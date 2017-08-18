As I Predicted, The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Continues To Bleed Assets

IEMG is hands down the better of the two funds to own for emerging market exposure.

In September of 2015, I compared the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) with the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) (EEM Is Over 3 Times As Expensive As The Highly Similar IEMG). I found that despite being highly similar emerging market ETFs both run by BlackRock, EEM charged over three times the expense ratio of IEMG (0.67% vs. 0.18%). At that time, EEM was about three time the size of IEMG ($20.7b vs. $7.0b).

About a year later (Save 80% In Fees On Your Emerging Markets Exposure), I found that shockingly EEM's fees had increased by 2 basis points to 0.69%, while IEMG's had decreased by 4 basis points to 0.14%, meaning that EEM was nearly 5 times as expensive as IEMG in terms of expense ratio. IEMG had gained in size during that time, being now over half the size of EEM ($17.6b for IEMG vs. $31.8b for EEM).

Today, incredibly, BlackRock has further increased EEM's expense ratio by 3 more basis points to 0.72%, while IEMG's expense ratio remains at 0.14%. This means that EEM is now more than 5 times as expensive to own as IEMG! The current statistics of the two funds are shown in the table below:

Fund EEM IEMG Yield [ttm] 1.42% 1.89% Expense ratio 0.72% 0.14% Inception Apr. 2003 Oct. 2012 AUM $33.5b $33.7b Avg. Volume 60.7m 7.4m Morningstar rating *** *** No. holdings 847 1867 Annual turnover 34% 10% Investment mandate The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization emerging market equities. The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-, mid- and small-capitalization emerging market equities.

(Source: Morningstar, BlackRock)

IEMG eclipses EEM!

We also see that the assets of IEMG has now eclipsed the assets of EEM ($33.72b vs. $33.51b), meaning that IEMG is now the larger fund. This is a significant milestone and I'd like to think that my articles over the past two years had something to do with it!

We can estimate the changes in shares outstanding for both ETFs by also looking up the price return for the funds since my last article to now. EEM and IEMG have both appreciated by about 12% since last October, meaning that in the space of only 9 months, IEMG's share count has increased by a whopping 70% while EEM's share count has decreased by about 5%. This suggests that money has been flowing out of EEM into IEMG.

As a $33.5b fund, EEM earns about $240m in revenue for BlackRock (BLK) each year, which on a net income of $3.17b last year is quite a significant amount. EEM is therefore a major money-making machine for BlackRock. However, the similarly sized IEMG earns BlackRock only $47m per year, less than a fifth of EEM. In fact, for each $1b that moves out of EEM and into IEMG, BlackRock loses $5.8m per year. (On second thought, maybe I should not claim that my articles had anything to do with the rotation.)

So why did BlackRock launch IEMG five years ago if it would cannibalize its own golden goose? I guess it was to compete with low-cost emerging market offerings such as the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO), a $57.8b fund which charges 0.14% in expenses (same as IEMG). However, one important difference between VWO and EEM/IEMG is that the FTSE emerging market index does not include South Korea, meaning that VWO does not have any exposure to South Korean stocks.

This does have a material impact on returns, for example, the strong performance of the South Korean market (EWY) over the past year (+30.85%) has allowed EEM (+23.20%) and IEMG (+23.57%) to significantly outpace VWO (+19.23%).

IEMG Total Return Price data by YCharts

Investment takeaways

Given the huge difference in expense ratios, why has there not been an even greater shift in assets from IEMG to EEM? The answer probably lies with the much greater liquidity of EEM compared to IEMG. Despite both funds having comparable share prices (about $43 for EEM vs. $52 for IEMG), EEM's average volume of 60.7m is over 8 times as high as IEMG's average volume of 7.4m. This means that for active traders, EEM will be the superior fund as it will have narrower bid/ask spreads. This is especially true for pre-market or after-hours trading. Looking at Morningstar right now we see that the after-hours bid/ask spread for EEM is only 6 cents (equivalent to 0.14% of the share price) while for IEMG it is 51 cents (equivalent to 4.76% of the share price). Additionally, the option chains for EEM should be far more liquid than for IEMG as well.

However, for long-term passive investors, there is really no contest between EEM and IEMG. A $100,000 investment in IEMG would save you $580 in fees compared to EEM.

Currently, EEM is also the much more widely followed fund on Seeking Alpha, with over 38k followers, compared to only 3k for IEMG. As IEMG becomes better well-known, I anticipate that EEM will continue to lose assets to IEMG.

