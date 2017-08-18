Europe Historically Cheap To U.S.

Lower multiples, easier monetary policy, and what is shaping up as a surprisingly more stable political environment could all help European stocks outperform their U.S. counterparts.

Part of this expansion could be a function of the market gains of the dominant, yet high multiple, U.S. tech businesses.

With U.S. markets suffering one of their worst trading days of 2017 on Thursday, some investors may be prepared to look outside of the U.S. borders. The simple graph below shows the price-to-book ratio of the S&P 500 (SPY) versus the Euro Stoxx 600 (VGK).

U.S. stocks have meaningfully outperformed in the post-crisis period. Since the U.S. market hit its low in March 2009, the S&P 500 has returned 330% including reinvested dividends. The Euro Stoxx 600 has returned 224% in euro terms and 201% in U.S. dollar terms over this period.

Certainly, the United States has outpaced Europe economically over the past seven years. The question for investors is whether this equity market outperformance has been justified by economic and market fundamentals, or whether part of this outperformance is simply a function of expanding multiples in the United States.

The graph below shows the ratio of price-to-book multiples between the United States and Europe.

Europe was faced with rolling crises and existential threats to the fabric of its union early in the post-crisis period. At 3.08x, the price-to-book multiple of the S&P 500 is roughly 65% higher than the 1.87x price-to-book ratio of the Euro Stoxx 600. That relative ratio is approaching its post-crisis highs after a steady march higher over the past several years. The ratio is near its highest relative relationship dating back to 2002 - the earliest data I could glean from Bloomberg.

Part of the growing gap between the price-to-book ratios of U.S. and European stocks might be a function of market structure. The U.S. index is dominated by tech companies with elevated price-to-book multiples:

Apple (AAPL) 6.16x

Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) 4.33x

Microsoft (MSFT) 7.71x

Facebook (FB) 7.29x

Amazon (AMZN) 19.86x

Information technology companies (4.2%) do not make up a meaningful part of the Euro Stoxx 600. The largest sector is banks (13.9%), which trade at meaningfully lower price-to-book ratios. Part of the growing price-to-book differences is a function of the dominance of the U.S. tech giants.

Over the last year, the market has been concerned about European political leadership - the Brexit-related resignation of David Cameron, the uncertain outcomes of the French and Dutch elections, and a market-shaping Italian referendum. With the recent missteps of the administration in the U.S., it could be argued that Europe's leadership has strengthened relative to the United States. This may prove especially important as we head into a debt ceiling debate and further discussion on tax and healthcare reform.

Easy monetary accommodation appears to be drawing to an end in the United States with the Federal Reserve normalizing rates and working to shrink its balance sheet. Monetary policy remains easier in Europe which could serve as a continued tailwind, while the specter of potentially higher rates in the U.S. could serve as a modest headwind.

Lower multiples, more cohesive politics, and easier monetary policy could also lead to outperformance for European stocks. Over the next several weeks, I will work to put together some more comparisons between Europe and the United States, including some fund comparisons.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VGK, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.