Below I will cover how Nike meets each of my 4 key characteristics of a strong and growing dividend growth company, what I think future dividends will be and how that all figures into a price to pay to get that dividend stream.

Is NKE a good investment partner?

When I investigate a new company to see if it will make a good investment partner for my dividend growth strategy, I look for 4 key characteristics. The 4 key company characteristics are: growing revenues and market, growing profits, managing debt well, and growing the dividend. The first 3 key characteristics help a company support and grow its dividends (the 4 th characteristic), which is the main way I expect my investments to pay me back.

Nike first came to my attention in the comment streams from articles published by Chowder. My son is big into running so he is very much in the target demographic for Nike products (he even has some). I think the physically active, or those who wish to appear as if they are, is a growing market. So I decided that Nike warranted a deeper look. What I am looking to find when I examine my 4 key characteristics is a company that is growing (and will continue to grow) its profits and cash flow so that it can find no better use of some of its cash then to send it to me as dividends.

Although I am willing to look wherever I need to to find the information I want, I like it best when a company itself tells me about how it is doing on my 4 key characteristics. From this presentation on the Nike website, I've pulled some slides that address two of my key characteristics.

My first key characteristic is that a company needs a growing market with growing revenues. This can be done by finding more customers, by selling current customers more products, or even by selling current customers the same products at growing prices. Most companies grow revenues by more than one of these methods.

One area of potential concern for me is that Nike is at heart an apparel company, and those have been have been struggling over the last few years. So the slide above is welcome news on Nike. Revenue growth at 8% CAGR over the last 5 years is pretty impressive. I find this especially impressive because since Nike sells around the world, the strong dollar that is pushing other US companies with overseas sales lower in revenue is not showing here. Nike is able to grow revenues fast enough that even though a strong dollar means product prices are lower outside the US, it can still grow revenue at close to double digits. This slide provides some good evidence that Nike has a growing market in which to extract growing revenues.

I still want more data on how revenues are growing. Ideally I want growth to be fairly even across all segments. That very rarely happens, so I want to see that there are big disparities where some segments are growing rapidly while others are shrinking. Looking at the 10K filing I get the following slide that gives a finer breakdown on which segments are generating the revenues.

The slide above shows breakdowns several different ways. First I see the two biggest sources of revenues are footwear and apparel, which isn’t a big surprise. While equipment is by far the smallest segment, it looks to me like management has some issues to address here to reverse the slide in revenue. I like when looking at Nike revenues by broad brand categories that the two largest revenue producers are also the two segments with the best growth at 6%. The effects of a strong dollar are about a 2% to 3% drag on revenue, which is less than half of the net increase in revenue.

The category of direct to consumer sales includes both sales at outlet malls and online sales. I like very much that this category is growing at 16%, more than twice the rate of the more traditional sales channels. Both online sales and outlet sales offer better margins (since they aren’t paying third-party profits), so I think this is a very profitable area to grow in. I also think that women’s products and young athletes’ products represent a better growth opportunity than the much larger men’s product category. And with those categories growing about 50% faster than the men’s category, I think management is working that opportunity.

Growing revenues are important because it makes it easier to grow profits, my second key characteristic. Companies also have many ways to grow profits, they can just sell more products, cut the costs to produce or market their products or raise the price on their products. Most companies use some combination of these methods to increase profits.

“We lose money on every sale, but we will make it up in volume” is a rather tongue-in-cheek way of saying that growing revenues aren’t always growing profits. The slide above shows that Nike is growing it profits not just growing revenues. In fact, I think it’s significant that earnings per share are growing at around twice the rate as revenues are growing. To me that indicates that management is able to grow production cost effectively and doesn't have to discount products much in order to get them to sell. To me that points to a management team that is good at predicting what its customers want and when they want it.

Based on the information that Nike provides on its website I can conclude that revenue growth is strong and seems likely to continue. This in turn is driving profit growth. However, given that earnings are growing at about twice the rate of revenues, it looks to me like management is also doing a very good job at keeping costs under control.

Most companies only provide about 5 years of history on revenues and earnings, and I like to see a longer time span of about 10 years. The above YCHart shows revenues, EPS, FCF and dividends for the last 10 years. You can clearly see that Nike did take a hit during the Great Recession, but other than that the trend in all 4 metrics is upwards. I included FCF because since that tends to contain fewer non-cash adjustments than earnings, it tends to be a better measure of a company's ability to pay dividends. I like that the TTM FCF value is currently about twice the yearly dividend. These charts are further evidence that Nike is growing its ability to pay dividends over time.

The YCHart above in the bottom graph shows that NKE has been growing its dividend over the last 10 years. In fact, it has grown its dividend every year since 2003. As a dividend growth investor, I depend on the holding in my portfolio to pay me a growing dividend, so that when I retire, I can use that growing income stream to replace the income from my job. NKE has grown its dividend over time much faster than the rate of inflation, which is strong evidence that it will continue to do so in the future. The other 3 key characteristics are all important in providing a company with the cash to increase its dividend, and NKE has each of those characteristics.

The third characteristic of my 4 key characteristics is managing debt well. A company can be growing revenues and profits but not have the cash to pay out a growing dividend payment if it doesn't handle its debt well. A company that takes on more debt than it can support or can use effectively will have to spend money on paying interest rather than dividends. Too much debt will also likely lead to a lower credit rating and higher interest rates on the debt it owes. All of that can then consume cash that in a better management company could be used to pay dividends. For the most part, what I want to see is a company with an investment grade credit rating or better.

Nike mentions that it has an investment grade credit rating, but doesn’t mention the specific rating. Going to Moody’s (you have to register but it’s free) I see that NKE has an A1 (A+ from S&P) credit rating. I like the Moody’s site better than S&P because Moody’s lists a lot of reports; some are only available to paying customers, but you can tell a lot just from the titles listed. So for instance I can see that Moody’s upgraded NKE to A1 back early in 2008. I can also see NKE issuing new debt and getting that rated as A1, and just generally see positive credit actions. That is enough to convince me that NKE management is handling the debt well.

Between the A1 credit rating and the positive titles of the article about NKE, it looks to me like Nike is managing its debt well. That should leave plenty of the growing profits to pay a growing dividend.

What does the latest earnings report say?

On June 30, Nike reported on the final quarter of its 2017 fiscal year. I definitely liked that it reported a beat on both the top and bottom lines. The 10 cent beat on earnings of $0.60 was particularly impressive. My big takeaways from the report was the new Amazon pilot program and the guidance on 2018 revenue growth of high to mid-single digits. While I don’t see online sales killing brick and mortar anytime soon, there is plenty of potential there for more sales at better margins for Nike.

I see plenty of signs that Nike should be able to keep growing its revenues and its profits into the future. It looks to be handling debt well, and has plenty of room to increase the dividend. I judge Nike to be a good investment partner for a dividend growth investor.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that Nike has increased its dividends each year for 15 years.

Many of the companies I look at can be described as dividend growth companies. They are mostly slow growing and the growth is from the dividend. Nike still seems to have many characteristics of a growth company. In fact on its website it calls itself a growth company. For many of the dividend growth companies I evaluate, the payout ratio is in the range of 40% to 60%. For them it is prudent to project a fast dividend growth rate only out 5 years. Nike however only has a payout ratio of 30%. For companies like that, I think it is still fairly prudent to project the fast dividend growth pace out 10 years. In doing my DDM calculation of Nike, I will project faster dividend growth out 10 years. What that means is that for dividend growth investors with shorter time frames, NKE might not be the stock to buy.

Nike has been pretty aggressive in growing its dividends. The last increase was 12.5%, just about the lowest growth rate of those from the CCC List. Looking 10 years down the road, using a dividend growth rate of 12.5% and (as reported in the CCC List from finviz.com) and EPS growth rate of 10.9%, I calculate the payout ratio to be about 37% which is still below 40%. I think Nike can afford that level of dividends, especially since they are buying back shares as well. If Nike continues the pattern it has established over the last several years, we can expect two more payments at the $0.18 level and two payments at $0.20 for dividends over the next twelve months. I will use that $0.76 value as my dividend amount.

Using those parameters, I calculate an NPV of the dividend stream of $50.66. Using just DDM to calculate a buy price would then give a price of anything under $51.

Next, I want to look and see what the average yield over the last 4 years has to tell me about the current price. I see here that the 4 year average yield is 1.18%. With the current yield being 1.23%, that says the current price is a slightly better deal than the average offered over the last 4 years. With the current dividend of $0.72, that gives a price of about $61. If I use my next 12 month projected dividend I get a price of $64. Averaging the 3 valuation numbers and rounding up, I get a buy price of anything under $59.

Given that $59 buy price, I think dividend growth investors who have longer than a 10 year time frame and are willing to take a riskier position that is likely to be compensated by share price appreciation can find an opportunity in Nike. Investors who have a shorter time frame or want to depend less on share price appreciation can wait for a pullback.

Can options help?

Given how tight we are on a buy price and the dependency on share price appreciation, I think options can offer a lot of help to make taking a position in NKE a better deal.

I like the September monthly expiration date. Writing a put with a strike price of $57.50 will give you the shares right about the current market price and a premium that is about the same as the dividend payments over the next 12 months. While the Delta of -0.35 indicates about a 1 in 3 chance of getting the shares, the premium could be well worth it.

The $60 strike price call also offers a nice premium that is close to two quarters of dividend payments while only lasting 29 days. With a delta of 0.31, I think writing that contract can give a nice boost to the position. It will work well if you already have 100 shares, or if you need to make a purchase of some or all of 100 shares to cover the 100 shares needed for the covered call.

Conclusion

I want to invest in companies that have my 4 key characteristics: growing revenue, growing profit, well managed debt and growing dividends. Nike has shown itself to have those key characteristics for at least the last 10 years. Nike is a great company with solid past performance and good prospects in its sub-sector of the apparel industry. Dividend growth has been robust to aggressive and can continue for some time based on projected earnings growth. For dividend growth investors with long time horizons, Nike could offer a very nice opportunity.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.