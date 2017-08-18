The Magic Of Apple's Streaming Strategy

Many have wondered if Apple can catch up to its rivals after entering the space late in the game, but it would be unwise to underestimate the company's strategy.

Like a magician, the company has used the art of surprise and misdirection to keep analysts and rivals guessing its plans, which may have been in plain sight all this time.

Apple recently hired former WGN America executive Matt Cherniss to oversee content development, which is the clearest sign yet the company is doubling down on originals.

Slowly, the company has begun making moves to signal it's preparing to make a splash, and this week those moves continued to point in a specific direction.

Apple’s interest in the world of streaming media has always been well known, but the tech giant has taken its time entering the space.

One thing I always find interesting about the streaming wars is the level of misdirection that comes into play. Like a classic magician, while audiences are looking one way, the performer is doing all the work the other way.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a magician.

And the bizarre part is, we know that. This is not news, but at times we tend to forget. Apple has a reputation based on secrecy and revealing things only when it believes the time is right. So should it really have been a shock that while Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) were trying to one-up the other, Apple would be making a play of its own?

Investors have long known the company wants into the streaming space. First, it was presumed it would be through the skinny-bundle trend utilized by Google (GOOG, GOOGL), AT&T (NYSE:T), Sony (NYSE:SNE), DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and others. However, when it became clear that was going to be more trouble than it was worth (for now), Apple turned to content.

Shareholders were excited when - after what seemed like multiple stop and starts - Apple hired Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg from Sony to run its worldwide video programming division. Now the pair has made their first hire, and again, that should signal to investors the company is indeed moving in the right direction.

Former WGN America President Matt Cherniss, who previous to that worked at Warner Bros. (among other studios), is now coming on board to help with development.

For those of you who were fans of Manhattan and Underground, Cherniss is whom you have to thank. He helped WGN America try to enter the scripted space, and while it ultimately didn’t take, it wasn’t his fault

Investors need to keep in mind the groundwork that Cherniss put into place was solid, but he had very little to work with in terms of a platform. WGN America is not a big network, and its shows rarely hit the same level of viewership as other cable rivals.

For that reason, it made sense that WGN America could now move towards acquiring cheaper international content and get the same numbers for less cost. That also meant Cherniss was suddenly free to look elsewhere, and now he’ll come to Apple - and according to The Wall Street Journal, he’ll reportedly have a $1 billion at his disposal.

If Cherniss can find and shepherd the same level of shows he did at WGN America, but use Apple’s sizable clout and increased budget to bring them to the next level, it will change the playing field. WGN America just gave up too fast, but as mentioned, it’s not hard to see why.

Investors recognize Apple is going all-in, and the company has assembled a nice team to lead the initiative. Though I can see why some analysts and investors could be worried, as Netflix and company have been in the space for years. Many have wondered if anyone could catch up to them.

The better question is, why couldn’t they?

While Apple doesn’t have Netflix-like infrastructure in place, its Apple Music service is already the home for series like Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke - why couldn’t it house this new content? Again, it goes back to misdirection, as we as consumers see this situation and say, “Apple needs a service with a catalog to get subscribers” - but we are missing an obvious point.

The company does have a catalog. The difference is, instead of having a catalog of movies and TV shows, it has a catalog of music. There’s no rule saying your shows have to be supported by visual content, it has just always been the norm. Just like cable was the norm before streaming - things change.

Wall Street also has to keep in mind that Apple is not trying to put Netflix and HBO out of business. Remember, the company needs the other studios to populate its iTunes service. All Apple is looking to do is enter a new field and have some success it can pass along to shareholders.

Tim Cook and team desperately want their House of Cards or their Game of Thrones, and that’s not unrealistic. If they find the right concept with the right cast, they will get the right result. This is the team that can do all of that, and more importantly, they have the resources to succeed.

The reason why analysts are putting the thought in investors' minds about “if” this will work is because other studios/networks have tried this, to little success. Though personally I believe that was because those players had not filled the formula in correctly.

We’ve all seen networks claim they want to be major players but then take a high-concept (i.e., costly) show and cast no-name talent to headline. We’ve also seen the reverse, where a broadcast network squanders an A-lister in a project that never should have been greenlit. In either case, the end result is usually the same.

After all of that (and so much more), it is easy to see why Apple’s approach can lead to doubts, but the company’s reputation should speak for itself in this situation. Investors should not be worried, as the company has waited very patiently to pick its spot. If everything goes in the direction I’ve suggested, and Apple uses its Music service as its home base and has the right programming, the streaming space will again have evolved in a way people were not expecting.

Now, that’s not to say Apple won’t pull another rabbit out of its hat and launch a separate service for this content, but you can see why it may not be as necessary. Regardless, between this and news about the iPhone 8, September could prove to be a massive month for the tech giant, and its investors should prepare for a tidal wave of news.

