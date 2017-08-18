Foot Locker Gets Devastated

After missing earnings expectations, Foot Locker (FL) dropped by close to twenty percent on Friday morning. Profitability is damaged significantly, but the company still has a quite solid balance sheet and now offers an attractive dividend.

Analysts were calling for a small revenue increase, but Foot Locker's second quarter results were significantly worse than expected:

The company's revenues were down close to five percent, which was primarily the result of lower comparable store sales. Those were down six percent year over year, some new store openings made up for some of the comps decline.

^DXY data by YCharts

The strong dollar was partially responsible: As we see in the above chart, the dollar was much stronger in this year's second quarter than in last year's second quarter, which put a toll on Foot Locker's international operations: Adjusted for forex swings Foot Locker's sales would not have been down by 4.3% year over year -- still not good at all, but as we see in the above chart, the dollar has been getting weaker over the last couple of months, which means that forex rates will likely not be a headwind in the coming quarters.

In retail, higher comps usually lead to higher margins, due to flat fixed costs being covered by a larger amount of gross earnings. Unfortunately, the reverse is true as well, hence the comps hit Foot Locker took in the second quarter also brought down the company's margins, which explains the deep cut in the company's earnings per share: Those were down from $0.94 to $0.62 year over year.

Foot Locker's forward guidance sees comps sales being down three to four percent in H2, which is not a positive guidance, but which means that the most recent quarter (with its six percent comps drop) likely was the nadir -- if things start to get better in the next quarters, Foot Locker's profitability hopefully will rise again.

When we look at the company's balance sheet, we see that Foot Locker's cash position is up by $100 million year over year, standing at more than one billion dollars. Total current assets as well as long term assets were up as well, which signals strong liquidity.

When we look at the other side of the balance sheet, we see the following:

Short term liabilities as well as total liabilities were down year over year (by more than $100 million each), and at the same time the company's shareholder equity increased by roughly twelve percent. The combination of growing assets and increasing cash, and declining liabilities makes Foot Locker's balance sheet even better than it used to be, which could put a floor under Foot Locker's share price in the future. After all bankruptcy risk or the risk of liquidity problems is very low for a company whose cash position is as high as all of its liabilities combined.

FL data by YCharts

The big share price drop we are seeing on Friday morning has made Foot Locker's dividend yield jump above three percent, which means the yield is now more than fifty percent higher than the broad market's 1.9% yield.

With a quarterly payout of $0.31 -- versus EPS of $0.62 in Q2, and due to Foot Locker's high cash position, a dividend cut in the foreseeable future seems unlikely, but the company's earnings miss and guidance for more comps decreases in the coming two quarters could put ongoing pressure on Foot Locker's share price.

FL PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Based on current estimates Foot Locker is trading at only seven times next year's earnings, but after today's earnings miss I believe that some analysts will revise their EPS estimates downwards in the coming weeks, which means that Foot Locker's shares may not be as cheap as they appear now.

Takeaway

Foot Locker's Q2 was not good: Comps, margins and earnings were down, and the share price took a big hit. Nevertheless the company has some things going for it, such as a quite strong balance sheet, and if management is right, Q2 has been the nadir: Comps in the coming quarters will not be as bad as those in the most recent one, which should be a positive for the company's profitability going forward.

Investors get a 3% dividend yield right here, and shares look cheap, but since downgrades are not unlikely over the next weeks, shares could remain under pressure.

