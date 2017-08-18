Xilinx Requires Patience For The New Growth Markets To Kick In

Xilinx (XLNX) has broadened from being just a supplier of FPGA (field programmable gate array) chips. FPGAs have a wide applicability, for a brief introduction into FPGAs and a list of applications see here.

Xilinx has three divisions (per 10-Q):

Communications & Data Center (41% of revenue).

Industrial, Aerospace & Defense (42%).

Broadcast, Consumer & Automotive (17%).

One of the more promising applications is in 5G, which is in the early trial phase (real deployment will only start in earnest from 2019-2020 onwards) but Xilinx RFSoC is capturing a substantial part of the early trials and mobile revenue was up substantially for the quarter.

In the automotive market, they have moved from infotainment to ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and they are generating revenues with their 28nm Zynq product, approaching 100 models from 25 different manufacturers. Revenues are increasing here quite rapidly; it's now generating 7% of their overall revenues (used to be 4-5%).

They are transiting to a 16nm MPSoC and one of the selling points they have is security with the overral target to move to 7nm "with more of a focus on the other elements as opposed to the supercomputer at the center of it all." (per Q1CC).

It's at the datacenter market that things are getting really interesting. The company justly touts the development and cooperation with Amazon's (AMZN) FPGA as a service F1 platform. Open for use since April this year, it's first targeted at hardware FPGA designers.

This is still in the early phase, with adjustments in performance and usability still ongoing, but given the heft of Amazon, this could really take off in a major way.

The company argues that there are 7 hyperscalers and two significant systems companies that are very close customers and partners and Xilinx is already working with all of them.

While it counts on Amazon to take the bulk of the tens of millions of dollars in revenues it predicted from this sector some time ago, management has high hopes of convincing at least some of these of the benefits of FPGA as a service, from the Q1CC:

when the benefits of FPGA-as-a-Service, which is an incredibly aggressive move by Amazon, when those start to manifest themselves, they could, in of themselves, lead some of these other players once they see the benefits of that to integrate All Programmable devices into their solutions... But there's nothing in those tens of millions of dollars, which sort of assumes huge design wins translating to revenue other than the ones that you're sort of aware of.

Initially, the Amazon deployment was based on Vivado, but what will be rolled out next month is based on SDAccel (software defined accelerator), which management believes is a unique company capability, from the Q1CC

Does the competitor have anything like SDAccel? I'm sure they're convinced they do. But truth is that this is technology that at the core is some unique proprietary synthesis technology, which we believe we're the only people in the world that have that. So we believe that this sort of approach is maybe not limited to us, but we have, by far, the best, the highest likelihood of being successful there.

Some technical background here, and here (our emphasis):

The SDAccel™ development environment for OpenCL™, C, and C++, enables up to 25X better performance/watt for data center application acceleration leveraging FPGAs. SDAccel, member of the SDx™ family, combines the industry's first architecturally optimizing compiler supporting any combination of OpenCL, C, and C++ kernels, along with libraries, development boards and the first complete CPU/GPU like development and run-time experience for FPGAs.

But before you get too excited, it does require additional efforts from the company in terms of sales and services and the guidance for the communication and datacenter segment is still just 1% to 4% year-on-year growth, so this will not be an immediate take-off.

But they see the AWS platform not only as a potentially very substantial revenue generator, but also as a learning platform that generates knowledge that can be applied elsewhere.

Guidance

Sales will be between $605M and $635M in Q2, with gross margins between 69% and 71% and EPS between 55 and 69 cents. R&D was 25% of revenues and will temporarily grow for a couple of quarters, putting a little downward pressure on earnings. Consensus for $617 million and 61 cents.

Margins

Margins have been fairly constant the last 3 years or so, after experiencing some expansion earlier in the decade.

Finances and valuation

Refreshing is that the company offers only GAAP figures.

Operating cash flow was $191M in the quarter.

The company paid $82M in dividend during the quarter, producing a yield of 2.23%.

The company had $3.7B in gross cash and $2B net cash. It raised $750M of fixed rate debt at a rate of 2.95% with a seven-year term. The remaining balance of $458M on the convertible debt was redeemed on June 15.

Stock-based compensation was $32M in the quarter.

During Q1, the company repurchased 1.0 million shares of common stock for a total of $67.1M. It has a $1B repurchase program ongoing, of which $384.9M has been used already.

The shares aren't cheap:

Analysts expect $2.58 per share this year rising to $2.8 in FY2019, which would put the shares on a forward multiple of 22.

They also seem to be struggling a bit, moving towards the 200-day moving average.

Conclusion

Xilinx is a solid and financially sound company. It has several good growth opportunities, most notably in the cloud and a little later also with 5G. In the meantime, the company produces mid single-digit revenue growth and earnings growth that is a little faster, as well as a good dividend (2.32%).

On these metrics, the stock seems fairly valued to us, which is why it requires quite a bit of patience for the new growth opportunities to start kicking in.