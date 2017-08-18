Farmland Partners: Preferred

While FPI common shares do not directly benefit from appreciation of farmland, FPI's new preferred shares will.

Many bulls are attracted to FPI because they want to have an investment that has exposure to farmland values.

It is no secret on SA that I have been very critical of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI). In fact, it was a bullish article that initially motivated me to sign up for an account on SA. I first wrote about them in September 2016 where I criticized their purchase of a 22,100-acre farm in Paris, IL and their overall strategy of being heavily weighted towards grain farms. At that time, FPI was above $11.

Since then, FPI has been sliding downhill. Despite the losses brought on by declining rents, the bulls continue to make the case that farmland has historically been a great investment.

Charts like these are used to illustrate what a great investment farmland is. Everyone has to eat, the population is growing, and the amount of tillable land is decreasing. Therefore, farmland is destined to continue rising in value.

All of this is a very nice thesis, but as I have contended before, it has absolutely nothing to do with FPI. FPI does not make money flipping farms, they make their money collecting rent.

(Source: Farmdocdaily)

As farmland values have increased, farmland rents have become a smaller percentage of the value. This means that rents have not been rising as quickly as land values.

Investors in FPI hoping to participate in growing land values have been misled by the conflation of land and rent values. While they are correlated, the correlation is not 1:1 and historically, rent has grown far more slowly than land value.

For FPI, their performance is linked to rental rates, not land value. It is important that investors recognize the difference and that while they might be correlated, they are not the same.

Participating In Land Value

FPI has recently announced a preferred stock offering, which does allow investors to participate in the inflation of farmland values. This preferred offering starts with a 6% coupon.

It then adds on a "Farmland Value Appreciation Factor" FVA. The FVA is calculated by tracking the increase in farmland values using the agricultural land value report provided by the USDA, which is publicly available here and is updated annually.

The percentage change will be calculated using 2017 as the base year. It will be calculated for each state in which FPI owns farmland and then multiplied by a weighting factor based on their current acreage in each state. This means that the factor will be more heavily influenced by value changes in Illinois and California, which account for 34.344% and 19.265% of FPI's portfolio respectively.

The weighted change is added up as a percentage and then multiplied by 50% to come up with the FVA factor. The FVA factor is added to the base liquidation preference of $25. The result is a preferred stock that pays 6% and will also increase with the value of FPI's farmland.

Above is a table that FPI provided in their prospectus that illustrates how the FVA works. In this case, they assume appreciation of 5% per year in farmland. In year 7, shareholders would have received $10.50/share in dividends and the liquidation preference would be $29.38, for a total return of $39.88. The FVA amount is capped such that the maximum IRR, including the coupon and liquidation preference, cannot exceed 9%.

In year 7, the FVA amount freezes. Additionally, there is a strong incentive for FPI to call the shares because the interest rate increases to 10% and will be applied to both the base liquidation preference and the FVA.

Redemption

Anytime after September 30, 2021, FPI can redeem the preferred shares with cash or convert to common shares at a value of $25 plus the FVA amount and an additional premium, which is prorated by the number of days since the last FVA update at a growth rate equal to the average of preceding FVA growth.

It is very likely that the shares will be redeemed on or before September 30, 2024, due to the increase in dividends.

Impact On Common Shares

Common shareholders are the biggest losers in this deal. Already facing a dividend that is not covered by cash flow, these preferred shares add on another layer of expense and risk.

There will be a minimum of 5,250,000 shares issued and possibly an additional 787,500 shares. The annual preferred dividend will be between $7.875 million and $9.056 million per year.

The central question that common shareholders need to ask is whether FPI can invest the net proceeds in a way that is going to be accretive to cash flow. By my calculations, FPI will receive net proceeds of approximately $144 million if all of the shares sell.

Assuming the proceeds are deployed at a leverage rate of 60% debt 40% equity, FPI will be able to invest approximately $360.5 million. $216.3 million in debt, assuming an average interest rate of 3%, would carry an annual cost of $6.49 million. The dividend for the shares would cost $9.05 million. So FPI would need to deploy the funds in a manner that would add more than $15.54 million to cash flow.

Is that possible?

To estimate FPI's potential return on a $360 million investment, I pulled the page above from their Q2 supplement; it discloses the market cap rate on their current properties. Note that the cap rate is based on GROSS rental income, rather than net operating income that cap rates are usually calculated from.

Multiplying the amount invested ($360.5 million) by the cap rate, I arrived at an estimate of gross revenue FPI could expect to receive in each area. After subtracting the combined cost of preferred dividends and interest, I arrived at the cash flow, excluding property operating expenses.

As you can see, the only investment strategy that leads to an increase in cash flow is putting it all in the West Coast. Even then, the increased cash flow is only $6 million and actual contribution to FFO would be lower after property level expenses are removed.

Is FPI going to completely overhaul their investment strategy and stop investing in money-losing grain farms? I doubt it.

It is apparent to me that at best the investment will result in little to no impact on cash flow available to common shareholders. At worst, it could decrease available cash flow if FPI continues to insist on investing in the corn belt at cap rates below 3%.

Additionally, common shareholders take on the obligation to pay back the preferreds in the future. The size of this obligation will increase as the value of land increases and by 2024, will range from $125 to $186 million depending on how much farmland values appreciate. Common shareholders already received very little benefit from increasing land values, now increasing land values will actually cause an increasing liability.

Conclusion

Many FPI bulls have touted exposure to increasing farmland values as a reason to invest. I believe this has been a poor argument given that there is a significant difference between exposure to land values and exposure to rental rates.

With the FPI preferred shares, investors will have an option that does provide exposure to farmland value increases. I believe that the shares will be popular among that crowd. Personally, I am skeptical that farmland is going to appreciate considerably in the next 7 years. For those who believe that it will continue to appreciate at rates of 8%+, these shares might be attractive.

Common shareholders will shoulder the costs. It is very far-fetched to believe that FPI will be able to deploy these funds in a way that is significantly accretive to common shareholders. With a dividend that is already not being covered, FPI is adding another layer of expenses that have to be paid before the common dividend.

In my opinion, the common dividend is at high risk of being cut within a year. FPI was already facing great challenges with rents that continue to decline. The extra expense of the preferred shares virtually eliminates any chance of covering the common dividends within a reasonable time frame.

Their best hope is to put all of the capital to work in California, where they can achieve 6%+ cap rates. However, I do not believe that is what they are going to do. Hopefully, you caught the last exit opportunity, it might have been the last one for common shareholders.

Sources: Company SEC Filings, Farmdocdaily

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.