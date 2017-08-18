Buy Novartis Under $80 - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/17/17)

Oil stocks will get cheaper when oil moves to $42.

Buy Sirius - half now and half under $5.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, August 17.

Bullish Calls

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO): This is a high-risk, high-reward stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI): "This is a medical device company that I like. You know I like that group. I do think we should be a little more conservative. There's some more traditional ones like a Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), but that's okay. I like Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR), and I also like Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)."

Bemis (NYSE:BMS): It's a great long-term company.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS): It is doing well. Buy this one below $80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU): It's a solid stock. Cramer likes Chubb Ltd. (NYSE:CB), The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and Hartford Financial Services (NYSE:HIG) too.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP): Cramer is a fan of this one.

Bearish Calls

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): Cramer is not recommending oil stocks, as they will be cheaper when oil hits $42.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR): Cramer prefers XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO).

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI): There is no catalyst for this stock to go up.

