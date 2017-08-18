Why You Might Be Using Price-To-Earnings Wrong

By Matthew Carr

On Sunday, my wife and I went to the farmer’s market. We picked up a small batch of olive oil that we like and some grilling supplies.

But I’ll be honest... those weren’t the real reasons I wanted to go.

No, the real reason is that a local pie company owned by a Food Network alum has a booth there. And I really love the pies.

Even better, I know that a whole pie costs significantly less at the farmer’s market - $25 - than going to one of the company’s shops in D.C. or Baltimore where I would spend $30.

Or I can buy a big wedge slice for $5, which is also a discount compared to the store price. (Obviously, the whole pie is the best value. But sometimes, I just can’t trust myself with an entire pie.)

As an added bonus, going to the farmer’s market instead of traveling into Chinatown or Northeast D.C. saves me a 30-minute drive.

The point I’m trying to make is this...

At our heart, so many of us are bargain hunters. We buy marked-down items from the supermarket and clothing outlets. Clearance sales draw us in like moths to a flame.

But as investors, it’s important that we know and understand the difference between temporarily undervalued shares and those that are permanently in decline.

Today, I’m going to share a unique technique I use to determine the value of high-growth opportunities. It starts with price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios...

“What’s an Ideal P/E Ratio?”

A lot of investors make noise over P/E. I’ve listened to folks complain that they won’t buy shares of a certain company because its P/E ratio is too high. In their view, it means shares are way overvalued. But that’s not quite right.

To begin, a company’s P/E ratio is backward-looking. You’re looking at how the shares are priced compared to its performance over the last 12 months.

However, the market is forward-looking. This is why a company can beat on earnings but shares get pummeled on guidance.

The past is the past. The future is what’s important.

Beyond this, some sectors simply have low P/E ratios (like utilities). Others have high ones (like technology stocks). There is no “perfect” P/E ratio. Yet it’s a question I get often... “What’s an ideal P/E ratio?”

My answer? “It depends.”

Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett abide by this formula: The ideal P/E multiple equals “8.5 times earnings, plus two times the growth rate of earnings.”

Others claim investors should buy only stocks with P/E ratios lower than 8.0 because they’ll provide the best returns over the next 12 months. Here are some examples of sub-8.0 stocks...

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) - 5.14

(NASDAQ:AAL) - 5.14 Ford (NYSE:F) - 6.12

(NYSE:F) - 6.12 General Motors (NYSE:GM) - 5.70

(NYSE:GM) - 5.70 GameStop (NYSE:GME) - 6.28.

This strategy is pretty much akin to buying the “Dogs of the Dow.” They’re the worst-performing blue chips and stocks. The idea is that they’ll rise over the next year because things can’t get any worse.

Maybe some of those companies will have a better 2018. Then again, maybe some of them are heading the way of Blockbuster and RadioShack.

For me, because P/E ratios are industry-specific, you have to dig a little deeper to determine value and true growth.

You have to...

Look at the company’s P/E ratio compared to those of its peers.

Look at that P/E ratio compared to its forward P/E.

Look at its P/E compared to its historical P/E.

My first rule of thumb: If the forward P/E is higher than the current P/E, avoid the company. Because what that means is shares are currently “more expensive” compared to future growth.

For example...

Why the Big Picture Matters

Let’s look at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The company’s current P/E is 250.20. You might look at that and say, “Shares are overpriced!” It’s even more shocking when you consider that they are just off their 52-week high of $1,083.31.

But you have to look at the big picture. In 2015, Amazon’s P/E was 463.73. In 2013, it was 601.22. You have to go back to 2011 to find a sub-200 P/E for Amazon.

So the company’s current P/E of 250.20 isn’t bad compared to its historic P/E.

And its forward P/E is 140.85. That difference between P/E and forward P/E tells you how much earnings are expected to grow. It’s something I really take into account. Often, the bigger disparity between current P/E and forward P/E, the more I like a company.

That means its profitability is expected to surge.

Amazon is interesting because we can throw it into several categories, but we’ll use retail for today’s comparison. Let’s look at Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT).

Currently, it has a P/E of 18.61. Investors love those low P/Es. It seems like a “steal” at current prices.

But Wal-Mart’s forward P/E is almost the same at 18.52.

In its most recent quarter, Wal-Mart’s revenue increased 1.4%, while EPS increased 2%. And revenue is projected to increase by a maximum of 2% next year.

That’s not very impressive, is it? The devil is always in the details.

A valuation metric like P/E can’t be used as an end-all analysis. Like everything else, it’s just one slice of a larger pie that you have to take into consideration.

I wouldn’t buy shares of Wal-Mart, Office Depot (NYSE:ODP), GameStop or Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) over Amazon just because of their lower P/E ratios. Their growth prospects aren’t that exciting to me.

We always have to take into account the bigger picture. It requires some work, but believe me... it’s well worth it.

Disclosure: We expressly forbid our writers from having a financial interest in their own securities recommendations to readers. All of our employees and agents must wait 24 hours after online publication or 72 hours after the mailing of printed-only publication prior to following an initial recommendation. Any investments recommended by Investment U should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company.