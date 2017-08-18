New York & Company's (NWY) CEO Gregory Scott on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 17, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Eunice Han - ICR

Gregory Scott - Chief Executive Officer and Director

John Worthington - President and Chief Operating Officer

Sheamus Toal - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the New York & Company Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Eunice Han, ICR. You may begin.

Eunice Han

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on today’s call, either as part of our prepared remarks or in response to your questions, may contain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the company’s documents filed with the SEC, including the company’s fiscal year 2016 Form 10-K.

And now, I’d like to turn the call over to Greg Scott, CEO.

Gregory Scott

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review our second quarter fiscal 2017 results. With me today are John Worthington, our President and COO; and Sheamus Toal, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I’ll begin the call by reviewing our performance for the second quarter and update you on our performance against our strategic initiatives. Following my remarks, John will review our accomplishments in credit and loyalty, eCommerce, real estate expansion and Project Excellence. Then, Sheamus will wrap up our prepared remarks by providing our financial results and outlook in more detail before opening the call up for questions.

We’re pleased to report better than expected earnings with our second quarter. The period was highlighted by a significant increase in both operating earnings and diluted earnings per share compared to the fiscal 2016 second quarter and marked our highest gross margin and operating income since second quarter 2005 and 2008, respectively. These results reflect the benefits of a stronger initial markup, reductions in rent and store operating expenses, as well as expense discipline across the organization.

While comparable sales were down slightly in the quarter, we are pleased that we saw significant improvement in traffic trends at our core New York & Company brick-and-mortar stores from Q1. These positive traffic trends in New York & Company have continued into the third quarter. We attribute our improvement in traffic to the focused execution of our strategy that position New York & Company as a key shopping destination for women 25 to 45.

During the quarter, we were also pleased that we continue to see eCommerce sales grow at a double-digit percentage pace. We believe that this improvement can be attributed to our celebrity brand collaboration, which are exclusive to us as we present consumers with great style and value across all lifestyles. We also continue to invest in additional omni-channel capabilities and marketing, which is serving to drive customer loyalty and more shopping visits from our customer base.

In total, for the second quarter, net sales were $224.1 million. Comp store sales declined 1.1%, reflecting a double-digit percentage increase in eCommerce, offset by decreases in brick-and-mortar comp store sales, reflecting traffic decline albeit significantly improved and better than mall traffic averages.

Gross profit margin expanded 180 basis points and adjusted net income was $3.2 million, or earnings of $0.05 per diluted share, increasing from adjusted net income of $1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in the second quarter last year. As I mentioned, our initiatives led us to a significant improvement in traffic in our New York & Company brick-and-mortar stores, due in part to the strong consumer response to the Gabrielle Union for 7th Avenue launch.

In fact, while our largest sub-brand 7th Avenue was still down in the quarter, the trend improved significantly from Q1, and we expect to continue this positive momentum in the third quarter. We also saw strength within our Soho Street collection and our Soho Jeans sub brand also performed on plan in the quarter. The more casual lifestyle portion of the business continues to outperform the total.

Our overall consolidated dress business was strong growing by 7% in the second quarter, driven by the introduction of a more casual dress business, including t-shirt resin. eCommerce exclusive dresses were also very strong performance in the quarter. At the same time, we also continue to experience comp increases in our Eva Mendes Collection, which will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September.

Unfortunately, these improvements and growth categories were offset in the quarter by overall weakness in our top business, including both our knit and woven top assortments, our more traditional dress department, as well as continued weakness in jewelry and accessories. We are working diligently to improve these trends in the quarter.

Now let me turn to a few of the exciting growth opportunities we’re pursuing and the strategies that are in place to help position us to enhance value for our shareholders and achieve our longer-term goal to transform New York & Company to a digitally-led dynamic omni-channel retailer with strong proprietary sub-brands and amazing celebrity partnership.

First is our continued work on leveraging and enhancing our brand assets. This includes the development of our celebrity collaborations, as well of our sub-brands. With respect to celebrity sub-brands, we were excited to launch the Gabrielle Union collection yesterday online and in stores. We’re taking a new approach to this collection by adding more frequent, smaller deliveries throughout the year to align with the strong social following of Gabrielle Union.

We have already seen that she has the ability to drive sales and excitement through her social channels and we look forward to growing this collection in the years ahead. Gabrielle’s unique style that is eclectic and always trend-right will allow us to serve multiple lifestyles within the same collection.

Turning to Eva Mendes. As we announced last quarter, we began to expand Eva’s footprint by only 25 more Shop & Shop stores at our New York & Company stores for a total of 51 Shop & Shop locations. This, along with continued strength online enabled us to deliver another solid increase in the Eva Mendes business in Q2.

During the quarter, we launched an Eva Mendes micro-site that will enable us to showcase content that will drive engagement and continue to grow the Eva business online, which is a significant portion of the Eva business. The eCommerce team has been able to offer an extended expression of the Eva collection online, including a party assortment, the best of Eva in petite and tall sizes.

In September, to celebrate the fifth-year anniversary of Eva Mendes with New York & Company, we’re expanding the collection to include an assortment of plus size styles online. This is our first introduction of plus at New York & Company and we are excited about the future of this business and what it mean – will mean for the future of New York & Company in the plus arena.

We also see our celebrity collaborations driving greater traffic and customers in New York & Company, given that these assortments are exclusive to us. At the same time, our partnerships drive engagement to our brand and drive a higher AUR in our total business. We believe New York & Company will increasingly become known as a key destination, as we continue to expand our celebrity partnerships.

Turning to our other sub-brands, we saw significant improvement in the 7th Avenue business, driven by fashion pants and novelty tops. While still negative, 7th Avenue showed significant improvement in the second quarter and it has continued into the third quarter. We believe this improvement was driven by the introduction of Gabrielle Union at the pace of 7th Avenue, as well as a very strong bottoms business, driven by the newness in palazzos, pants and overall crops.

As mentioned previously, Soho Jeans and Soho Street were on plan for the quarter and Soho Street continues to be an opportunity for growth as we move forward. The Soho Street lifestyle driven by a more street casual aesthetic was very strong, driven by casual dresses and the overall strength of this lifestyle.

Second, we are focused on increasing our brand awareness and enhancing the effectiveness of our communications to both existing and new customers. In additions to celebrity and increased social presence, in Q2, we launched our new loyalty program called Runway Rewards that John will discuss later. This relaunch of our credit card and loyalty program in the quarter showed positive results with our loyal customer.

We are focused on better connecting with our most loyal customers through our credit loyalty program. In the second quarter our credit loyalty business increased to 42.8% of sales, up from 40.7% of total sales in Q2 2016. We continue to expect our credit card file to grow as we believe it will ultimately increase the penetration to 50% or more.

Our third initiative is to continue to grow and build upon the success of our omni and digital channel. eCommerce sales rose by double-digit increase in the second quarter, with growth across comp metrics, including traffic, conversion, and ADS. eCommerce sales rose to 25% of our overall business and we continue to see this penetration growing as we move forward. This was driven by strong product acceptance, along with our continued focus as an omni-channel business.

We saw strong reaction to our growing eCommerce exclusive business, which includes extended sizes in dresses and tops. We continue to see a strong response to our marketed collection of styles in both our digital and print marketing assets. To that end, in September week one of this year, we will deliver our first ever 40-page catalog and fashion book, which is 12 pages incremental to last year to drive improved traffic in sales across both channels of our business.

We believe, this will have a significant positive impact on our digital business in the quarter. As you know, we have implemented omni technology several years ago that allows us to order online/ship from store, order online/pick up in store, and order in store/ship from store or online.

We have become fairly sophisticated in using this technology to drive profitable sales over the last few years. As we look forward, we believe we have the opportunity to grow our order online/pick up in store, which we will begin to focus on as we move forward. Looking for new ways to ship faster, more efficiently and more effectively with less cost is what we are focused on currently.

Now let me touch on our real estate initiatives. As I mentioned last quarter, we plan to open up to 10 stores in premier locations at attractive rents that require low capital investments, enabling us to drive top line sales and increase profitability, generate significant returns on our investments and more importantly, expand our brand and celebrity presence.

We opened six of these stores in the first quarter and opened two stores in the second quarter. It’s incredibly important to note, we continue to be very flexible on our real estate portfolio, with more than 65% of our leases on a renewable basis before the end of fiscal year 2019.

We believe that this flexible real estate portfolio allows us ultimate flexibility as we move forward and grow our digital business to over 40%, while maintaining a profitable and strong brick-and-mortar presence.

Fifth, we’ll continue to execute on our ongoing business engineering program, Project Excellence to reduce costs and improve overall efficiency. This remains a critical part of both our short and long-term strategy to return to improved profitability. I’m pleased to say that we continue to make improvements in our supply chain speed and deliver on our product to our customers quickly and efficiently.

As I discussed before, our lead time is approximately seven weeks shorter than two years ago and we continue to increase our percentage of short lead time or chase receipts, which should have a positive impact on our holiday results, as they did in Q2. In fact, our June chase delivery was successful in delivering positive comps and margin. This was an important strategy in Q2. We will continue to push forward to improve and to generate additional benefits from across the business on this program.

John will also discuss other areas of business, where we will continue to make inroads on expense control, expense savings and overall efficiencies in the business. This includes store payroll and occupancy, product costs, shrink improvement, marketing costs, home office payroll and occupancy and overall shipping costs, which are large variable expense that continues to grow as we grow our digital business. We are committed to looking at everything we can do to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and become a more profitable business.

Lastly, we are pleased to announce that during the quarter, we have hired a new EVP of merchandising for the business. Patti Shields joined us six weeks ago. She has previously held leadership role at St. John, Charlotte Ruth, Victoria’s Secret and Gap, Inc. We look forward to Patti’s future contributions to the overall business.

So in summary, we are pleased to deliver increased profitability for the second quarter and believe our strategy have us positioned to drive positive comps sales and reduce operating loss in the third quarter. More importantly, we continue to see significant opportunities ahead. Our Board, our teams and our entire management are dedicated to achieving our strategic goals for both the near-term and long-term and accelerating our even greater success to enhance value for our shareholders as we navigate through this fast-changing dynamic retail environment.

With that, I’ll turn it over to John.

John Worthington

Thanks, Greg. We were very pleased with our second quarter results. These results demonstrated the traction we are getting from our keys to success, resulting in $3.5 million of operating income in the quarter, a $2.1 million increase to the prior year. On a GAAP basis, operating income was $5.2 million, up from $1.3 million to the prior year second quarter.

Importantly, the quarter saw a strong improvement in brick-and-mortar traffic and continued eCommerce growth, again, demonstrating the success of our strategy to differentiate New York & Company from our peers, leading to more shopping visits and higher customer loyalty to our brand.

Greg shared the performance of our celebrity collaboration and sub-brand, and I will shortly provide color on our loyalty and private label credit card, as well as progress related to our real estate optimization, outlet conversion, omni-channel and Project Excellence initiatives that contributed to our better than expected performance.

We expect the continuation of our strategies in 2017 to increase customer loyalty and better position our mall and outlet stores to mitigate negative mall traffic trends. As I have noticed previously, our New York & Company credit loyalty customer shop more frequently and spend two to three times more annually.

During the second quarter, we began the relaunch of our credit loyalty program called Runway Rewards to our full 12-month active cardholder file, a circulation of approximately 1 million customers. We increased the marketing for the relaunch through targeted mailings and e-mail campaign and expect this effort to further engage those customers who have not recently shopped with us.

We remain very excited about our introduction of Runway Rewards, as this program makes it easier for our customers to earn and use their rewards and increase long-term loyalty. As it relates to credit loyalty, in the second quarter, sales rose to 42.8% of total sales versus 40.7% in the second quarter of 2016, representing 210 basis points of expansion.

We expect to continue to expand our customer file, as we leverage the SMS and e-mail acquisition campaign in-store and in line, made possible by new technology enhancements and point of sale. We also expect our new credit loyalty agreement to continue to assist us in expanding gross margin. This overall margin improvement is expected to add $11 million of incremental loyalties to sales and gross profit this year.

Now let me turn to our omni-channel business. We continue to experience double-digit growth in eCommerce, benefiting from a combination of enhancements we’ve made and continue to make to our web platform. We believe we continue to lead in technology within the specialty store channel and expect our enhanced capabilities with Ask Us, Ship from Store and Buy Online Pick Up In Store to further differentiate New York & Company from others as we give consumers the flexibility to have the product, size and color they want and enable them to shop when, where and how they want.

We expect our positive performance from eCommerce to continue as we benefit from the expansion of Gabrielle Union, which was introduced in store and online this week, as well as the launch of a 40-page fashion book and the introduction of Eva Mendes plus sizes in September.

We have several initiatives in place to drive traffic, conversion and ADS online. To drive online traffic, we’ll led – level – leverage social media, marketing and increase credit loyalty engagement on site. We also expect to increase average dollar sales as we focus on promotion and event and enable us to achieve objectives while increasing higher AUR categories, such as Eva Mendes, Gabrielle Union, dresses and outerwear. We’ll also focus on increasing units per transaction, as we enhance the recommendations feature on our site as part of our web redesign to drive more outfit dressing.

Now let me briefly provide an update on real estate, outlet conversion and Project Excellence. As we have previously disclosed, we are committed to our ongoing and comprehensive review of our entire real estate portfolio. We continue to improve profitability.

In the second quarter, we opened one New York & Company store and two new outlets and closed six New York & Company stores. At quarter-end, we operated 460 stores, including 125 outlet stores and 2.3 million selling square feet in operation. Our new New York & Company store openings this spring have focused on opening stores in high-performing centers that were previously occupied by close competitors. These stores were move-in ready and offered us attractive lease terms.

We have opened eight takeover stores in premier centers this year and plan to open another two in Q3. Those new stores are in Garden State Plaza, Pentagon City, Tyson’s Corne, Chicago Fashion, Valley Fair and three stores in Florida: Dadeland, Miami International and Sawgrass. We will continue to look at additional takeover opportunities in premier centers with attractive lease terms and solid store contributions.

Now let me turn to IT and stores. We continue to invest in technology to improve efficiency across our operations. During the quarter, we started the rollout of new mobile-handheld scanners to our stores, which we believe will provide several benefits, including increased speed freight processing, improved reliability, better in-store real-time reporting, improvement in omni processing and complement our new POS and tablets that we recently installed in stores, enabling us to improve productivity and focus our efforts on driving sales and conversion.

We were also pleased this quarter and season with our overall in inventory management across the store base, which resulted in lower shrink versus prior year and contributed to our increased gross margin. Our converted outlet stores delivered an increase in store contribution, which was aided by higher ADS, lower markdowns and reduced rent.

We’ll continue to assess our store base, so that we are well-positioned to drive optimal sales, productivity and profitability in both our New York & Company and outlet stores. We have increased our flexibility to achieve this goal by having over 65% of our lease renewals on two-year basis or less.

Now let me turn to Project Excellence. As you may recall, we began this journey with Project Excellence over two years ago, when we engaged a leading global business advisory firm to perform a comprehensive review of our entire business process and organizational structure to identify cost savings and business improvement strategy.

During this initial phase, the company established certain goals, and our outside independent advisers provided recommendations based upon their detailed benchmarking of all expenses in headcount, as compared to industry best practices. We successfully implemented these strategies, exceeding the reduction targets established by our outside advisers and exceeding our internal goal of over $30 million in cost savings and expense reductions.

As we have discussed at the time, these savings were expected to assist us in improving gross margin and provide funding for investment in marketing and growth areas of the business, such as omni-channel.

Based upon the initial success of Phase 1 and 2 of Project Excellence we have continued these efforts, which over the last two years have resulted in significant additional savings and benefits from several areas, including our new credit loyalty agreement, productions in our store payroll expenses, sourcing, procurement and reductions in store occupancy cost. At the same time, we have invested some of these savings as planned in growth areas of the business.

As noted in the second quarter results, our gross margin has increased by over 230 basis points to the highest level since 2005, led in large part the benefits from Project Excellence. On an annualized basis, the ongoing efforts with Project Excellence have resulted in more than $50 million of savings, which is contributing to significant gross margin improvement, but has also helped to fund investments in marketing to drive sales and fund incremental expenses in growth areas of the business, such as eCommerce.

While Project Excellence was clear – has clearly been successful in improving gross margin, reducing expenses and funding investments in marketing and eCommerce, it has also enabled us to improve our operational efficiency. In this regard, we have seen an improvement in our speed to market by seven weeks, which has enabled us to make decisions later in the process thereby reducing risk.

As we look to the future, we recently launched the next phase of our Project Excellence work, which includes a comprehensive review of our pricing and promotional strategies and separately a review of our logistics strategies, both of which are currently in process with the assistance of outside consulting resources with world-class expertise in these areas.

We continue to target areas of opportunity in additional savings and have recently rolled out productivity improvements with multi-store leader integration in our stores, which will improve SG&A savings, store execution and overall operating results.

In closing, we are very pleased to deliver non-GAAP operating income of $3.5 million and GAAP income of $5.2 million in the quarter. We remain encouraged by our strategic efforts across credit loyalty omni-channel, real estate and Project Excellence, and expect the actions we are taking to enable the third quarter and full-year to represent progress towards our sales productivity and profitability goals.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Sheamus to review our second quarter results and outlook in greater detail.

Sheamus Toal

Thank you, John. Good afternoon. Net sales for the second quarter were 241. – $224.1 million, as compared to $232.8 million for the second quarter last year. Comparable store sales decreased 1.1%, reflecting increases in our growing eCommerce business and increased revenue from our new private label credit card agreement, offset by decreases in brick-and-mortar stores.

In the comparable store sale base, average dollar sale per transaction increased by 2.6%, while the number of transactions per average store decreased 3.4%. Gross profit as a percentage of sales increased by 180 basis points to 30.6% of sales versus 28.8% from last year’s second quarter, reflecting the highest gross margin rate achieved in more than 10 years.

This increase reflected a 30 basis point increase in merchandise margin and 150 basis point improvement in the leverage of our buying an occupancy expenses. In connection with the 30 basis point improvement in merchandise margin, we were pleased to see a 100 basis point improvement in product margin, which was partially offset by a 70 basis point negative impact from shipping costs, resulting from a $1.4 million increase in shipping expenses associated with our growing eCommerce business.

On the product margin side, the 100 basis point improvement was driven by the combination of a $3.5 million increase in royalties under the new private label credit card agreement, which contributed 70 basis points and a 30 basis point improvement in product costs.

As previously discussed, the royalty rates increased at the start of this year, and for the second quarter, we generated $6 million of royalties, which is up from $2.5 million in the prior year second quarter. As it relates to buying an occupancy, we continue to be proactive and have aggressively pursued all opportunities to rationalize our real estate portfolio in an effort to reduce costs and increase profitability.

During the quarter, these efforts led to a $5.3 million reduction in buying an occupancy costs, and 150 basis point improvement in the leverage of these expenses, despite lower overall sales.

Moving to selling, general and administrative expenses, as referenced in our table in our release, on a GAAP basis, expenses were $63.4 million, as compared to $65.7 million in a prior-year period. However, these amounts include several items, which affect comparability. Excluding non-operating benefits of $1.7 million in the current year and $1.4 million of ADS marketing credits from the prior year, non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses were $65.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017, as compared to $67.1 million in last year’s second quarter.

The net operating benefit of $1.7 million reported in the current year represents the reversal of a legal reserve established for an alleged trademark infringement matter, partially offset by charges for strategic consulting services, legal accruals and executive management changes. Prior year selling, general and administrate expenses did not include any non-GAAP charges.

As previously disclosed, the prior year did, however, include marketing credits under our old private label credit card agreement, and these credits reduced various marketing expenses by $1.4 million. These credits do not exist under the new agreement, but have been replaced with royalty revenues.

On a comparable basis, excluding the impact of the non-operating benefits and the changes in classification of benefits under the new private label credit card agreement, non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses have decreased by $2 million to $65.1 million, which is significantly below our prior guidance, representing reductions in store selling expenses through a lower store count, a reduction in payroll costs, decreases in stock-based compensation expenses and reductions in insurance costs due to favorable claims, partially offset by increases in eCommerce fulfillment costs.

GAAP operating results improved significantly, reflecting income of $5.2 million, as compared to income of $1.3 million in the prior year second quarter. Excluding $1.7 million of net operating benefits, non-GAAP adjusted operating income in the current year second quarter was $3.5 million. There were no non-operating charges during the prior year period.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 was $4.8 million, or earnings of $0.08 per diluted share. This compares to the prior year GAAP net income of $0.9 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. Excluding $1.7 million of non-operating benefits, the current year second quarter non-GAAP adjusted net income was $3.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

On an adjusted basis, excluding the impact of non-operating benefits, adjusted EBITDA was $10.8 million, representing the highest EBITDA in the second quarter since 2008. Total quarter-end inventory decreased approximately 1%, which was in line with our previous external guidance, reflecting lower store count, combined with decreased levels of in-store inventory, partially offset by higher levels of in-transit inventory and increased levels of eCommerce inventory.

Capital spending for the second quarter was $2.6 million, as compared to $7.4 million in last year’s second quarter, primarily reflecting continued investment in real estate and IT infrastructure. Company ended the quarter with $76 million of cash on hand, representing cash of approximately $1.19 per share, or more than $1 per share net of debt.

During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 136,000 shares of common stock and has repurchased a total of approximately 831,000 shares under the existing share repurchase program. As of the end of the second quarter, the company had approximately $3.3 million of availability remaining under the share repurchase program. Any future share repurchases are expected to be funded using the company’s available cash.

Now turning to our outlook for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017. Net sales and comparable store sales are expected to be approximately flat. Gross margin is expected to be up 150 to 200 basis points from the prior year’s third quarter rate, reflecting continued benefits from Project Excellence through increased royalties, reductions in product costs and decreased occupancy costs, partially offset by increased shipping costs associated with the significant growth in the omni-channel business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses are expected to increase $2 million to $3 million, as compared to the third quarter of last year, reflecting the elimination of marketing credits earned under the old private label credit card agreement, which have been replaced by royalty revenue; increased eCommerce fulfillment costs, due to the expected increase in sales; anticipated increases in variable compensation programs, which are based upon annual profits; and investments in marketing, including increases in digital marketing and private label credit card marketing, all of which are in an effort to drive top line sales.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, operating results are expected to be approximately break-even to a loss of $1 million, as compared to an operating loss of $2 million in the prior year. The company continues to remain focused on EBITDA, and for the third quarter, it’s expected to generate $5 million to $6 million of positive EBITDA.

The company expects total inventory to increase in the low to mid single-digit range over the prior year third quarter, largely reflecting increases in eCommerce inventory and in-transit inventory. In-store inventory is expected to be approximately flat for the prior year.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter are projected between $6 million and $8 million, as compared to $4.1 million of capital expenditures in the third quarter of last year. Depreciation expense for the third quarter is estimated at $6 million.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to the operator to begin the question-and-answer portion of the call.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And with no questions, I’d like to turn the conference back over to Greg Scott.

Gregory Scott

Thank you. I would like to thank you for joining us today for our second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results. We look forward to speaking to you after the Thanksgiving holiday when we report our Q3 results. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today’s conference. We would like to thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.