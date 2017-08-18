Death at the Box Office?

I am not convinced that the theater business in the U.S. will go the way of the dinosaur.

Fortunately, I listened to the early pundits and successfully steered away from the collapse of the video store meltdown.

But in 2005, online DVD subscription was introduced, and many investors feared that the craze of brick-and-mortar video stores would go the way of the dinosaur.

Back in the late 1990s, I was a developer building stores around the southeastern U.S. for video chains such as Blockbuster Video, Hollywood Video, and Movie Gallery.

As you may recall, the video craze peaked in 2004 (when Blockbuster employed 84,300 people worldwide, including about 58,500 in the United States and about 25,800 in other countries, and had 9,094 stores).

For a Net Lease developer building stores for Blockbuster was like printing money. I would put a site under contract (somewhere close to Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT)), get a lease signed, and walk out of the closest bank with a loan (typically 100% financing).

Then, I would sell the stores to hungry 1031 buyers looking to cash in on the video rental demand that seemed to be never-ending…

However, I continued my plight to develop video stores, although many bankers became wary of the Internet threat.

To mitigate risks, I would select the highest-quality sites and negotiate below-market rents in an effort to prepare for the eventual collapse of the video industry.

On September 23, 2010, Blockbuster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to challenging losses, $900 million in debt, and strong competition from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Redbox, and video on-demand services. Movie Gallery/Hollywood Video had filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation earlier in 2010 for similar reasons (Source).

However, the decade-long debacle provided me with good insight into the impact of the disruption in the video industry.

Is The Box Office the Next Shoe To Drop?

A few weeks ago, AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) announced second-quarter earnings and reported a net loss of over $176 million compared with earnings of $24 million for the year-ago period. The loss included a $203 million pretax impairment charge related to its investment in digital marketing company National CineMedia LLC.

The Kansas City-based chain is highly leveraged, long-term debt exceeded $4.2 billion - more than triple what the company drew in revenue for the period - and interest expense was around $70 million. AMC’s CEO did not beat around the bush; he explained:

"To say that we are disappointed in the results would be an understatement. The quarter was simply a bust for AMC.”

According to Leslie Collins, Reporter, Kansas City Business Journal:

“The U.S. box office had been churning out records, including a 4.5 percent boost in admissions revenue during the first quarter. April saw a record 4 percent jump in box-office revenue. But the plot turned in May, with admissions down more than 10 percent. For the second quarter, U.S. box-office business was down 4.4 percent from the previous year.”

Sound familiar?

Is AMC the next Blockbuster?

More importantly, should I invest in brick and mortar leased to movie chains like AMC? Am I willing to invest in a REIT that invests in the theater business at any cost?

Enter EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), a specialty REIT with an investment portfolio that includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. These types of properties can be viewed as both its strength and its weakness.

They are a strength because they can produce higher returns to the REIT due to lack of competition for the assets. They are a weakness because they are often misunderstood and judged to be higher risk.

The assets in the EPR portfolio are geographically diverse within the United States:

The current asset breakdown looks like the following:

These are not your typical net lease assets. We believe it is this differentiation that gives the REIT an advantage. Buying a CVS is straightforward, buying a waterpark requires a different skill set and market understanding - one that is not easily replicated.

Consider that the recent CNL acquisition was done at a cap rate of 9.35%, and you can see that these properties, when combined and managed well, contain a significant margin cushion.

For those unfamiliar with the CNL transaction, on April 6, 2017, the company completed the acquisition with CNL Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (CNL Lifestyle). The company acquired the Northstar California Resort, 15 attraction properties (waterparks and amusement parks) and five small family entertainment centers for aggregate consideration valued at $455.5 million.

Additionally, the company provided $251.0 million of five-year, 8.5% secured debt financing to funds affiliated with Och-Ziff Real Estate (OZRE) for its purchase of 14 CNL Lifestyle ski properties valued at $374.5 million. Immediately following the acquisition, the company sold the five family entertainment centers for approximately $6.8 million.

It is important to note that On December 21, 2016, AMC announced that it closed its acquisition of Carmike Cinemas, Inc. (Carmike). Including the effects of this acquisition, AMC was the lessee of a substantial portion (35%) of the megaplex theater rental properties held by the company at March 31, 2017. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, approximately $29.2 million or 22.7% of the company's total revenues were derived from rental payments by AMC.

With this in mind, the following are EPR’s top 10 tenants (42% of ABR is theater related):

There is concentration risk within the portfolio, especially with AMC, but the REIT has been managing it well and the new properties will help reduce this concentration as the following chart shows:

I was initially attracted to the company because it traded at a discount due to its asset base and the dividend yield was enticing. Due to the success of the shares, the yield is lower, but still very healthy. Let’s take a look at EPR’s price performance:

The Balance Sheet

I have been pleased with EPR’s strong balance sheet metrics: coverage ratio continues to be strong with fixed charge coverage at 3.1x, debt service coverage at 3.6x, interest coverage at 3.6x and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at 5.3x.

At quarter-end, EPR had total outstanding debt of $2.8 billion, 97% of this debt is either fixed rate debt or debt that has been fixed through interest rate swaps with a blended coupon of approximately 5%. EPR had no balance on its $650 million line of credit and it had $70.9 million of unrestricted cash on hand.

During the quarter, EPR prepaid in full five mortgage notes for $117.2 million which were secured by 15 theater properties and had weighted average interest rate of 4.5% for GAAP purpose but an actual cash weighted average interest up 7%.

Subsequent to quarter, EPR prepaid in full three mortgage notes payable totaling $24.9 million which were secured by theater properties and had a weighted average interest rate of 5.8%. After these paydowns, EPR has only $12 million in maturities through 2019 with manageable maturities thereafter.

In May, EPR issued $450 million of 4.5% senior unsecured notes in a registered public offering at its lower spread ever for a 10-year bond. Due to the strength of the demand for this issue and the attractiveness of the terms, EPR also upsized the bond by $150 million over initial expectations.

Additionally, during the quarter, EPR issued approximately 8.9 million common shares in connection with the CNL transaction, valued at $657 million, or $74.28 per share.

EPR’s balance sheet and liquidity position continues to be in excellent shape such that it doesn’t anticipate the need to access the capital markets over the remainder of the year.

Latest Earnings

In Q2-17, EPR’s net income was $74.6 million or $1.02 per share compared to $49.2 million or $0.77 per share in the prior year. FFO was $85 million compared to $72.2 million in the prior year.

FFO adjusted for the quarter increased to $94.9 million compared to $74.7 million in the prior year and was $1.29 per share for the quarter versus $1.17 per share in the prior year, an increase of 10%.

Note: FFO adjustments include (1) prepaid in full a mortgage note payable during the quarter for $87 million and recognize the gain on early extinguishment of debt of $1 million that has been excluded of FFO adjusted. (2) recognized a gain on insurance recovery of $606,000 related to a theater that had suffered flood damage last fall, (3) completed the sale of two public charter schools during the quarter for net proceeds of $22.2 million and recognized a termination fee included in gain on sale of $3.9 million which has been added to get to FFO as adjusted.

Also, EPR has taken steps to further reduce exposure to Imagine Holdings. The impact on the annual FFO run rate is approximately $1.2 million due to the additional non-cash income that was previously recognized under the direct financing lease structure.

EPR also confirmed guidance: FFO as adjusted per share at a range of $5.05 to $5.20 and an increase in guidance for investment spending to a range of $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion from a range of $1.3 billion to $1.35 billion.

Here’s a snapshot of EPR’s FFO/share consensus estimates, including the Net Lease peers:

Death at the Box Office?

I don’t buy it. While I did learn some valuable lessons as a developer for Blockbuster in the 1990s, I am not convinced that the theater business in the US will go the way of the dinosaur.

I’m no movie analyst, but I am the father to five kids and they serve as my closest barometer to the health of the movie industry.

There’s a reason that EPR changed its name from Entertainment Properties to EPR. The company has been successful with diversifying into other sectors and that should continue to provide reduced exposure to AMC.

Let’s look at the dividend yield compared with the peers:

How safe is the yield? Take a look at the payout ratio:

How about dividend growth, take a look at this chart:

Now let’s examine the P/AFFO multiple:

As you can see below, EPR has under-performed the peers year-to-date:

On the recent earnings call, here’s what EPR’s CEO, Greg Silvers, had to say:

“As you can tell by our results, our strategy of focused investments continues to be successful. And not withstanding the hand ringing about threats to box office, our business remains very stable. We continue to be the market leader in experiential real estate. We believe that investors are becoming increasingly aware of the value of these experiential assets and our position gives us the unique opportunity to take advantage of this sociable shift.”

He added:

“…there were headlines that reflected that box office was down and I know there was a discussion of quarter-over-quarter box office being down comparing to 2016, but for the year we were up. And so we still feel really good about our properties and their performance has been kind of consistent.”

The Bottom Line: There are two primary attractions to REITs: Cash flow (via the dividend) and real growth in the value of assets - EPR has been doing very well producing both. FFO expansion and multiple expansion are the recipe for outperformance, and I expect EPR will reward investors.

I am forecasting EPR to generate healthy 20% total returns over the next 24-36 months. Don’t forget the dividend is also paid monthly, providing you with plenty of popcorn money to sit back and relax and the box office closest to you! (By the way, my closest AMC theater is owned by Realty Income (NYSE:O)).

Disclosure: I am on the Advisory Board of NY Residential REIT, and I am also a shareholder and publisher in theMaven (OTCQB:MVEN).

REITs mentioned: ADC, SRC, VER, STOR, FCPT, NNN, and O.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LTC, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.