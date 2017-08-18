VBI Vaccines Might Be A Recovery Play After A Dip

At the end of June, I took a look at VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) as part of this piece. In the article, I highlighted the company's hepatitis B asset, a vaccine called Sci-B-Vac, as potentially serving up a near-term catalyst for the company. At the time, VBI was trading for in and around $4.35 a share. Across the six or so weeks subsequent to my highlighting of this potential catalyst, the company has lost around 20% of its market capitalization. During this period, however, VBI has put out three updates, each of which markets seem to have overlooked amid the selloff.

Here's an update to my previous coverage with a look at some of the catalysts that could get this one turned around throughout the latter half of this year and beyond.

There are three areas of focus, each of which I will cover separately.

These are Sci-B-Vac, the company's hepatitis B vaccine; VBI-1501A, a cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine; and VBI-1901, a vaccine-based immunotherapy type asset that VBI is developing as a potential treatment for patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

Sci-B-Vac is a good place to start as it's the asset that's closest to commercialization in the US and it’s also already approved in a number of regions globally and is already a revenue generator for the company.

As mentioned, it's a hepatitis B vaccine, and VBI is trying to get it approved in the major developed markets as both a competitor to the standard of care vaccines in this space (for simplicities sake, I'm just going to use GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)'s Engerix-B as a comparator here) and also as a potential alternative treatment in certain demographic subpopulations for which Engerix-B isn’t as effective as it is in the broader population. In my previous coverage (linked to again here), I went into detail as to the construction of this vaccine, so I won't waste readers' time by repeating myself here.

As a quick introduction, however, the vaccine seeks to improve the degree of immune response to dosing by presenting three separate antigens to the immune system. All three are expressed by the hepatitis B virus, so the idea is that by inducing the immune system to create antibodies against all three antigens, the vaccine can induce rapid and solid seroprotection.

For me, the major market for VBI's Sci-B-Vac isn’t as a direct competitor to Engerix-B. Sure, there's a market to be targeted and, assuming approval, I wouldn’t be surprised if the company wrestles a portion of said market from GSK. As a primary sales effort, however, wrestling market share from a company the size of GSK is going to be expensive, perhaps prohibitively so.

Instead, I believe VBI's primary market will be in the subset of patients for which, as mentioned above, Engerix-B isn’t as effective as it is in the standard population. Specifically, I'm talking about immunosuppressed patients – patients with kidney disease, diabetes, the elderly, etc. Evidence suggests that these patients aren’t as responsive to standard of care vaccination and VBI believes that its multi-antigen approach can help to overcome the problem of reduced response in this group.

So why is this important now and what's the catalyst I'm looking at going forward?

When I last covered VBI, the company was in the process of getting confirmation from the EMA, the FDA and Health Canada that a single global Phase III program would be enough to warrant approval across all three regions. The latest news (as it relates to this program) came on July 11 and not only confirmed the single program but also put forward a detailed study design.

Specifically, there will be two Phase III studies conducted at various centers across the globe, one of which will compare Sci-B-Vac to Engerix-B against two co-primary endpoints and the other of which will compare various lots of the drug with one another and use an Engerix B arm as a control.

The lot study is important as it’s a quality control study and it will play a key role in VBI convincing regulatory authorities that Sci-B-Vac can be manufactured effectively. It's the Engerix-B/Sci-B-Vac study that I think is the most important here, however, and specifically, the second of the two co-primary endpoints. The first of the endpoints is a direct comparison in patients ages 18 years plus, with the endpoint defined as non-inferiority.

The second, and the one I'm interested in, is set up to prove superiority over Engerix-B in adults older than 45 years of age. This plays directly into the immunosuppression market discussed above and – if the company can get a hit on this endpoint – it's going to have a great shot at success in the US, Europe and Canada targeting elderly patients alone. Follow up studies will likely come further down the line to expand indications to diabetes and kidney disease patients, further deepening market potential.

There are a few catalysts here. Initiation is slated for before the end of 2017. Beyond that, enrollment and dosing, followed by top line, the latter of which will likely hit press during the first quarter of 2019.

That's the first program.

The next two are early stage programs and – as such – they carry far less weight in terms of value-add on their progression than does the Sci-B-Vac program. With that said, however, each has the potential to target a fairly substantial market and both are targeting indications for which there currently exists a large unmet need. As such, while positive developments are unlikely to bring with them as much fanfare as a Sci-B-Vac positive top line readout might, for example, they will serve to draw speculative volume as investors look to gain exposure to the company's deeper pipeline.

First up, VBI-1501A.

CMV is an extremely common virus in the US, affecting thousands of newborns every year. By age 40, more than half of adults will have been infected. It can cause severe problems (especially in infants), including mental disability, blindness, and physical development issues. Despite this, there's no vaccination available anywhere in the world. With VBI-1501A, VBI is trying to address this issue.

The company is conducting a Phase I study right now that's designed to show that its candidate can be safely administered in healthy patients and that is also set up to potentially exhibit early stages of efficacy in said population. We got an interim readout from this study on July 27 and, as per the release, both the safety and the efficacy endpoints look promising. The study enrolled 128 CMV-negative subjects, aged 18-40 years, and randomized the subjects into five arms. Four arms received varying doses of the vaccine (and two of these four combined the vaccine with an adjuvant) while the fifth arm was given a placebo.

Safety was no issue and the company reported a number of efficacy signals on the back of early dosing. There was clear evidence of dose dependent response (so, the higher the dose, the higher the levels of detectable antibodies against the target CMV glycoprotein B (gB) in the patient's blood) and immunization with the highest dose of the vaccine induced seroconversion in 100% of subjects after just two vaccinations.

Three doses are scheduled (the results above came after two doses) and the company expects to put out efficacy data from the three dose regimen during the first half of 2018. That's the next catalyst to watch from this program and it should come just as we get confirmation on dosing completion (and, in turn, potentially some interim data) from the Sci-B-Vac program.

Finally, VBI-1901.

I'm addressing this one last as it's the least developed program but this far from negates it as a potential value driver for VBI medium to long term. Just this week, on August 15, VBI announced that the FDA has accepted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its VBI-1901 asset in the GBM indication. For those not familiar with GBM, it's the most common form of brain cancer and it's incredibly aggressive. As a side note, it's the form of cancer that Senator John McCain was recently diagnosed with.

Right now, very few treatment options exist outside of radiotherapy and surgical resection and both of these are hit and miss. The brain is tough to operate in and around and radiation therapy can be dangerous for obvious reasons. Immunotherapy has shown promise but, as yet, no drug has really demonstrated that it can be safe and effective in extending survival in this group of patients.

VBI-1901 is linked closely to the asset discussed above, VBI-1501A. The company has built the program around evidence that suggests that GBM cancer cells are highly susceptible to CMV infection and that as many as 90% of these cells express CMV antigens.

The idea behind VBI-1901 is that the drug can use this antigen presence as a way to target the cancerous cells, with one part of the drug (a sort of CMV vaccine) homing in on the antigens (and by proxy, the cancer cells) and a second part of the drug, called a granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), stimulating an immune response to the cells once they have been spotlighted by the CMV vaccine element.

It's a novel approach but it's a neat one and, especially with GBM a hot topic in the US right now, it's got the potential to really draw some speculative attention to VBI if the company can start reporting efficacy signals from its early stage program.

The FDA clearance of the IND paves the way for a Phase I/IIa clinical study that VBI expects to initiate during the second half of this year. Chances are this one will be a slow burner, with any efficacy endpoints likely powered over a two-or-more-year period. With that said, numerous catalysts exist along the way, with the completion of the initial Phase I part of the study likely before the end of next year and the potential for an interim release as the Phase II progresses also very realistic.

So what are the risks?

While Sci-B-Vac is approved in Israel and certain other regions, this is for all intents and purposes a development stage biotechnology company, the success of which rests heavily on the approval of Sci-B-Vac in the US, Europe, and Canada. Without success in the upcoming Phase III program, VBI is going to have to default to its CMV program as lead and this will harm both market potential and valuation near term.

Delving into that a little deeper, the upcoming Phase III program may fail or, if not fail entirely, fail to hit one of its co-primary endpoints. For me, non inferiority to Engerix-B isn’t going to be enough, long term, as VBI is going to struggle to compete with GSK on a like for like basis. The company needs to hit on the superiority endpoint (45 years and over) and if it doesn’t, a post-release boost in share price may be difficult to build on without drawing vast capital amounts from the open market.

On that note, there's also an immediate cash risk in play here. I mentioned that the company generates revenues from Sci-B-Vac but they are negligible and certainly not enough to fund the spate of programs detailed above. VBI raised $23.6 million from Perceptive Advisors back in December last year and, at the same time, the latter also increased its credit agreement with VBI by funding an additional $13 million in secured debt.

At the time, the company reported that this cash would serve to fund through key milestones throughout 2018, but there's a good chance VBI will need to raise cash early to mid next year to get the Phase III program completed.

A look at the balance sheet reinforces this statement. As of June 30, 2017, VBI had $15.6 million cash on hand. Burn rate for the six months ended June 30 came in at around $16 million. With a global pivotal initiation on the cards, a raise looks like something of an inevitability.

How the raise will impact shareholders isn’t entirely clear – if the company can structure something with its institutional backers as opposed to going open market, there's a potential for a reduction in any dilutive impact. That's speculative, however. Regardless, it's a risk factor that's got to be taken into consideration by anyone thinking of picking up an exposure to the upcoming program.

Looking long term and addressing things from a fundamental valuation perspective, the real value right now is rooted in hepatitis B. To include the GBM or the CMV program in a near term value model (that is, in terms of what's going to bring in revenues over the next five years) would be speculative at best. Even just using the hepatitis B market as a framework, however, there's considerable potential for revaluation here. The global hepatitis B market is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2021.

Of the major markets that are expected to account for this growth, Europe, Canada and the US are the lead, with Japan next in line. With success in the upcoming pivotal program, and assuming regulatory approval in these regions, there's a circa $3 billion market to go at (I'm subtracting $500 million here for Japan and other Asian regions, which is conservative). VBI isn’t going to capture a huge portion of this market since GSK is already so well established in the space.

If the company can prove the superiority of its asset over Engerix-B in elderly patients, however, and can capture a single-digit percentage point portion of the addressable population, it's looking at annual sales that outweigh current market capitalization.

All said, and with the risk of an equity raise taken into consideration, there looks to be substantial upside potential on the company's current market capitalization of just $142 million. As mentioned in the introduction to this piece, VBI currently trades at a 20% discount to its price just 6 weeks ago, before the company put out the above-discussed releases and teed up catalysts for the year ahead.

I see a near-term closing of this gap (sometime between now and the end of 2017) as investors load up ahead of said catalysts hitting press and, beyond that (once the Sci-B-Vac asset picks up approval, mid-to-late 2019), further appreciation if the catalysts in question come out as justifiable for advance in their respective programs.