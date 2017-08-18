Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/16/17: AKAM, WAIR, FRGI, AAT, LNCE, CRZO, PWON

| About: Akamai Technologies, (AKAM)

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/16/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.


InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now at seasonal highs. Form 4 filing volumes will continue to be robust throughout August, offering another wave of investment intelligence from insiders to assist new investment selection and portfolio rebalancing.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Wesco Aircraft (WAIR);
  • Fiesta Restaurant (FRGI);
  • Akamai Tech (AKAM), and;
  • Amer Assets Tr (AAT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Energy Transfer LP (ETP);
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS);
  • Hyatt Hotels (H);
  • Willis Towers Watson (WLTW);
  • Nevro (NVRO);
  • Norwegian Cruise (NCLH);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • Barracuda Netw (CUDA);
  • Brinks (BCO), and;
  • Ameriprise Finl (AMP).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Pra Health Sciences (PRAH);
  • Myokardia (MYOK), and;
  • Idexx Laboratories (IDXX).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Warren Kelcy L

CEO,DIR

Energy Transfer LP

ETP

B

$18,650,000

2

Sanofi

BO

Myokardia

MYOK

JB*

$12,425,000

3

Bancroft Thomas

DIR,BO

Wesco Aircraft

WAIR

B

$2,877,805

4

Friedman Brian P

DIR

Fiesta Restaurant

FRGI

B

$2,577,325

5

Schiff Andrew N

DIR

Aclaris Therapeutics

ACRS

JB*

$2,499,995

6

Webster Steven A

DIR

Carrizo Oil & Gas

CRZO

B

$2,059,521

7

Rady Ernest S

CB,CEO,BO

Amer Assets Tr

AAT

B

$1,802,904

8

Lu Danny Y

VP,BO

Powin Energy

PWON

JB*

$1,512,015

9

Leighton Thomson

CEO,DIR

Akamai Tech

AKAM

AB

$1,011,098

10

Warehime Patricia A

DIR,BO

Snyder S Lance

LNCE

B

$701,494

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Kkr Fund

BO

Pra Health Sciences

PRAH

JS*

$711,075,008

2

Goldman Sachs

BO

Hyatt Hotels

H

JS*

$498,300,192

3

Star NCLC

BO

Norwegian Cruise

NCLH

JS*

$409,275,008

4

Ubben Jeffrey W

DIR

Willis Towers Watson

WLTW

S

$47,615,640

5

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$42,499,392

6

Ayers Jonathan W

CB,CEO,DIR

Idexx Laboratories

IDXX

S

$8,990,173

7

Jaeger Wilfred E

DIR

Nevro

NVRO

S

$6,590,574

8

Feld Peter A

DIR

Brinks

BCO

S

$6,105,630

9

Cracchiolo James

CB,CEO

Ameriprise Finl

AMP

S

$5,700,612

10

Perone Michael D

DIR,BO

Barracuda Netw

CUDA

AS

$5,692,428

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

