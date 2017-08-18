Disney: Any Hardware Obstacles To Its Over-The-Top Leap?

Financially, Disney is not in a dire situation, allowing the company the time to try out its streaming services without having to worry about its immediate impact on the bottom line.

Despite losses in its TV subscription and advertising, Disney has pulled off total annual revenue growth each year since its fiscal 2012, though accompanied by some recent unsteady quarterly results.

DIS data by YCharts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is actually giving itself a head start in the race to the future of media distributions, with the planned direct-to-consumer streaming of its entertainment and sports content. The move is everything but a desperation, as maybe perceived by the immediate negative market reactions. The company is still on a rather firm financial ground by most annual measurements despite recent unsteady quarterly results. The decision to go “over the top,” or OTT, is more of a preemptive strategy by Disney so that it would never have to play catch-up should online consumption of media content become an absolute reality. However, it’s an open question as to whether the digital viewing market is now really ripe for Disney in terms of streaming infrastructure and hardware that can rival the traditional TV-watching experience.

It’s only smart that content providers like Disney start thinking seriously about the possibility of selling their content to potentially more consumers when they can be their own distributors through streaming as opposed to relying exclusively on pay-TV and third-party OTT operators. It's really a newfound marketing fortune befalling content providers, and management at Disney and others owe it to their investors to take full advantage of the multi-channel content distribution mechanism that may one day become the standard media distribution practice. For Disney, with a fanfare of its films and TV shows and the most recognizable name in sports programming, ESPN, the company even owes it to consumers to bring the content to where they want them and how they want them.

Despite widely reported losses at Disney on TV subscription and advertising, affecting especially its ESPN network, the company has seen continued total annual revenue growth since its fiscal 2012, ending on Sept. 29. The average annual growth rate was 7.9%, below the industry five-year average of 9.23%. Net income also remained on an uptrend during the same period, increasing at a rate of about doubling that of revenue growth, thanks to its better margins over time. It’s fair to say that Disney is not in a desperate need to make radical business changes.

Nevertheless, recent inconsistencies in its quarterly financial results do support Disney’s decision to look for additional sales channels. For any experiment the company wishes to take on, like the proposed OTT services, Disney can now do it more methodically and under less pressured financial conditions, without having to worry about being put in a do-or-die situation.

By starting its streaming services early, Disney has the luxury of taking the time to test all the different ways of delivering them. The viewing experience of online streaming via varied devices is not all created equal, something that Disney, or any other providers of streaming content, has to bear in mind. Streaming applications must be tailored to specific hardware devices to ensure the best interface for users of a particular device. Streaming on mobile phones, tablets and laptops is different from streaming through connected TVs or an outright smart TV, and this requires streaming providers to integrate their streaming applications separately into all the different hardware devices in the market, a potential challenge if you’re someone not as well known as Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Needless to say, Disney wants people to watch its streaming content anywhere on any devices, and so, it begins the hardware challenge. With Netflix’s popularity, makers of streaming hardware come to Netflix and make sure that the Netflix app is built into their devices such as Roku, a streaming player, as well as different game consoles. Disney, on the other hand, probably has to go to the hardware guys to ask them that its apps be pre-installed on their devices so that users can have an easier time accessing to Disney’s content.

To really appreciate the important role streaming hardware can play in a content provider’s streaming services, think about also the fact that Netflix even has a Netflix Recommended TV logo displayed on the company-approved, third-party-produced smart TVs. It’s a tremendous advantage to Netflix for attracting users to its streaming services. For Disney, content competition aside, the streaming battle is also in the hardware medium.

While investors should be hopeful about a better prospect of Disney diversifying its future content distributions, any setbacks on the hardware side in its streaming ambition would slow down, if not derail, its streaming services. A lack of cooperation between Disney and streaming hardware makers could make it difficult and inconvenient for users to find and launch Disney’s content on their devices and thus reduce the reach of Disney’s streaming services. Until Disney has acted proactively to address the hardware element in its streaming infrastructure, investors must remain watchful and can’t take its future streaming success as a given.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.