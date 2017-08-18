The Energy Sector Bloodbath And Why You Should Care

With the right strategy in place, one can make it through this storm with as little damage as possible.

Although the price of oil has held up in recent weeks, energy stocks are being sold off at fire sale prices. Large funds, such as Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), are trading at yearly lows, with no end in sight for shareholders. The combination of record production levels, and increasing broader market volatility is contributing to such selling pressure. Due to the large shareholder bases of both XLE and AMLP, as well as their diverse investor groups, there are different ways to handle the current storm.

The chart below is of USO. Although it is at historically low levels, there hasn't been the panic selling in the index that has been seen in its underlying producers. There are two major reasons why oil prices remain suppressed. One, U.S. producers are operating at record levels, flooding the market with the commodity. The other issue is that equity market volatility is seeing renewed signs of life with rising geopolitical tensions globally.

Rising shale output comes as OPEC is attempting to rein in its member's production levels to stabilize prices.

The chart below is of U.S. shale production. Crude output has been trending higher over the last decade, with even greater acceleration in the last few months.

The gains in U.S. production have largely been found in the Permian basin of Texas and New Mexico, which is known for being well supplied in oil. The Energy Information Administration forecasts that Permian output will rise by 64,000 barrels next month, reaching a record of 2.6 million barrels a day.

Moreover, the rise in U.S. output comes as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Russia, a few of the largest producer/exporting countries of oil in the world, aim to strengthen their commitment to cutting production levels. Prices continue to decline however, as growing U.S. output and signs of lower demand from China stoke concerns that a global oversupply will linger.

Shale drillers are doing themselves no favors as they ramp up production when oil prices rise, creating a cycle of lower prices, and rising output. This cycle also revolves around the idea that producers can use hedges to lock in prices at higher levels, then produce more oil and eventually sell at predetermined levels in the future.

Additionally, rising equity market volatility is leading to selling pressure on commodity stocks. There are endless headlines in the market, but generally elevated valuations, and lack of buying support could see volatility continue to rise, while risk asset prices pullback in coming months.

All of this matters because investors generally own energy stocks in their portfolios to add diversification, or generate yields in excess of the current Treasury rate. The chart below is of XLE. Its largest weightings are towards: Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Schlumberger (SLB), ConocoPhillips (COP) and EOG Resources (EOG). The index is down over 20% on the year due to the factors listed above.

The trend is currently down, and if broader selling pressure picks up in stocks, XLE could be down in the low 50's by year end. Selling to reduce exposure, or getting out entirely is advised. Adding stocks in the utility sector with Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), could be a nice hedge, while also adding diversification.

Another fund that is widely held by investors is AMLP, which is also down double digits on the year. Its holdings are: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), Williams Partners (WPZ), and MPLX (MPLX). Investors hold this fund largely for its yield, but similar to a few years ago, major loss of principal is possible. The fund kicks off a nice +10% yield at current levels, but needs protection, as another 10-20% of principal could be lost by year end.

In cases like this, I have put on costless, or net credit collar hedge positions for clients. It allows the investor to be in control, selling the fund away at a given price on a given date in the future, while also continuing to collect cash distributions. The idea is to sell the fund at 11 (with the current price being 10.73) and reinvest at a lower price, allowing the investor to buy more shares at a better yield.

The energy stock meltdown causes one to be more tactical than usual, but with the right plan in place, it can be profitable or if nothing more, avoid further pain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short XLE