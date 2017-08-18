Buckle: A Stoic 'Do Nothing' Amidst The Storm

I have maintained a bearish stance on Buckle (BKE) since February this year. After the roughly 28% decline since that call, the company does look a bit better when looked at from a value perspective. The latest earnings result gave me both - reasons to be negative as well as reasons to be positive on the stock. I think there is scope for further improvement in the reward to risk ratio. As such I am holding off making any changes to my rating.

Q2 Review & commentary

If I had to sum up the message from the earnings call in one sentence I would put it this way. The management essentially hinted that they aren't going to change much unless they are forced to. Even with the ongoing bloodbath in the retail sector, the company can afford to decline price-based competition due to the capital light nature of its operations.

Net sales fell 7.8% to $195.7 million and gross margins were marginally better. Online sales declined 4.5% as the firm refused to take the bait on pricing. SG&A expenses increased by $1 million but due to lower sales led to a 245 basis point compression in operating margins. Free cash flows are comfortably above the capital expenditures required to operate its business.

From the strategy adopted by the firm it is now clear that the decline in comparable sales is unlikely to reverse this year. A small company with no economic moat and unwilling to discount its merchandise won't be able to maintain its comp figures when its much bigger peers are hooking people on discounts.

How long can this continue?

Sometimes doing nothing is a smart thing to do in business, especially when you can afford it. The firm has the financial capacity to wait for some of its peers to shut shops and take some of their market share when the retail storm settles. Buckle's cash balances are now greater than 40% of its market cap and the firm is on track to earning over $100 million in operating cash flows this year. Only time will tell whether Buckle's approach of waiting for the market to recover will work in the end. But we can calculate how long the company can wait before it is forced to change its strategy. Buckle's capital expenditures in the last five years averaged ~$34 million. Capital expenditures this year are expected to be between $15 million - $20 million. Operating cash flows in were approximately 1.25 times net income. Based on these assumptions in my calculations, revenues will have to decline 10% each year in the next 2 years and gross margins will have to compress 200 basis points for the company to turn free cash flow negative. And this calculation assumes that the company's SG&A expenses remain roughly the same.

(Note: I have assumed capital expenditures of $30 million a year in the next eight quarters for the above calculation. The $15 million - $20 million estimate by the company includes expenditures in the last two quarters as well)

Keep a close watch on gross margins

I think the company's gross margins will be an important indicator on its strategy going forward. Imagine a tug of war between sales and gross margins. The firm won't take the pricing bait as long as sales stay within a specific range. However, if revenues fall below that threshold, Buckle will probably lower its gross margins. If gross margins fall below 35% I think Buckle will be forced to make some changes in its cost structure on the SG&A side.

I would like to wait till the fourth quarter results to reverse my rating on this stock. Buckle earns its highest margins in the last quarter. If it continues to be successful in doing that this year, the stock will continue to trade in double digits. Otherwise, investors might need to brace themselves for a single digit valuation on Buckle.

