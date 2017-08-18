Donating Shares, Part 2: How? Why?

Part 1 in this set discussed the benefits of donating shares. This article will discuss more details of the how and why, especially regarding estate planning and managing future taxes.

How to Donate Shares

The shares need to be in an open (non-registered) account to receive the benefit. Shares with higher capital gains owing will benefit most from the elimination (or reduction depending on your country) in capital gains tax.

You need to have someone facilitate the transaction for you. If your charity of choice is a larger organization, they can most likely facilitate the transfer themselves. If it is a smaller organization perhaps there is a parent organization or conference or diocese or board that offers some structural oversight that has a finance department that will handle a share transfer for you. There are also various community foundations that will play intermediary between your brokerage and the receiving charity.

There should be no fees to you, and you should receive the whole amount that is debited from your brokerage account on your charitable receipt issued by the intermediary, which is not necessarily the final destination of the funds.

I would urge everyone to choose their charities wisely and do some due diligence on charity selection. Some of the common large charities use large percentages of donations for administration costs and have massive CEO salaries. I want my charities to use my hard-earned dollars wisely and somewhat frugally - after all, that’s what I try to do. I donate the funds in order for them to progress on their goals, not to spend on large advertising campaigns and to line an individual's or large management team's pocket.

I called a not-very-large national charitable organization I respect and have donated to in the past because the glossy annual report mailed to me was very skimpy on actual numbers and I was looking for some further clarification. They did not send me the promised information about salaries and financial statements after several more emails and phone calls. Not responding to my requests was likely simply an oversight due to vacation and work schedules, and probably does not reflect on their ethics or the good work they do. However, as a result they have not participated in the last two distributions of funds. We have not been significant donors in the past, but these things do tend to ramp up. There needs to be some transparency and accounting to donors and it is their loss for not responding to basic requests and questions as they indicated they would. I have since received the next annual report in a similar format. Maybe I will give them one more chance and request more information the next time I receive their report.

My husband and I have worked on a ‘philosophy of giving’ together, in hopes that our giving will continue to blossom as the portfolio grows. We give deliberately and strategically, thinking locally, nationally, and internationally, as well as across disciplines such as children’s issues, education, poverty, addiction, crises, and our faith through our church. This is seen in volunteer time as well. Working for E4C doing taxes addresses poverty issues, working with Mennonite Disaster Service addresses helping people after the Fort McMurray fire disaster, working at camp helps children, and I volunteer in several roles at our church.

Once you have decided where the money will be donated and how you will move the shares it is time to contact the receiving institution. As with most transfers of funds in investments, the receiving institution is the one who initiates the transfer, but all parties will need to be notified. You need to contact the charity (or the intermediary/facilitator) first. The foundation I go through has a form to fill out which includes the typical list of contact and account information and exactly where the funds will be designated. Then I phone my brokerage directly. They ask all the typical questions about the foundation’s contact information, generate the already-filled form and email it to me to sign and I fax the forms off to both parties. I usually send an email to the individual charities as well, informing them that sometime in the next couple of months they should receive a donation from me through that particular foundation. I definitely follow up with the individual charities, as I do not receive a receipt from them.

One of the required questions is a dollar amount. I would caution you about ‘promising’ a specific amount and suggest you guesstimate low. I have heard anecdotal reports about common large charities hassling donors about not receiving what was promised. These things take time and market amounts can change quickly. Until the paperwork is sent, it is your prerogative to change your mind or divide the shares between more charities, which is possible if you are using a foundation. Typically I will designate a round dollar amount, such as $1,000, to several charities and the much larger balance of the donation to a favorite charity.

I have made this kind of donation only three times, and all through the same foundation, with six charities on the receiving end in various combinations. Each time it has taken about two months from the day the paperwork is faxed until the cash is in the hands of the charity. For tax purposes the receipt is usually in my hands within a few weeks, but I have never tried a December donation.

Why Donate Shares

Some of the obvious and practical, ‘why to use share donations instead of cash’ benefits were addressed in Part 1.

Specifically, the three main tax benefits for donating shares are:

The capital gains tax is avoided.

You receive a donation receipt.

Any dividend tax credit earned for the duration of the holding is kept. (Canadians only, sorry).

But there are other benefits as well:

Donations can help with position sizing. This April, I donated some Parkland Fuel TSX:PKI or (OTCPK:PKIUF) shares as a trimming strategy. I had some nice capital gains over the year so I donated as a way of reducing exposure. Almost half of those capital gains have since evaporated. Too bad I did not donate more!

It can help to use donation of shares for future tax considerations as well. Last August, I donated some of the Bell Inc. (BCE) shares that I held, and later repurchased at a lower price, averaging up substantially for future tax considerations on a long-term holding. Even though I only donated a portion of the holding, I eliminated the tax on that, yet continued on with the holding by repurchasing even more shares before the next ex-dividend date. For tax purposes, the ACB of the holding I now have is much higher. Essentially I ‘paid’ the tax by donating the shares already, and am starting again with a portion of the holding, averaging up. Had I waited longer before repurchasing there would have been an even better repurchase price, but oh well. It is difficult to predict the market action, but I did see the shares had gotten ahead of themselves.

This moves us into the concept of estate planning. One of many investors' goals is to leave a portfolio to children without too much tax burden. Donating shares gives the individual tax benefits along the way as I just demonstrated. I get the receipt for the donation and am able to reduce my current tax bill and the charity gets the benefits of the funds.

Charities are increasingly encouraging people to designate themselves in a will as if they are an “extra child” to reduce their final tax bill. A quick google of “A Child Called Charity” will find the following chart in many places:

The story behind the chart uses a $500,000 estate as an example to be divided, after tax, to three children. In this scenario each child will receive $167,000. In option two, designating $125,000 to each of three children plus a charity, the children each initially receive $125,000, but then divide the tax refund from the charitable gift, and receive $21,000 each, for a total of $146,000. The literature often concludes: "So for a very small reduction in inheritance for your children, you have generously supported the charities that are important to you."

I do not think this is a bad idea, but why wait until your final return to give? And what about exploring other options? An interesting article by Ted Rechtshaffen appeared in the Financial Post way back in 2013 entitled Leaving money to charity in your will? There is a better way.

The most significant argument against this strategy is expressed immediately in the article. Claims for charitable giving, as I mentioned in Part 1, are restricted by 100% of your income. Often the final year has lower income and if there is not a large retirement account (fully taxed when it is de-registered) you might be leaving a lot of unclaimed giving sitting on the sidelines. I would prefer to control the giving directly now, when we are higher income earners than we might be in retirement, receiving the donation receipt now when we need the tax break. Obviously estate planning is very situation-specific and complicated.

In the case of the 85-year-old (the example in the article), by giving $30,000 a year to charity they are receiving the full tax credit every year. If he lives to age 97, he should still have an estate of about $200,000. If he is still alive at 97, he can stop giving to charity in order to ensure he has funds to cover another ten years. In his case, if we assume he lives to age 97, he will have given an extra $100,000 to the charities than if he simply left the money in his will, and he will have been able to see the impact of his giving in his lifetime.

I also like Mr. Rechtshaffen's suggestion of a life insurance policy with a charity as the beneficiary. Using the premiums as a current donation receipt and bypassing any probate or estate taxes altogether is very tax efficient.

Moving from a regular monthly cash giving program to an annual (ish) share donation plan has been an excellent tax-saving strategy for me. This is a many-year plan, still in its early stages, but I look forward to expanding this strategy in the future.

