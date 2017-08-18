Take A Deep 'Breadth' Of The Bullish Air

The VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund A (MUTF:NDRMX) tactically adjusts its asset class exposures each month across global stocks, U.S. fixed income, and cash. It utilizes an objective, data-driven process driven by macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators developed by Ned Davis Research ("NDR"). The Fund invests based on the weight-of-the-evidence of its objective indicators, removing human emotion and decision making from the investment process.

July Performance

NDRMX returned 1.39% versus 1.87% for its benchmark of 60% global stocks (MSCI All Country World Index) and 40% bonds (Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index), and 1.58% for the Morningstar Tactical Allocation Peer Group average.

The Fund lagged its benchmark in July, due to both its slight underweight exposure to global stocks and its lack of exposure to Emerging Markets equities. Global stocks (MSCI All Country World Index) returned 2.83%, and emerging markets equities (MSCI Emerging Markets Index) returned 6.04%. The Fund's top-performing positions were its equity holdings within the U.S., Japan, and Europe ex U.K. Within the U.S., the Fund benefited from a large overweight position in large-cap growth stocks. U.S. large-cap growth (Russell 1000 Growth Index) returned 2.66% and outperformed both value and small-cap stocks.

Fund Positioning August 2017: Shift from Neutral to Moderately Bullish

At the start of August, NDRMX's position shifted from neutral to slightly overweight stocks in August. The Fund's equity allocation increased from 58.9% to 65.2%, the bond allocation decreased from 40.5% to 34.3%, and the minimal cash position remained basically unchanged at 0.5%. The largest regional equity allocation shifts were an increase in exposure to the U.S. (34.1% to 39.9%) and the Emerging Markets (0% to 3.4%), and reductions to Europe ex U.K. (12.8% to 10.7%) and Japan (12.0% to 10.4%). Within the U.S. market cap and style positioning, the overweight exposure to large-cap growth was reduced and the exposure to large-cap value was increased.

July 2017 Performance Review

July was a great month for stocks. In fact, 2017 has been a great year for stocks thus far. U.S. stocks (S&P 500 Index) are up 11.59%, global stocks (MSCI All Country World Index) are up 14.98%, and Emerging Markets stocks (MSCI Emerging Markets Index) are up 25.74%. For the seven-month period, the Fund is up 9.20%.

Global Balanced Positioning Relative to Neutral*

Global stocks returned 2.83% and U.S. bonds returned 0.43%. The Fund was slightly underweight stocks (by approximately 1%) versus bonds in July. This small underweight position detracted from performance given the significant outperformance of stocks relative to bonds.

Global Regional Equity Positioning Relative to Neutral*

The performance of the regional equity positioning was mixed. The Fund was underweight the Emerging Markets, which was the largest regional equity detractor from performance. This was offset by winning overweight positions within the U.S., Japan, and Europe ex U.K.

U.S. Cap and Style Positioning Relative to Neutral*

The positioning within the U.S. contributed to performance. The Fund was overweight growth over value and large cap over small cap. Large-cap growth (Russell 1000 Growth Index) outperformed large-cap value (Russell 1000 Value Index) by 1.33%, and large cap (Russell 1000 Index) outperformed small cap (Russell 2000 Index) by 1.24%.

Total Returns (%) as of July 31, 2017 1 Mo.† Since Inception† Class A: NAV

(Inception 5/11/16) 1.39 12.08 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -4.45 6.79 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% BbgBarc US Agg.1 1.87 11.43 Morningstar Tactical Allocation

Category (average)2 1.59 9.26

Total Returns (%) as of June 30, 2017 1 Mo† Since Inception† Class A: NAV

(Inception 5/11/16) 0.18 11.68 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -5.57 6.02 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% BbgBarc US Agg.1 0.26 10.49 Morningstar Tactical Allocation

Category (average)2 0.11 8.12

The tables present past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect applicable fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Had the Fund incurred all expenses and fees, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment returns and Fund share values will fluctuate so that investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at net asset value (NAV). Index returns assume that dividends of the index constituents in the index have been reinvested.

†Returns less than a year are not annualized.

Expenses: Class A: Gross 3.60%; Net 1.38%. Expenses are capped contractually until 05/01/18 at 1.15% for Class A. Caps exclude certain expenses, such as interest.

Weight of the Evidence: NDR Global Breadth Indicator Turns Bullish

The Fund's stock allocation increased from 59% to 65% based on increased technical strength. The specific indicator that became bullish is the NDR Global Breadth Indicator. "Breadth" is a measure of participation, and this specific breadth indicator measures the percentage of countries in the MSCI All Country World Index that are trading above their 50-day moving average.

This measurement is important because it provides insight into the health of a market rally. On the one hand, investors should be cautious if the global stock market is rising because only one or just a few countries are performing well and pulling the Index forward. A rally without broad participation is usually one that should be viewed with extreme skepticism. On the other hand, if the majority of the countries in the Index are participating in the rally, then there is perhaps more comfort, given the potentially higher likelihood that the rally will last.

NDR Global Breadth Indicator

Seasonality is another indicator that recently changed. It is a simple yet potent indicator that measures the historical price patterns that result from the market's recurring tendencies. This indicator is important now because it changed from neutral to bearish.

As you can see from the following chart, March and April have been strong performance months for stocks, while the spring and summer months, starting in May and ending in October, have historically lagged. Hence the old adage: Sell in May and go away.

NDR Seasonality Indicator

The bullish global breadth reading and the bearish seasonality reading are at odds. There are five technical indicators and six non-price-based indicators (i.e., macroeconomic and fundamental) that determine the stock relative to bond allocation. Three of five technical indicators and three out of the six non-price-based indicators are bullish. Therefore, the overall composition of indicators, or what NDR refers to as the weight-of-the-evidence, has caused the equity allocation to become slightly overweight, increasing from 59% in July to 65% at the beginning of August.

