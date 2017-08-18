AstraZeneca, Time To Expand The Operation

On Thursday, it was announced that AstraZeneca (AZN) had received FDA notice that it could expand its existing label for Lynparza. That is because before this new approval, Lynparza was only approved to treat patients with ovarian cancer that had failed at least three prior treatments with chemotherapy. The new expanded label opens it up to patients with recurrent ovarian cancer that have responded to platinum-based chemotherapy. This label expansion is a good thing for AstraZeneca to help a bigger portion of the ovarian cancer patient population. One thing to note is that Lynparza is marketed by both AstraZeneca and Merck (MRK). The approval was based on a phase 3 study where patients had greatly improved in progression-free survival over a placebo. Another key positive about this approval was that the FDA allowed approval for treatment to be given with two tablets twice a day. This compares to the prior treatment regimen consisting of 8 pills per day for patients.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 study was known as SOLO-2. This was the study that was submitted to the FDA as part of the submission package for marketing approval. Patients were randomized into two different dosing groups. One group of patients received 300 mg of Lynparza. The second group of patients received placebo. The primary endpoint of the phase 3 trial was progression-free survival (PFS). In my opinion, the results were outstanding to say the least. That is because patients treated with Lynparza achieved a PFS rate of 19.1 months versus 5.5 months for those who were treated with placebo. The drug achieved statistical significance compared to placebo, with a p-value of p < 0.0001. To understand these results, one must understand what PFS means. PFS is the amount of time before and after treatment where a patient lives with the cancer but does not get worse.

Competitor

A major competitor in the space is Tesaro (TSRO). That is because Tesaro also has a PARP inhibitor drug known as Zejula. It targets a broad ovarian cancer patient population. In other words, both drugs from each company will be able to treat ovarian cancer patients as a maintenance therapy regardless of BRCA genetic mutation. That makes Tesaro a major competitor for AstraZeneca. That may also have to do with the fact that Zejula performed just about the same as Lynparza in a late-stage clinical trial. BRCA ovarian cancer Patients that took Zejula in a phase 3 trial obtained a PFS rate of 21 months compared to 5.5 months for those who took placebo. One can argue that this trial by Tesaro was closely similar in efficacy to AstraZeneca's SOLO-2 study. Another competitor would be Clovis Oncology (CLVS). Clovis' drug Rubraca is currently approved by the FDA to treat patients with certain kinds of genetic BRCA ovarian mutations. Although, here is the catch. Clovis is seeking to submit an sNDA soon to update its label so that it can also treat ovarian cancer patients regardless of BRCA mutation. Even better, Clovis' updated label would target a wider market than what AstraZeneca just received approval for. This could possibly put Clovis slightly above AstraZeneca and Tesaro. Of course, that depends if the FDA approves the updated label for Rubraca.

Risks

The biggest risk would be the competitors noted above. That is because all three are pretty much competing or will be competing in the same space. For starters Clovis is expanding its label and that could likely end up hurting sales for Lynparza. In addition, Tesaro has already received FDA approval for a broad ovarian cancer patient population. That means it might be slightly difficult for AstraZeneca to gain traction in the market with Lynparza.

Conclusion

Phase 3 data was part of the reason why the FDA approved the expanded label for Lynparza. Lynparza had even gone as far as to achieve closely similar efficacy to Tesaros' Zejula. This was a huge win for AstraZeneca, who desperately needed a good win after a recent trial failure. That is because last month, AstraZeneca announced that the MYSTIC trial had failed to meet the primary endpoint of a combination study. This was a combination of both AstraZeneca's Imfinzi together with its CTLA-4 drug tremelimumab. This drug combination treated patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). More about this trial can be read in a Seeking Alpha article I wrote named "AstraZeneca: Pipeline Woes". I also discussed the deal between AstraZeneca and Merck co-developing and co-marketing Lynparza. With this expanded label on Lynparza, things should start to look better for AstraZeneca. Any good data that results from the combination of Lynparza and Keytruda should also help boost the stock price for AstraZeneca.

