Gilead: Road To $100

The road back to $100 won’t be easy for Gilead (GILD).

Gilead is still facing a lot of pressure from AbbVie (ABBV) in its hepatitis C and HCV business. AbbVie's newest drug can treat all HCV subtypes. It cures the disease in just eight weeks. Gilead’s medicines treat patients in 12 weeks. There’s plenty of pressure coming for Gilead. However, that doesn’t mean that Gilead isn’t a cash generating machine. Its HIV business is smaller, but also interesting. Gilead is moving toward more non-toxic HIV regimens.



We still need that acquisition, right?



Many believe that Gilead needs a major buyout to juice returns and get the stock price growing again. Gilead certainly has the balance sheet for that. But it needs a catalyst. Enter an activist investor. Gilead fits the activist hedge fund Third Point’s mold nicely. Third Point has previously taken on the likes of Baxter (BAX) and Allergan (AGN). Third Point could push for a board seat. But more importantly, an activist could light a fire under Gilead management to get a deal done.



The company has already made an interim commitment to move away from spending money on buybacks to a buyout. Something that’ll likely get done by 2018.



On Gilead’s radar might be Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), which is the $37 billion market cap biotech company. But the bigger thing for Gilead is that it needs to find a player in the oncology field. That means Incyte (INCY) could work well - a $25 billion market cap. Incyte makes a lot of sense and isn’t a ton of ‘risk’ in that it has an impressive portfolio and pipeline, much of which have plenty of overlap with Gilead’s existing products. Incyte makes a ton of sense. Incyte is the long and steady play.



The big thesis.



The key play is to get Gilead to buy Incyte. Dan Loeb should take notes. Jakafi is the key Incyte product and has multiple indications for hematological, fitting into the Gilead portfolio nicely. As well, emerging oncology products. Even paying a high premium, upwards of 40% a big deal, would be worthwhile for Gilead. Assuming Incyte can continue to post late stage drug development wins, it’ll surely entice Gilead. Meanwhile, Vertex is less risk, as it’s more stable, strategically, it makes less sense and could mean a lower return on investment.



Gilead is still a profit generating machine. However, it’s fallen on hard times. What it needs - read: bull thesis - is for an activist like Third Point to get involved and push the biotech company into making a strategic acquisition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.