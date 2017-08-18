IBM Can Provide At Least An 8% Annual Return Going Forward

The shares of IBM (IBM) are currently fairly valued when using conservative estimates. However, the current share price still provides an 8% to 10% annual return potential from this moment onwards.

Majority of investors are more likely interested in how the valuation and possible long-term return for a specific stock look like. Let us start with valuation first. I will not be delving too deeply into the current business situation of IBM as there are already plenty of excellent articles covering this topic. Personally, I prefer to keep my estimates as conservative as possible in order to avoid negative surprises. In case of IBM, if we were to assume that the current level of revenue could be sustained into the future (hence, we would expect 0% growth from now on) and if we would assume that the free cash flow to sales ratio would at least exceed 11% (15-year historical average has been around 14%) we would arrive at a normalized free cash flow level worth of $8791 million. With the current amount of outstanding shares, this translates into roughly $9.3 per share. For 2017, analysts are expecting free cash flow per share of around $13 per share, which is much more optimistic than mine.

For simplicity's sake, when estimating the current valuation, let us only use the Gordon formula. This formula is simply valuation = dividend / (required rate of return - growth). In this exercise, I will replace the dividend in the previous formula with free cash flow. This is because we do not care whether profits are distributed to shareholders via share buybacks or via dividend payments. If IBM would not grow at all, free cash flow would equal to net profit as there are no costs related to growth. In addition, if management has no growth projects in sight exceeding the company's weighted cost of capital, all profits can be distributed to shareholders.

Before we are able to apply the above Gordon formula to IBM, we need to find out required investment ratios for different levels of growth. The investment ratio can be derived using growth and return on equity with the following formula: investment ratio = growth / return on equity. The investment ratio plainly means how much from free cash flow needs to be deployed back to the business to fund growth. Let us assume IBM to reach in the long term 36% return on equity using free cash flow (15-year historical average has been around 66%). With the previously mentioned return on equity, we can calculate various investment ratios with different growth rates.

Growth rate Investment ratio 0% 0% 1% 2.8% 2% 5.6% 3% 8.3% 4% 11.1% 5% 13.9%

Source: author

We can now find out the free cash flow value in the Gordon formula by deducting the investment ratio from normalized free cash flow value mentioned above ($9.3 per share). By applying the Gordon formula with the previous values, the value of IBM can be deduced to be between $77 and $266. This range was achieved when the required return is in the range of 8% to 12% and growth between 0% and 5%. The below table describes these values in more detail. For example, the value of $121.8 in the below table with growth rate of 3% and required rate of return of 10% is achieved the following way: $9.3*0.917/(0.1-.03).

Required rate of return Growth rate 0% 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 8% 116.2$ 129.1$ 146.3$ 170.5$ 206.7$ 266.9$ 9% 103.3$ 113$ 125.4$ 142.1$ 165.3$ 200.2$ 10% 93$ 100.4$ 109.7$ 121.8$ 137.8$ 160.1$ 11% 84.5$ 90.4$ 97.5$ 106.6$ 118.1$ 133.5$ 12% 77.5$ 81.2$ 87.8$ 94.8$ 103.3$ 114.4$

Source: author

From the above table, we could quickly eliminate the two rightmost columns. This is because the company is most likely not in reality be able to achieve growth rates of 5% to 6% in the long term even though in shorter periods this was possible. What I mean by this is that you could use this kind of a growth rate for the next few years and then decrease the growth rate to a more normalized level aligned with the global economy. However, with the Gordon formula this is not supported. In the long term, 2-3% growth rate does not sound too unrealistic for IBM. Especially, considering that in real terms this would equal around 2% points less, i.e. 0-1%. One could consider that the required rate of return the markets are expecting in general is between 8% and 10%. So, using these ranges for growth rates and required rates of return and applying these values to the above table, we could conclude that the fair value for IBM is between $110 and $170. Since my personal required rate of return is 8% at minimum, I am completely fine with this price range as a fair value. As the current share price is almost exactly in the middle of this range at the time of writing this article, the shares can be considered as fairly valued using conservative estimates.

However, what if we were to assume that we have been too pessimistic in our assumptions regarding the normalized free cash flow level? If we would use the free cash flow per share value analysts are expecting ($13 per share), we would arrive at the following range for fair values with different growth rates and required rates of return.

Required rate of return Growth rate 0% 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 8% 162.6$ 180.7$ 204.8$ 238.7$ 289.3$ 373.6$ 9% 144.6$ 158.1$ 175.5$ 198.9$ 231.4$ 280.2$ 10% 130.2$ 140.5$ 153.5$ 170.5$ 192.9$ 224.1$ 11% 118.3$ 126.5$ 136.5$ 149.2$ 165.3$ 186.9$ 12% 108.5$ 113.6$ 122.9$ 132.7$ 144.6$ 160.1$

Source: author

From the above table, an investor can deduce that the markets are valuing the shares of IBM purely based on "ruler analyse." What I mean by this is that the markets consider the current level of free cash flow as normalized and sustainable and growth to be around 0% to 1% per year. I arrived at the previous growth ranges by applying the current share price and 8% to 10% required rate of return to the above table. My personal view is, of course, that analysts are wrong and that current level of free cash flow is way above the normalized level.

So, if you were to believe analysts estimates, the shares of IBM provide around 40% upside potential. However, if you were slightly more conservative in your estimates, you could conclude that the shares are fairly valued. Still, irrespective of which view is correct, the shares could still provide at least an 8% to 10% annual return going forward. So, it is no surprise that I would recommend adding shares of IBM to anyone's portfolio.

