Dollar General Corporation: Competing Successfully Against Wal-Mart... For Now

Our blended DCF stock price target is $80, a 9.4x multiple to the FY2018 consensus EBITDA estimate of $2,642m. A return to same-store sales growth of 2% may drive the stock price higher than our current target.

Given an expected decline in ROIC, ongoing price competition with Wal-Mart Stores, and the cautious buying behavior of its customer base, we see little chance for significant multiple expansion over the next year.

A closer look revealed the positive estimate revisions were related to the acquisition of 322 store locations in 36 states, and that ROIC would decline slightly over the next year.

Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) is a $20.7b market cap discount general store company based in Tennessee. The company sells various low-cost merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. As of June 3, 2017, it operated 13,601 stores located in 44 states.

The company began paying a quarterly dividend in April 2015. It last paid a $0.26 per share dividend on July 25, up from $0.25 last July, for an annualized yield of 1.4%.

Institutional investors are the largest shareholders of this company, with T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. owning 11.27% of the shares outstanding, BlackRock, Inc. 7.66%, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. at 6.42%.

Relative valuation

DG currently trades at 16.1x the NTM consensus EPS estimate of $4.62 and 9.2x the NTM consensus EBITDA estimate of $2,520m - roughly in line with its one-year average of 16.0x and 9.1x, and mixed with its three-year average of 17.2x and 9.4x, respectively. In comparison, main competitor Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) trades at 16.1x and 8.5x, while Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) trades at 12.7x and 6.3x, and Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) trades at 18.1x and 8.7x, respectively.

Cash, dividends, and share repurchases

At the end of its F1Q ended May 5, 2017, Dollar General Corporation held $206m of cash and short-term investments, and $3,033m in total debt. We calculate LTM free cash flow at $1,110m. Over the last 12 months, the company paid out $281m of dividends and repurchased $848m of its common stock.

According to its latest 10-K, during the past three years, the company has generated $4.3b in cash flows from operating activities and incurred approximately $1.4b in capital expenditures. During that period, DG expanded the number of stores it operated by 2,188, representing growth of approximately 20%. In addition, it remodeled or relocated 2,702 stores, or approximately 20% of the stores it operated. The company intends to repurchase $450m of stock in FY2017.

History

Dollar General was founded in 1939 as J.L. Turner and Son. The first Dollar General store was opened in 1955 with the concept that no item would cost more than one dollar. By 1957, the company had 29 stores and $5m in sales in Kentucky and Tennessee, and in 1968, the company went public and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation. In 1977, Dollar General exceeded annual sales of $100m for the first time, and in 1999, it made the Fortune 500 list. In 2007, Dollar General was bought out by Kohlberg Kravis & Roberts & Co., Goldman Sachs, and other private equity investors for a total enterprise value of $7.3b. In 2009, the company went public again at a price of $21 per share, implying an enterprise value for Dollar General of $7.2b. By the end of 2013, KKR and Goldman Sachs sold the last of their stake in Dollar General in an equity sale that was priced at $60.71. Today, with 13,600 stores in 44 states, the company has a market capitalization of more than $20b at the recent stock price $74.50.

In August 2014, Dollar General proposed the acquisition Family Dollar for $78.50 per share, a counter to Dollar Tree’s announced agreement to purchase Family Dollar for $74.50 in July. This led to a year-long battle for the store that ended in July 2015, with Dollar Tree the successful bidder. In June 2017, Dollar General acquired 322 small discount stores from the former Family Dollar.

Management

CEO Todd Vasos joined the company in December 2008 as an executive vice president, and was promoted to COO in 2013 before taking the CEO position in June 2015. He previously was SVP and chief merchandising officer for Longs Drugs Stores, where he was responsible for all pharmacy and front-end marketing, merchandising, procurement, supply chain, advertising, store development, store layout and space allocation, and the operation of three distribution centers.

The business

According to the Dollar General’s 10-K, the company is committed to providing low-priced, basic every-day and household needs, supplemented with general merchandise items, from small-box stores. Dollar General sells well-known brands such as Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), Unilever (NYSE:UL), Kellogg's (NYSE:K), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Nabisco, Hanes (NYSE:HBI), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). According to Retail Leader:

“Dollar General serves a customer that even in favorable economic conditions tends to be under duress, which is why more than 80% of the approximately 11,000 items found in its stores sell for less than $5.”

The company manages its business on the basis of one reportable operating segment. All of the company’s operations are located in the United States, with the exception of certain subsidiaries in Hong Kong and China, and a liaison office in India, which collectively are not material to the results of operations. It reports revenue in four different classes: 1) Consumables; 2) Seasonal; 3) Home Products; and 4) Apparel.

Consumables, which makes up 76% of the company’s net sales, is Dollar General’s fastest growing class, with last twelve-month (LTM) revenue for the period ended May 5, 2017, up 8.5% year over year to $17.1b. Consumables sales growth was 8.7% in FY2016 and 7.9% in FY2015.

Total LTM sales growth was up 7.8% to $22.3b compared to 7.9% in FY2016 and 7.7% in FY2015. Same-store sales growth was only 0.7% year over year for the quarter ended May 5, 2017, compared to 0.9% for FY2016 and 2.8% in FY2015.

During Dollar General’s F1Q17 conference call on June 1, CEO Todd Vasos said that same store sales growth in the quarter improved as it moved past a combined effect of a delay in income tax refunds and the timing shift of a later Easter holiday. Same-store sales growth was driven by consumables and apparel, offset by declines in seasonal and home categories. Average unit retail price deflation from the combination of lower commodity cost and promotional activity, along with the reduction of SNAP benefits, continued to weigh on its same-store sales performance. However, Vasos believes these headwinds are transitory.

Outlook

The company updated guidance for its fiscal year during its F1Q17 conference call in order to take into account the pending store acquisitions. The company plans to open 1,290 new stores and remodel or relocate 760 stores for the year. As a result, FY2017 sales guidance was increased to 5-7% from 4-6%, capital spending was increased by $65m to $715-765m, and EPS was maintained at $4.25-5.00 after assuming “modest net accretion.” Same store sales growth remains targeted at 2%. The company continued its intention to repurchase shares worth $450m.

Given that 281 stores were added in F1Q17, we estimate that the addition of another 1,009 stores for the balance of the fiscal year will increase its Operating Capital (Adjusted Working Capital + Net PPE + Other Fixed Assets) by at least $800m. By looking at consensus EBIT estimates three months ago compared to today, we can see that the consensus EBIT estimates for FY2017 and FY2018 only increased by $23m and $20m, respectively. Essentially, we estimate it is investing at least $800m to generate an incremental $20-23m in annual EBIT.

Alternatively, if we assume an $800m capital investment should drive at least an incremental $80m in NOPLAT for an ROIC of 10% (Net Operating Profit Less Adjusted Taxes / Operating Capital), this indicates the addition of the 1,009 stores might be offsetting a same-store sales decline in EBIT of about $60m. Either way, the growth prospects for Dollar General appear muted for the next year or two.

Our expectations for muted EBIT growth prospects over the next two years are reflected in CFO John Garratt’s comments on the latest conference call:

“We believe that our customer will require sustained improvement in her economic outlook before she is willing to increase her spending on discretionary nonconsumable items. As you look at the quarterly cadence, both our margin and EPS comparisons to the prior year comparable periods begin to ease in the 2017 third quarter.”

ROIC appears to have peaked at 10.3% in F4Q16, with a likely mild downturn to 9.7% over the next year

By our measure, ROIC has been on a mild but fairly steady uptrend since F1Q14, moving from 9.2% from that quarter to 10.3% in 4Q16. ROIC was up year over year to 10.2% in F1Q17, but was down sequentially. Given our estimates that the profits of new stores in the fiscal year will be not enough to offset the associated addition of Operating Capital, we forecast a decline in ROIC to 10.1% over the next two quarters, and moving down to 9.7% for the two quarters after that.

Recent positive consensus estimate revisions not reflective of improved organic growth

The table below indicates the positive consensus estimate revisions related to the increase in the expected level of new store additions that were announced on June 1. As we noted above, the expected increase in EBIT will not be high enough to offset the expected increase in associated Operating Capital. We also note that consensus estimates are significantly lower relative to expectations a year ago.

While there could be upside to consensus estimates through its SG&A investment in an increased compensation structure and additional training for store managers, we would not expect this upside to be very significant. Any upside to consensus estimates will likely be tied to the economic outlook of its customer base.

Review of the DG stock price over the last 12 months

After selling off 27% from $91.79 on August 24, 2016, to $66.97 on October 5, 2016, following news it was engaging in a price war with Wal-Mart, it has traded in a fairly tight range since then, ranging from $80.06 on November 25, 2016, after the general market run-up following the U.S. presidential election and back down again to $68.35 on April 4, following the March 16, 2017, report of a contraction in same-store sales growth. The stock performance is approximately flat for the year to date, lagging the S&P 500 return of more than 10%.

Our blended DCF price target for Dollar General Corporation stock is $80, slightly above the current stock price

We see little chance of improvement in ROIC or margin expansion over the next year as Dollar General Corporation competes with Wal-Mart Stores on price with its most popular items, and as the buying behavior of its customer base remains cautious. We think the market is accurate to a higher possibility of downside surprise than upside, which is what we think is implied in the current stock price. On the other hand, we note that during the August 10, 2017, market sell-off and volatility spike that DG stock held up fairly well, and the CEO thinks the headwinds it is experiencing are transitory. Through August 11, DG was only one of four stocks in our 33-stock theoretical model portfolio that was showing positive returns for the month. At the first hint of a pending turnaround in the form of improved same-store sales growth, we think the stock would move to our Base Case price target of $86 fairly quickly. At that point, it could make sense to reduce the assumed probability for a Worst Case scenario. For now, we think an $80 price target is justified.

Base Case Price Target is $86

For our Base Case, our revenue and EBIT forecasts are in line with consensus through 2019, with reported FY2017 sales growth at 6.3%, moving to 7.5% in FY2018 and to 7.3% in FY2019. After that, we assume sales growth gradually declines to about 3% in FY2026. Consensus EBIT estimates imply FY2017 EBIT margin of 8.8%, and a margin of 8.7% for the next two subsequent years. We assume the company maintains this margin level throughout our forecast period. In this scenario, we forecast free cash flow growing from $1,047m in FY2016 to $1,753m in FY2026, a CAGR of 5.6%.

Worst Case Price Target is $44

For this scenario, we assume annual revenue growth peaks at 6.5% in FY2018 and eventually declines to 2.0% by FY2026. In addition, we assume the EBIT margin contracts to 5.7% in FY2018, 300 basis points below our Base Case forecast, and remains at that level for the forecast period. In this scenario, we assume free cash flow declines at a -1.1% rate from $1,047m in FY2016 to $942m in FY2026.

Best Case Price Target is $135



Our Best Case forecast assumes sales growth peaks at 8.5% in FY2018 and eventually declines to a 4.0% rate by FY2026. It also assumes the EBIT margin expands to 11.7% in FY2018 and remains at that level for the forecast period. This forecast seems very aggressive, and we think it has a small chance of being realized.

Detailed report

For our detailed report on Dollar General Corporation with additional tables and charts in PDF format, please follow this link.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.