Noble Fleet Status: Further Evidence Of A Turn Around

I have accumulated NE from below $5.50 to as low as $3.18 and I feel quite confident that I made the right midterm choice.

Noble Corp.'s contract backlog totaled approximately $3.48 billion as of August 17, 2017. The is the first time that for a long while that we experience an increase in backlog from FSR.

Image: Noble Bob Douglas

Rig Type Drillship Rig Design Gusto P10000 Builder Hyundai Heavy Industries Year Built/Upgraded 2013

Investment Thesis:

It is not a secret, the offshore drilling industry is not doing well and drillers are struggling to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that seems to slip further away due to a stubborn low oil price environment, which is not enough to push oil majors to invest sufficiently in offshore exploration capex.

However, the market is far from being dead and I have noticed some tendering activity the past few months, especially in the jack-up segment, and recently, the floaters segment has appeared to move as well.

Noble (NYSE:NE) is performing reasonably well in this terrible environment, if we judge by the level of the firm contract backlog the company has indicated recently.

This new fleet status is another evidence that a floater recovery is at hand and we should pay attention.

Noble Corporation PLC

Complete Fleet Analysis and Fleet Status as of August 17, 2017.

1. Class: Drillships

# Name Spec. K ' Contract End Current Day rate K$ Location (0-rate) 1 Noble Bob Douglas 2013 10/40 Early 10/17 Early 10/17 - Early 11/17 Q1-Q2 2018 - Q1-Q2 2021 Available Undisclosed ($190k/d?) Undisclosed ($220k/d?) [Tullow] Suriname [ExxonMobil] Guyana 2 Noble Bully II 2011 8.25/40 Commitment split 50/50 - Joint Venture between Shell and Noble Corp. 4/18 4/18 - 4/22 200 [Idle 365 days] 200 + (floor) [Shell] Malaysia 3 Noble Don Taylor 2013 10/40 Late 2/19 482 [Shell] US GoM 15% bonus eligible 4 Noble Globetrotter I 2011 10/40 Mid 7/17 - Mid 7/22 275+ (floor) [Shell] US GoM 15% bonus eligible 5 Noble Globetrotter II 2013 10/40 Late 9/17 - Late 12/17 (100-day minimum) Late 12/17-Late 12/18 Late 12/2018 - Early 9/2023 Undisclosed + 185 185 (idle) 275+ (floor) [Total] Bulgaria [Shell] TBD 15% bonus eligible

2. Class: Semi-Submersibles

# Name Spec. K feet Contract End Current Day rate $ k Location 1 Noble Paul Romano 1981/1998 6/25 Early 10/17 Early 10/17 - Early 12/17 128.5 115 [Hess (NYSE: HES)] US GoM

4. Class: Jack-Ups

Note: JU Sam Hartley: Original program was for six-well project, with an expected completion of three years. Because the program is running ahead of schedule, the rig could be available late 2017 or early 2018.

Rigs available, ready-stacked or cold-stacked, idle.

Noble Fleet Snapshot

Total Drill-ships Semi-subs Jack-ups Noble Corp. 19 5 1 13 Cold-stacked - Idle - Not contracted 9 3 5 1 Total 28 8 6 14

Backlog Detail with important charts:

Noble Corp.'s contract backlog totaled approximately $3.48 billion as of August 17, 2017. The is the first time that for a long while that we experience an increase in backlog from FSR to FSR.

In $US million.

Note: This is an estimate only. The company is not providing the day rate of a few contracts and the deal with Shell can vary notably on the plus side because I used only the floor day rate in my calculation. In some cases NE can receive 15% bonus. [Use it with caution]

Commentary:

Noble Corp. Released its August fleet status. Let see what has changed?

1 - The Drillship Bob Douglas has found work for its Noble Bob Douglas drillship in Guyana. The contract is with ExxonMobil in Guyana and is for a three-year period. Noble did not disclose the contract day rate and I estimated about $180k/d-$200k/d due to the long-term contract.

According to Noble's fleet status report, the drillship in July ended its contract with Murphy Oil in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and will move to Suriname in early October. According to OffshoreEnergyToday:

Once in Suriname, the rig will start a one-month contract with Tullow, which will be hoping to replicate the recent exploration success made by Exxon in nearby Guyana, when it struck large amounts of oil in Liza and Payara wells. To remind, Exxon sanctioned the $4.4 billion Liza project, awarding an FPSO contract to SBM Offshore. As for the Payara discovery, Exxon in July said it had discovered additional oil there, increasing the total Payara discovery to approximately 500 million oil-equivalent barrels. Payara-1 well was announced as ExxonMobil's second oil discovery on the Stabroek Block off Guyana in early 2017. In order to test a deeper prospect underlying the Payara oil discovery, the Payara-2 well was started in late June.

2 - The Jack-up Hans Deul will work until November 2017.

3 - The SemiSub Paul Romano is extended by Hess until December 2017 at a day rate of $115k/d (From $128.5k/d now).

4 - The Jack-up Houston Colbert is now Warm stacked.

5 - The Jack-up Mick O'Brien will work until late August.

Conclusion:

I am pleased to notice that Noble was able to bag a three-year contract with Exxon Mobil in Guyana. This is another evidence that oil majors are shifting towards deepwater programs, which are very important to keep a sufficient level in reserve.

The reserve factor -- which has been neglected for the past three years -- is an important force in this nascent recovery, perhaps more important than the oil price fluctuation, which is now quite limited and hover around $50 per barrel for the foreseeable future.

With this new long term contract the company has a firm contract backlog that I estimated at $3.48 billion (+-0.2 billion). This indicates clearly that the company is now at the bottom of its revenues phase (~275 million to ~$300 million) and is an excellent merger candidate, in my opinion.

I recommend reading my preceding article and why I think Diamond offshore (DO) and Noble should merge? Please click here.

Noble Free cash flow is improving the last four quarters compared to the prior period with a deficit of $156 million.

Unfortunately, the stock continues to be punished for some reason and I believe it is still undervalued. It is hard to recommend a buy in this sector, though, and I will not.

However, I sincerely believe Noble offers a good opportunity for the long-term at this low price per share. Of course, the situation can still worsen and NE can eventually trade below $3, why not. Looking at the RSI primarily, I think we should not be far from a support.

Note: Chart of NE showing a descending channel pattern which is bearish short-term, but they often form within longer-term uptrends. We should expect a positive breakout in 2017 with a target around $5.50.

I have accumulated NE from below $5.50 to as low as $3.18 and I feel quite confident that I made the right midterm choice. For the ones who accumulate regularly, it is important to take some profit off the table at any strong rebound such as the recent one in mid July. A long-term position doesn't mean buying and forget about your investment. You will have to adjust regularly to the new circumstances and manage your holding by adding on weakness and selling parts for profit. Above all, control your emotions and learn to be patient.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the offshore drilling industry. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a midterm position with NE but trade the stock regularly which greatly improve my average.