Whiting Petroleum: Bankruptcy Risk Remains Modest

Whiting still has most of its $2.5 billion credit facility available, with its Bakken assets providing enough security for the lenders.

I've noticed some talk about bankruptcy with regards to Whiting Petroleum (WLL), but I don't really see that as being a major issue over the next few years. After its Fort Berthold asset sale, Whiting has most of its $2.5 billion credit facility available. It also retains the ability to issue up to $1 billion in second-lien debt, so Whiting has plenty of liquidity should it need it. Whiting can also maintain production levels with neutral cash flow at roughly $50 oil, so it wouldn't be burning significant amounts of money after 2017 at current strip.

The danger to shareholders is not so much bankruptcy, but rather that Whiting gets stuck in neutral or a slow decline. Oil at $45 to $50 isn't a great situation for Whiting as it would be faced with flat or slightly declining production and/or stable or slightly increasing debt.

The 2019 Unsecured Debt Maturity

I concur with Raw Energy's comment that Whiting may have partly decided sell assets to pay down its bank debt in anticipation of dealing with its upcoming 2019 debt maturity. Whiting should be able to refinance its unsecured 2019 notes, but may prefer to use its credit facility for now and wait for a more favorable environment to issue new unsecured notes.

I estimate that Whiting will have approximately $225 million in bank debt at the end of 2017, after taking into account the Fort Berthold asset sale. Thus it could use its credit facility to address its $961 million in 2019 notes and still keep its credit facility utilization below 50%. Without the asset sale, it would have ended up at around 67% utilization, and would have been somewhat more vulnerable to any borrowing base reductions.

Whiting's 2023 unsecured notes recently have been trading with a YTM of around 7% to 8%. Therefore, if Whiting wanted to refinance its $961 million in 5.0% notes due 2019 next year with new 2023 unsecured notes, I figure it could probably get something done at around 8%. However, as that would add $29 million per year to Whiting's interest costs, Whiting may attempt to wait for a situation where it could get lower rates on new unsecured notes. For example, Whiting's 2023 unsecured notes had a YTM of around 6% earlier in 2017, which would likely be a more acceptable interest rate for Whiting.

Credit Facility Situation

I believe that the banks are pretty comfortable with Whiting's credit facility situation. I agree with the belief that Whiting's Redtail assets are of limited value, but those assets likely aren't given much weight by the banks for determining Whiting's borrowing base anyway. At the end of 2016, Whiting's Redtail assets accounted for 5% of its PDP (which matter much more than PUD for the borrowing base calculations) reserves, so the banks could completely write off Redtail and it probably wouldn't affect Whiting's borrowing base by more than $125 million to $150 million.

In the current environment (long-term oil around $50), Whiting's remaining Bakken assets are likely worth somewhere around $5 billion (based on recent transaction value), which provides sufficient coverage for up to $2.5 billion in first-lien debt. Another way to look at it is that $2.5 billion would be a bit less than 3.0x Whiting's projected 2018 EBITDAX at $50 oil, which seems like a comfortable enough situation for the first-lien debt. Weakening oil prices could result in a reduction in Whiting's borrowing base, but it should still have plenty of room to cover its 2019 debt maturity via its credit facility.

Potentially Treading Water

Without hedges Whiting would end up with approximately $55 million per year in cash burn at $48 WTI oil if it wanted to maintain production levels. It could probably also end up at neutral cash flow by allowing production to decline around 2% per year.

This situation wouldn't be a great one for shareholders as Whiting's value would be slowly transferred to debtholders. Lower oil prices would accelerate the transfer of value, but I still don't see there being a large risk of bankruptcy over the next few years. As well, Whiting's Redtail deficiency payments should be significantly alleviated by 2020. This could help it become cash flow neutral at $48 oil, although there is a question about how long Whiting's better acreage in the Bakken can sustain development for.

Conclusion

Talk of bankruptcy for Whiting Petroleum is premature at this point since Whiting has a significant amount of available liquidity and also is close to breakeven cashflow at current strip. I also believe that its credit facility will retain a high enough borrowing base for Whiting's needs.

On the other hand, Whiting does likely need $50+ oil to grow production within cash flow in 2018 and 2019, and the current strip falls a bit short of that. The risk for shareholders at this point is more of a gradual loss of value than a quick spiral into bankruptcy.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.