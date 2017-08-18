Noble Corporation Secures Important Drillship Contract With ExxonMobil

First new industry long-term ultra deepwater contract award for the last couple of years.

Note:

Leading offshore driller Noble Corporation released its monthly fleet status report after Thursday's close, revealing the first long-term ultra deepwater drillship contract award for many quarters.

In fact, the Noble Bob Douglas was awarded a three-year contract with ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) to develop Phase 1 of the Liza prospect offshore Guyana. Drilling is currently expected to commence in Q1 or Q2/2018.

Photo: Drillship "Noble Bob Douglas" - Source: MarineTraffic.com

As a reminder:

The Liza prospect with water depths of 1,500 to 1,900 meters is located approximately 120 miles offshore Guyana in the Stabroek block which is operated by ExxonMobil. The field is widely considered to be among the largest oil discoveries of the past decade.

Source: MercoPress

In June, ExxonMobil made the final investment decision to proceed with the first phase of development for the Liza field.

Phase 1 will include a subsea production system and a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel designed to produce up to 120,000 bpd. Production is expected to begin by 2020, less than five years after discovery of the field. Phase 1 is expected to cost just over $4.4 billion, which includes a lease capitalization cost of approximately $1.2 billion for the FPSO facility, and will develop approximately 450 MMbo.

Currently, four drill centers are envisioned with a total of 17 wells, including eight production wells, six water injection wells and three gas injection wells.

At least to my knowledge, this is the longest term for an ultra deepwater contract award since the start of the industry downturn in the second half of 2014.

Moreover, the award looks like a major blow for Stena Drilling given the highly successful performance of their drillship Stena Carron over the course of the recent Liza exploration campaign.

Neither Stena nor Noble have disclosed dayrates for their respective contracts but particularly Stena has carried out drillship work for dayrates well below $200,000 in the recent past.

Given the firm, three-year contract term and the obvious absence of options, step-ups or repricing mechanisms, I am hesitating to assign today's usual roughly operating cash break-even rates to the contract. On the flip side, this award was almost certainly highly contested so I don't expect Noble to harvest materially amounts of cash flows from this contract either.

Considering the importance of the contract win, I would have expected Noble to issue a separate press release with some additional details but at least for now the company has abstained from doing so.

That said, the Liza tender and its size was well published so this award has not come out of the blue by any means.

Bottom line:

Finally, a major deepwater award for Noble as the drillship Noble Bob Douglas was picked by ExxonMobil to develop the Liza prospect offshore Guyana over the next couple of years. Kudos to management for securing this prestigious contract.

While the dayrate will undoubtedly be low, I would, at least, expect some modest cash flow contribution given the firm three-year contract term. At an assumed dayrate of $185,000, the resulting backlog addition calculates to roughly $200 million.

That said, the contract award doesn't change the overall outlook for the company as persistent overcapacities are expected to pressure dayrates until the end of the decade and potentially even beyond. Particularly the ultra deepwater space has been heavily affected over the course of the ongoing downturn.

Without a sustained recovery in oil prices above the $60 level, fleet utilization will remain too low to regain at least some pricing power which would be badly needed to convince lenders to refinance upcoming debt maturities and extend maturing revolving credit facilities towards the end of the decade.

As of late, after recent industry consolidation activities, there has been some discussion around Noble being a potential acquisition candidate for perceived stronger players like, for example, Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO).

Frankly speaking, this is just nonsense as an acquisition would trigger change of control provisions governing Noble's more than $4 billion in bond debt, allowing creditors to put back these bonds to the company at 101% of face value against cash.

Given this issue, Noble will have to stay on its own for the time being. That said, the company currently has leeway until early 2020 when the company's currently undrawn $2.4 billion revolving credit facility will be up for renewal.

