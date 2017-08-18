Simon Wants His Shares Back And So Should You

The majority of capital expenditures are being used to improve locations, not maintain them.

Simon Property Group (SPG) is priced as if malls are dying. Investors spend more time worrying about Amazon’s (AMZN) growth rate than analyzing actual malls. Simon Property Group has strong financial performance and a dividend which is easily secured. Simon Property Group is still seeing plenty of traffic even though they are priced as if zombies were in the stores. I worked through the consolidated and unconsolidated positions and believe SPG is a good investment. For investors looking for a solid growth stock, Simon Property Group deserves a look.

This is the second part of my coverage on SPG. In case you missed my prior article, here’s the first part on Simon Property Group.

Deeper due diligence on dividends

The blue box indicates total capital expenditures on consolidated properties.

The green box indicates the portion of capital expenditures for joint ventures that SPG is paying for.

These values help to determine how much cash flow SPG should have available for dividends. We will be using the values from the last blue line for capital expenditures during the 6 months ended 6/30/2017. I put together a chart to compare these capital expenditures with FFO:

Subtracting the capital expenditures from FFO leaves us with $3.61 per share. That is over 2 quarters. The last quarterly dividend was $1.80. In Q1 2017, the dividend was $1.75. This indicates SPG is planning their capital expenditures and dividends very carefully.

Payout ratio

SPG became slightly more aggressive with their payout ratio over the last few years. 65% is a fairly reasonable payout ratio. An FFO payout ratio of 65% means that SPG is paying out 65% of their FFO (funds from operations). The other 35% is used for capital expenditures to grow the portfolio or increase the profitability of existing locations.

2017 guidance

SPG provides guidance on FFO. We are expecting full year FFO of around $11.18. That estimate is after deducting the $0.36 loss on extinguishment of debt.

Buying back shares

A share buyback program by an equity REIT is exceptionally rare. With the company only paying out 65% of FFO, they should have some cash left over. Some cash will usually go into projects to improve and maintain existing properties. The excess cash can be used to buy new properties, buy a share in new properties through unconsolidated subsidiaries, or used to repurchase stock.

When management of an equity REIT is buying back stock, they are sending a very clear signal. They are telling us that their company valuation is cheaper than they could expected to find any comparable assets.

That story won’t always be true. REITs could have other incentives for creating a buyback program, but SPG already passed the due diligence checks. They have high quality accounting and growing FFO.

Below you will find the data on SPG buying back shares:

It seems management may want to avoid heightened levels of capital expenditures across the next couple of years if share prices remain low. Management is getting a great deal on buying their own stock. They are able to increase FFO per share faster through this buyback than through buying new properties. Some existing deals will already be in the works, so investors shouldn’t expect any immediate changes except for the buybacks. In the second quarter, management was buying back stock quickly enough to retire 1.7% of total outstanding shares per year. As of 8/11/2017, investors can get a better price on SPG than management did in either quarter.

Target Entry Prices

I’m suggesting an initial “buy under” target of $165 and placing the “strong buy under” line at $155.

Investors should limit total exposure to any one subsector, especially mall REITs. SPG is less volatile than Washington Prime Group (WPG) or CBL & Associates (CBL). Suggested max allocations are:

3% for conservative buy-and-hold investors.

5% for aggressive buy-and-hold investors.

8% for very aggressive traders.

In my opinion SPG is stronger as an option for the buy-and-hold investors.

