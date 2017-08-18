Daseke - Gaining Traction From Increasing Analyst Interest

Analysts have decreased their diluted EPS estimate for 2017 to -$0.15, but raised the 2018 estimate by 41 percent to $0.24.

Source: Google Images

Overview

Daseke (DSKE) reported its second quarter earnings a week ago. In the report, total revenue increased substantially both from the first quarter of 2017 and year-over-year (YoY). Revenues clocked in at $197 million in the second quarter, 16 percent higher from last year. At the midyear for June 2017, revenues were up 9 percent from last year at $358 million. As most following the company know, this was positively impacted by the two acquisitions made during the quarter within the specialized solutions segment.

The two companies acquired during the quarter, Schilli and Big Freight Systems, Inc., increased Daseke’s asset-light exposure. Two points, including the company’s growth by acquisition strategy and increased asset-light mix, were on analysts' minds during the call, with both being potentially impactful to future margins.

To this point, Daseke’s bottom line came in much lower than estimated at -$0.15 per share versus the consensus $0.01 per share. The explanation for the negative performance and lower adjusted EBITDA YoY was explained by incremental public company costs, expenses related to recent acquisition activity, and a $2.2 million tax provision due to nondeductible permanent items – non-cash items.

Questions were raised regarding reconciliation between Daseke’s pro forma estimates and the actual numbers, as Daseke continues to reaffirm its $140 million adjusted EBITDA target for all of 2017. Daseke has typically added acquisition-related pro forma adjusted EBITDA increments to its 2016 results and continued to reaffirm the 2017 target. This in-effect has served as a shrinking in performance needed to achieve the 2017 target as each acquisition has incrementally added to adjusted EBITDA. To date, 2016 pro forma adjusted EBITDA stood at $108 million. With further anticipated deals to occur in the near term, this number is expected to increase further.

A secondary item from the quarter’s cost increases impacting adjusted EBITDA was the fact that specialized rates per mile and revenues per truck have lagged the performance of flatbed. This was exacerbated by the fact that the two acquisitions during the quarter yielded lower rates per unit versus Daseke’s existing specialized companies.

Daseke is predominantly engaged in contractual arrangements with its customers, so there will be a lag effect from spot market activity versus contract renewals. The company expects continued improvement in the spot market, followed concurrently by improvements for flatbed and then specialized services. Since March 2017 through mid-August, flatbed spot market freight rates have improved by 9 percent, while specialized has improved closer to 4 percent, so this is consistent with management’s statements.

Putting all of this together these high-level financial outcomes could lead one to a perceived negative assessment – growing revenues but with lower revenue per unit and margins from acquisitions, and increasing costs for the quarter – confirmed by -$0.15 per share.

While analysts were quick to reduce 2017 guidance, driven by first half of the year results, from an estimate of $0.02 per share to -$0.15, the opposite was the case for the 2018 estimate. This estimate was increased from $0.17 to $0.24, a 41 percent jump. Currently, the 12-to-18-month low price target is at $13.75 with the high at $15, and a midpoint of $14.20 per share. The stock price has remained mostly muted around $12.10 per share since the August 9th report.

There are a few indicators that are likely driving the bullish sentiment for analysts. First, freight demand and pricing have been improving since the second quarter and continue to do so. Expectations over the next 12 to 18-month period are for an increase of capacity tightening, which is expected to bolster rates further.

Daseke mentioned that some customers had engaged on modest price increases for renewed contracts, likely stemming from the desire to be proactive rather than reactive in the event rates spike in the near term. The feeling may be that this type of customer behavior may accelerate.

Second, there are the anticipated synergies to be generated between the holding companies within Daseke. The topic of discussion raised by analysts related to Daseke’s MercuryGate-based technology system. Daseke stated that this freight management system was anticipated to be operational by the end of the third quarter, this September, and that customers were ready to deploy on it.

The initial benefit to shippers, which rely upon open deck trucking capacity, of having a freight management system is clearly the ability to go through one centralized system for multiple regions in the U.S. From a competitive standpoint, this will possibly strengthen Daseke’s position to market its service offerings collectively, despite the separate company holding structure. For carriers, it will allow for load optimization where relevant, as the company looks to incorporate other regional and local strategies to improve the utilization of loaded versus empty revenue miles.

One last consideration leading to growth expectations for 2018 entails the numerous opportunities towards scaling the business. Daseke continues to target companies not for sale with strong management teams and track records. The company maintains its acquisition target price at 5 to 5.5 times EBITDA. The recent successful execution of three deals in a short period is an indication that Daseke will be able to continue to grow the business over time. Recent execution has instilled confidence for the near term.

Summary

The improving freight market is the biggest potential catalyst leading to both organic revenue growth and improving margins, as well as tailwinds for short-term deals. But this can also serve as a risk for increasing expectations as the degree of capacity tightening is not perfectly clear, and the current economic cycle has been ongoing for a while.

As more deals are expected to occur, especially in 2017, investors should temper any thoughts that diluted earnings per share (EPS) will be a comparable way to value Daseke amongst peers. As integration cost are absorbed, the company will establish a new baseline for growth, but transparency is murky for short-term GAAP profitability. This is evidenced by the impacts from the company’s most recent acquisitions on the second quarter bottom-line.

Investors need to also recognize that the company is being measured by adjusted EBITDA performance as the primary short-term target. Acquisitions will continue to be the primary driver for adjusted EBITDA growth in 2017. This measurement alone, will not be sufficient long-term, so investors also need to pay attention to trucking industry peer fundamentals as Daseke continues to acquire and integrate its new businesses.

Indicators outside of adjusted EBITDA that will become increasingly important in the near term include, operating ratio, rate per mile, revenue per truck, number of trucks (owned versus operated) and trailers, leverage ratios, GAAP profitability (diluted EPS) and free cash flow. Investors should also recognize that Daseke is using its own free cash flow metric versus the traditional operating cash less net capital expenditures equation from the statement of cash flows.

Analyst price targets today reflect the improving freight rate stance, improving company fundamentals as the business scales and more unified operating synergies leading to expectations for greater operational efficiencies. As management stated, these variables will be impacted by the timing of when deals get done, which may impact fundamentals.

Over time, and as the business grows, we should expect to see stronger GAAP performance, including improving performance for the company’s overall fundamentals. Additionally, as management alluded to, the company will need to have a management position between Daseke executives and the individual number of holding company executives. The timing of this structure is uncertain.

For most companies with growth by acquisition strategies, the time it takes for integration to lead to improved GAAP metrics varies. Non-GAAP measures often are relied upon, as many one-time costs are incurred. Analysts are expecting to see fundamental improvement during the second half of 2017 and beyond for Daseke.

The company has seen its valuation increase recently based upon these expectations. However, I am inclined to take a measured approach as Daseke will likely need to make a few more deals to attain its adjusted EBITDA target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Remaining position in Daseke is being considered for liquidation.