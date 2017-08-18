Wall Street Breakfast: AT&T On The Brink Of A Mega Deal

Stocks

Do small caps lead? Lag? Not matter? The major averages have been rocking pretty much all year, but the Russell 2000 lagged by a pretty nice measure - peaking with about a 6% YTD advance in late July, and swooning since. With Thursday's 1.4% decline, the small cap index is in the green for the year by just a handful of basis points. The S&P 500 remains higher by nearly 9%, and the Nasdaq by 16%.

Ousted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick calls an investor lawsuit against him a meritless "public and personal attack," according to court documents. The plaintiff, venture capital firm Benchmark Capital, seeks to remove Kalanick from the company board, accusing the Uber (Private:UBER) co-founder of fraud and deception.

WSJ reports that Energy Capital Partners is near a deal to acquire power generating company Calpine Corp. (NYSE:CPN) for $15.25/share, which could be announced as soon as Friday. The deal would value CPN at $5.5B; including debt, the enterprise value would be ~$17B. CPN, which emerged from bankruptcy in 2008, has been cutting costs and selling off non-core assets as the company and its peers struggle with historically low natural gas prices.

Vishal Sikka, CEO of Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY), has unexpectedly stepped down, citing a "continuous drumbeat of distractions and negativity" that "inhibits [Infosys'] ability to make positive change." In recent months, the India-based IT services giant has been battling company founders and former executives over a number of board decisions. The stock is plunging some 10% in overseas markets.

Home Depot has announced that GE's (NYSE:GE) Current unit and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will install solar systems on 50 of its stores and sell the power output to the retailer; financial terms have not been revealed. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has said the project will reduce electricity grid demand by 30-35% annually at each store, the equivalent of powering 2,300 average U.S. homes for a year. The solar addition will bring HD's alternative energy footprint to more than 130 MW as it pursues a goal of utilizing 135 MW of alternative and renewable energy by 2020.

The first preliminary settlements - $48.5 million for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and $17 million for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) - have been filed in a lawsuit over a "brazen conspiracy" to rig the government agency bond market, according to court documents. The lawsuit accuses 10 banks in all of colluding to force unfair bond prices on customers from 2005 to 2015. The other defendants include BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), Nomura (NYSE:NMR), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).

Chris Wanstrath says he will step down as CEO of developer platform GitHub (NYSEARCA:GIT) as soon as a replacement is found. Wanstrath, who says he has been contemplating the move for months, plans to then take an executive chairman role and "focus on product strategy and the GitHub community," according to Forbes.