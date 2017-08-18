Whiting Petroleum: Bakken Asset Sale De-Risks The Balance Sheet, Buys Time

With bank debt substantially paid down, Whiting has increased its preparedness to deal with note maturities and a potentially extended downcycle in oil.

Dunn County divestiture proceeds are somewhat underwhelming. That said, the strategic implications of this move for the stock are positive.

Despite the balance sheet restructuring, Whiting Petroleum's (NYSE:WLL) shares have been among the worst hit during the recent re-pricing of the E&P sector. In the last three months alone, the company's stock price lost almost half of its value, ending yesterday's trading session at $4.40 per share. The stock price is now very close to the worst level it saw in early 2016 when WTI collapsed to below $30 per barrel and the E&P sector was engulfed by a severe liquidity crisis.

The $500 million sale of select Bakken assets announced yesterday was, arguably, a step in the right direction. However, the news did little in terms of reviving the share price. The stock underperformed peers by another ~5% since the announcement.

An Anticipated Development

According to the company's press release, the properties being sold include ~30 thousand net acres, primarily on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and consist of interests in 17 operated and 29 non-operated drilling units. Net daily production from the properties averaged 7,785 BOE/d in the second quarter of 2017.

In its press release, Whiting pointed out that lease operating expense for the properties being sold were higher than for Whiting’s other operated Bakken production: $12.60/Boe versus $7.50/Boe, respectively, for the 12 months ending June 30, 2017. The message appears to imply that the company is selling a less valuable portion of its acreage. However, I would not hurry with such interpretation.

Whiting is selling a valuable core asset with significant future development potential and is doing so due to the critical need to reduce leverage and replenish liquidity.

The properties being sold were mostly acquired as part of the Kodiak Oil & Gas merger. As one can see from the slide below, at the time of the transaction back in 2014, Kodiak's portfolio included ~40,000 net acres in Dunn, McLean and Mountrail Counties. Of this acreage, I estimate that only ~30,000 net acres fell within the area where the Middle Bakken was proven to be economic. The northeastern portion of the acreage in McLean County and the southeastern portion of the acreage in Dunn County have always been considered of lower value due to the Middle Bakken thinning out rapidly in the eastern direction and the Three Forks being pinched out under most of those fringe units. It appears that the fringe acres are not counted in the ~30,000 net acres referred to in the press release.



(Source: Kodiak Oil & Gas April 2014 Investor Presentation)

Taking into consideration that the larger portion of production from the properties is already on the mature segment of the decline trajectory, the existing production is characterized by a relatively shallow base decline. Therefore, I estimate its market value in the ~$250-300 million range despite the relatively high operating cost. The implied valuation of the undeveloped acreage is $200-250 million.

This valuation falls somewhat short of being impressive. At the same time, I would not view the outcome of this auction as poor.

Given that the acreage has been under development for quite some time, the original inventory of high-return drilling locations has been significantly depleted. While it appears that some drilling units have not been fully developed and the acreage yields significant infill drilling potential, the valuation should be assessed in the context of the remaining premium drilling locations (infill locations and one-mile units may not have the same appeal as "virgin" development blocks).

I should also add that the Three Forks in the eastern part of the FBIR area is typically developed in one bench as opposed to two or even three benches in certain other portions of the Basin to the west and northwest where the Three Forks is thicker.

Balance Sheet Impact

While the proceeds from the sale may appear underwhelming, Whiting was in a great need of a significant asset sale to reduce debt. Whiting's leverage remained quite high, and the company needed balance sheet safety a lot more than it needed extra drilling locations. To generate meaningful proceeds, a meaningful asset had to be put on the auction block.

Pro forma for the divestiture, Whiting will have ~$2.86 billion of notes outstanding. The amount outstanding under the revolver will be reduced to just $50 million.

While Whiting's leverage will remain uncomfortably high, by paying down its bank debt, the company provided a high degree of confidence that it can refinance the $961 million of 5% Senior Notes maturing in approximately one and a half years (March 2019). While Whiting's availability under the RBL revolver was $1.95 billion as of the end of Q2 2017, the borrowing base is obviously quite vulnerable to oil price fluctuations. By paying down the revolver, Whiting significantly reduced liquidity risks related to the nearest maturity.

Why Is The Stock Price So Weak?

While strongly disappointing, Whiting's stock price trajectory should be put in the context of the peer group performance. The following graph illustrates that many Bakken-focused stocks (as well as stocks of E&P operators in other basins) have experienced severe declines.

Given that Whiting's leverage is significantly higher than that of many of its peers, its deeper stock price decline is not particularly surprising.

The high leverage is forcing Whiting to continue to sell assets and accept prices that reflect the current - arguably weak - price environment for oil. As a result, Whiting does not have the same ability to carry the asset portfolio through the downcycle to realize its value in a higher-price environment. As a result, the perceived option value embedded in the stock is curtailed relative to peers.

