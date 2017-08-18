The Copper Age

"Green" uses and explosive demand from India will likely double copper prices in the next 3-5 years.

Copper supply is struggling to keep up with demand.

Investment Thesis: The supply and demand fundamentals for copper are aligning for the next decade, and copper mining equities should provide a significant source of alpha.

Commodities in general have had a difficult few years. Led by large declines energy prices and bumper crop harvests, commodity investors have had little to cheer about. Copper has fared relatively better, with the front-month copper futures outperforming crude oil by a significant margin.

Source: Tradingview.com

Why copper remains a compelling investment going forward

1) There is no "shale copper"

While shale oil has been the bane of energy investors as the legion of E&P CEOs collectively concluded that losses on every barrel could be made up in volume, copper investors have been spared this madness. There are no easy deposits to dig out, and no new technology has allowed companies to rapidly destroy the price of the very commodity that sustains them.

2) Supply deficits as far as the eye can see

According to the International Copper Study Group, copper has been in a supply deficit for 8 straight years.

While others have a slightly different view about the past few years, the collective opinion is that inventories have been run down over the better part of the last decade to make up for the difference between supply and demand. Things look just as bad going forward, according to Citi Research.

3) The middle class is growing explosively

The China middle class story is well known, as it has delivered 17 consecutive years of impressive growth. The other middle class rapidly expanding, India, has been much less publicised. Demand in India is significantly lower currently than in China, with per capita consumption of copper less than 10% that of China's.





Even visualized on a GDP intensity basis, i.e., the amount of copper used per dollar of GDP, India's intensity is significantly lower and is now about to enter a rapidly advancing phase.

Source: Mine & Money December 2016

4) The green revolution

If all of that were not enough, the world is simultaneously embarking on a "green" revolution. Electric cars are now entering a phase of intense growth along with hybrids, and the impact on copper demand will be quite telling.

Added to that is the demand coming from wind energy, which is rising rapidly and fueling demand for copper.

According to energy and mining consultancy Wood Mackenzie, a wind turbine holds 3.6 tonnes of copper per megawatt, and the metal is currently trading at $7,100 per tonne. Not all of that weight comes in the form of cabling, which is the primary aim of thieves, but even a 1.5MW has roughly $20,000 worth of copper cable.

In fact, wind turbine installations had a phenomenal 2016, and projections for 2017 look to exceed 2016 levels.

5) Supply is behind the curve and not in a hurry to respond

Global copper capex peaked in 2012, while demand has been rising year after year.

We believe mine supply will surprise to the downside in 2018 and 2019, coupled with upside surprises in demand from emerging economies.

Conclusion

Copper has had a good run in 2016 and 2017. While a pullback may or may not happen, we believe the longer-term fundamentals are aligning very nicely for copper. Given the huge lag between capex and production growth and the lack of quality projects, we would not be surprised to see all-time highs for the metal in 2020. Copper miners currently making just a few cents per pound will see their margins increase 5-10 fold during this period and are likely to provide excellent returns.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.