Provocative Rhetoric Around North Korea Drives Flight To Quality

How will the global tension related to North Korea affect the markets? Portfolio Managers Chris Diaz and George Maris share their views.

Chris Diaz: Well, we have seen a general flight to quality as tensions have increased on the Korean Peninsula. I think what makes this time different is we are starting to see certainly increased frequency of missile tests by the North Korean regime, and the U.S. response has been an increase in rhetoric. So, to the extent that we have moved closer to war on the Korean Peninsula, and God forbid, closer to nuclear war, then investors have sought the safe havens, relative safety of U.S. Treasuries as well as safer currencies in the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen.

In general, the yen is considered to be a funding currency given the very low level of interest rates in Japan, and so common for investors and risk-on environments or those that are seeking riskier investments in their portfolios is to underweight the yen or actually short the yen in favor of higher-yielding currencies, generally currencies and in the emerging world in Southeastern Asia.

George Maris: What that means from an equity perspective is are we going to have some sort of black swan event that really creates some sort of financial crisis or big financial difficulty, macroeconomic difficulty spreads in, creates a calamity akin to 2008? I don't think that's the case. I think most of the people understand that North Korea has been an issue for a long period of time. Clearly, with the new leadership there that has been in place for the last couple of years, there has been a heightening of inflammatory rhetoric and tension that has been in the background. What has been different, though, is the U.S. administration's response has been much more provocative than it has been in the past. I think in the past week you have seen markets adjust to that and be fearful of that, potentially increasing the odds of a policy mistake. And I think that is something that certainly as any asset manager should be doing, is being very cautious to account for the potential for a greater degree of political error here.

I think what is really interesting is that this has heightened the importance of China globally. It is showing that China is a substantial player. Where China was 20 years ago and where it is today - not only from an economic perspective, but from a strategic perspective - where it is as a player in the world is dramatically different, and you can see that with respect to environmental concerns, free trade and now from a military security perspective. China holds the keys to solving the North Korean crisis. And so this is increasing the importance in relevance of China long term.

From my vantage point, I think this is likely to aid in China being viewed as a less volatile place to invest by heightening its profile from not only an economic perspective, but also as a strategic partner throughout the world.

Diaz: We were starting to be concerned where we were in the economic cycle. We're starting to see activities, particularly in the U.S. re-leveraging events, whether it be issuing of debt to pay dividends, mergers & acquisitions, types of activity, as well as valuations that seem pretty stretched to us. I would note that recent geopolitical events, whether it be the vote for Brexit in the United Kingdom or what was I think a surprise election win for Donald Trump in the U.S... that the markets seemed to look past geopolitical events. It'll be interesting to see how long lasting the market impact is to rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

