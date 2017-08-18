The Scales Just Tipped (Almost) All The Way To Bearishness

Traders are starting to actually think and trade defensively now. something they hadn't done in weeks.

On Thursday, a combination of terrorist attacks in Spain, more political turbulence in the United States and handful of alarming earnings outlooks sent the market to its worst daily loss since May. Truth be told though, the stunning setback has been brewing for a while. It just needed a catalyst. It got several of them.

The bulls will counter with the argument that stocks have shrugged off these sucker-punches in the recent past, and moved on to even higher highs. And, those bulls are 100% right. Things really are different this time around though. Not only was some new technical damage done that we haven't seen in months, the undertow that's not easy to see -- already in bearish mode -- just reached an alarmingly bearish pace.

Three specific red flags are worth a closer look.

The S&P 500 Broke Below a Major Support Line

It's been playing with fire since last week's plunge, but escaped mostly unscathed. Not so on Thursday. With the big plunge, the S&P 500 has fallen under a rising floor (blue) that's kept the index propped up since January. Now that the bears have tipped their hand, it's going to be very tough to put that toothpaste back in the tube.

Source: TradeNavigator

It's certainly possible (and even likely) the bulls will push back from here... a "dead cat bounce." Don't mistake a move back inside the rising channel line as just another bullish swing within the confines of the support and resistance lines. Breakdowns are a process rather than a singular event, and there are a couple of other things different about this pullback.

The VIX Has Broken Above a Major Resistance Line

Once considered a powerful contrarians indicator, the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, doesn't get the same level of respect it used to.

Part of that waning regard for the VIX has been self-inflicted, as it's not been terribly helpful of late in spotting the market's turning points. It would be unwise to assume it has nothing to tell us now though, especially in light of the fact that it's broken above the upper boundary of a converging wedge that's been squeezing the VIX into a point going back to early 2016 (framed by orange lines). This is strong evidence that, finally, traders are starting to fear the future, and trade accordingly. That shift in traders' mindsets is telling in itself.

Source: TradeNavigator

Note that even with the VIX's surge over the course of the past two weeks, there's still a ton of room for the VIX to keep rising before it reaches more absolute levels at or above 25.0. Along those same lines, notice that the S&P 500 also has room to keep moving lower before it finds its next logical floor. That's the 200-day moving average line (green), currently at 2357.

There Are a Lot More Sellers Than Buyers (and have been for a while)

Finally, there's been a growing amount of bearish volume of NYSE stocks since the end of July, and a waning amount of bullish volume. Similarly, the number of advancing stocks has been sliding lower since July, while the number of NYSE stocks booking daily losses has been growing since late July.

The image below plots the daily measure of all four metrics; they're the daily bars. The lines you see plotted across each data set is a moving average of those four pieces of information. The moving averages are there to make it visually easier to spot the underlying trend for each data set. There's more of a bearish undertow than a bullish one, and it's getting more bearish. It has been for a while.

Source: TradeNavigator

This "breadth and depth" is more bearish than it's been in a few months now.

The importance of this detail can't be touted enough. The market's breadth and depth (and the NASDAQ's volume and advancer/decliner data looks the same) often turns before the indices themselves do. That's the so-called smart money sneaking out while they can, before everyone else realizes what's going on... and believe it enough to take action.

Bottom Line

As has always been the case, there are never any outright guarantees, and the market is always capable of doing something unexpected. On the flipside, it would be naive to not acknowledge the fact that the past ten months have been unusually, persistently bullish, and have been rallying on borrowed time. Not enough people ever want to believe bad things are happening until it's too late to do anything about it.

That's not a clarion call to sell everything. It is a caution, however, to start thinking and even acting defensively. We're seeing some subtle but important things we've not seen in a long while. If the S&P 500 moves lower, or moves higher and then falls back under Thursday's low within the next few days, that's big trouble.

There is an upside to any much-needed corrective move here. That is, a healthy pullback would also be a buying opportunity. Though stocks are due for a bearish swing, earnings are still on the rise and the economy continues to expand. It's just a matter of timing, and now's not the time for new positions. It's time to be locking in profits.

