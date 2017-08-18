Wal-Mart: Doing All The Right Things, But Heed Valuation Risk

Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) stock is dropping after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. Despite beats on both the top and bottom, WMT delivered a slightly weaker-than-expected guide, and that is spooking investors who have bought this stock up to a 10-year high valuation. Although valuation is a concern, WMT is doing all the right things to survive in today's retail world. Investors will continue to pay a premium for WMT stock, but we see that premium as being essentially maxed out at current levels. Consequently, we take a neutral stance on WMT stock.

The results were quite good, and they're all coming from the company's resurgent top-line growth. From 2012 to the end of 2015, WMT's top-line growth was consistently slowing down. Towards the end of 2015, the top-line growth actually slipped into negative territory. But that trend has reversed, and last quarter's 2.1% revenue growth is the best mark in several quarters.

The growth is happening everywhere. Comps in the US rose 1.8%, driven by a 1.3% increase in traffic and a 0.5% increase in ticket. Sam's Club saw traffic increase by more than 2%. On the international front, 9 of the company's 11 markets posted positive comp sales, with 5 of those markets posting comp growth in excess of 5%. Wal-Mart US e-commerce GMV jumped 67%. The grocery segment posted its best comp in five years.

In other worlds, after years of being beaten up by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wal-Mart is starting to fight back. And the company is doing a pretty good job. WMT is buffing out new segments (like grocery) while simultaneously developing new programs to enhance the omnichannel experience (like online grocery). Other omnichannel programs driving growth include pick-up in-store optionality, Easy Reorder, the JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) partnership, and several acquisitions (Jet.com, Moosejaw, ShoeBuy and Bonobos, to name a few).

Investments in these new omnichannel programs are driving up operating expenses, but these are necessary investments in order for WMT to protect and gain market share in this rapidly changing retail environment. As these investments continue to yield attractive return, the net result will be top- and bottom-line growth.

Given all of this, it's tough to understand why WMT's stock is selling off unless you take it in context of an 18% YTD rally into the report versus a 9% gain for the S&P 500. This is simply a natural pullback because the guidance wasn't as good as investors had hoped for (EPS of $4.35 this year versus expectations for $4.36).

The stock is already off its lows for the day, and that illustrates that investors haven't lost much confidence in the WMT growth narrative. Valuation is at a premium (earnings yield of just over 5.5% is right around a 10-year low), but the whole market is expensive right now given low interest rates, potential tax reform (WMT is a relatively full tax payer), and continued economic strength.

So, if valuation is your problem with WMT stock, you might be right in saying that it won't benefit from much multiple expansion over the next several quarters. The FY18 earnings multiple of 18.2x seems rich for 6% annualized earnings growth over the next five years. All things considered, we don't realistically see WMT's valuation expanding all that much more.

That means WMT's stock price appreciation rests entirely on earnings growth. With earnings growth pegged at 6% per year, that isn't great annualized return. All told, we like the WMT growth narrative, but think the stock is a bit too richly valued here. In this space, we are instead buying Target's (NYSE:TGT) stock as comps and traffic turn around there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.