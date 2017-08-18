TJX: Discounter Shares At A Discount

The fact that the shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) are down about 8% over the past year should not discourage investors from buying now. In my view, the company is an excellent investment at these levels, and I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the fundamentals here, along with the relative value of these shares versus the overall market. I’ll also do my best to model a future price for the shares based on the dividend here. In my view, investors with a long-term focus would do well to load up on these shares.

Financial Snapshot

After quickly reviewing the financial history here, it becomes obvious that this is a growth company. Since 2011, for instance, revenue is up at a CAGR of about 6.15%, and net income has grown at a CAGR of about 7.4%. There hasn’t been a single year when either of these measures has fallen, and that trend has continued with the most recent quarterly report from the company. This is the textbook example of a growth company. In addition, the fact that it is able to grow net income at a faster rate than revenue is a huge positive for me, as it suggests a level of scalability to the business.

I’ve said many times that shareholder-friendly management is a necessary precondition to make an investment, as an unfriendly management almost guarantees a poor return. That’s not a concern in this case, as management here has returned just under $12 billion to shareholders over the past six years ($9.3 billion from stock buybacks and another $2.7 from dividends). On the back of a declining share count (down about 14% in six years), the dividends per share have grown at a remarkable CAGR of 18.2%.

The level of debt has also ballooned along with the revenue and net income here, but I’m less concerned about it for a host of reasons. First, 2/3 of the debt is due in 2023 or later, suggesting that it’s a longer-term concern. Second, the weighted average interest expense of about 2% suggests that there’s little reason to pay back any of this debt. Finally, the company has a cash hoard that currently swamps the total level of debt here. All of this suggests to me that there’s very little to fear from this debt.

The Dividend

Although the financial history here offers an interesting guide about where this company has come from, it’s fair to say that investors are more interested in likely future outcomes than they are in the past. With that in mind, I must spend some time forecasting what will likely happen here. Whenever the task of forecasting falls on my narrow shoulders, I engage in a ceteris paribus exercise, meaning that I hold all variables constant but one. In this case, I’ll hold everything but the dividend constant, as I consider the dividend to be a significant “driver” of returns.

As I stated earlier, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 18% over the past six years. I see nothing on the horizon that’ll slow that growth rate for a host of reasons. First, the average payout ratio for years has been fairly steady around 22%. It’s crept up more recently, but at 30%, the payout ratio is still quite manageable. In addition, the aforementioned cash hoard should protect the dividend for some time. In any event, I’m going to be conservative in my estimations of future growth, as I prefer my surprises to be positive ones. I’m thus going to assume that the growth rate will drop by about 45% and will only grow at a rate of about 10% over the next four years. Holding all else constant, I infer a total CAGR return of about 11.2% from this stock going forward. I consider this to be a very reasonable rate of return in light of the relatively low risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for TJX would turn bullish with a daily close above $71.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle Pattern on the daily charts, which we view as a bottoming process. From here, we see the shares rising to $76.00 over the next three months.

We will buy TJX call options, which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage on our long trade, when the stock closes above $71.50. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $70.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $76.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe TJX is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

As I’ve said many times, investing is a relativistic process, meaning that we must always choose between various options. When we happen to choose an investment that has run up in price a great deal because investors are hopeful about the future, the marginal investor’s chance of success is greatly reduced. The reason for this is because the more you pay for any investment, the lower your subsequent returns are going to be. So, if you pay $30 for a dollar of future earnings, you’ll fare less well than the person who pays $20 for that same dollar. It’s almost embarrassing having to point out that relationship, but many investors don’t seem to have the lesson, given what’s going on with prices at the moment.

If, on the other hand, you can buy shares of a growth company like this one that is trading at a 25% discount to the overall market, your chances of investment success go up dramatically, and for that reason, I strongly recommend that investors buy these shares at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TJX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.