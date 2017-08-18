Out Of The Box: A Matter Of Expectations

"Pause you who read this, and think for a moment of the long chain of iron or gold, of thorns or flowers, that would never have bound you, but for the formation of the first link on one memorable day." - Charles Dickens, Great Expectations

What did you expect? Honestly, what did you really expect? Did you think that Donald Trump was just going to waltz into the White House and that everyone would bend to his will? Not very good thinking in my opinion. Did you think that "The Art of the Deal" was going to morph into "The Art of the Beltway?" What were you thinking?

We have the ultimate outsider, Donald Trump, railing against the insiders and trying to turn the country in another direction. We have a guy that promised to "Drain the Swamp" and the Swamp is fighting back. What did you honestly expect?

Mr. Trump is not really the head of the Republican Party; he just used the platform to gain admission to the presidency. What we actually have here, in my opinion, is every insider Republican, Democrat, lobbyist, attorney, accountant and the list goes on, fighting, resisting, refuting the outsider and his opinions and plans. Fake news abounds and the struggle continues. I expected nothing else, and for those of you that thought it was going to be a walk in the park, well, you have made a profound error in judgment.

The country is engaged in political war and it will not end anytime soon. The comments that I read in the press that Mr. Trump might resign are idiocy, in my view. This guy thrives upon confrontation, it is a strategy to get what he wants and Mr. Trump, love him or hate him, is not going to be backing down. That is my assessment.

If I am correct, then every Trump push is going to be met with a shove of equal or greater proportion. Time is proving the case. Consequently, all of the grand promises, all of the campaign rhetoric, all of the publicly aired agenda are either not going to be happening or not happening any day soon. Gridlock is upon us, and my expectations are just this side of zero for much taking place in the next six to twelve months.

"Rumors multiplied like bacteria." - Vincent Bugliosi, Helter Skelter

Make your plans accordingly.

One of the largest money managers in the world, an insurance company, told me yesterday that they had not bought any corporate bonds in the last two months. That was an eye-opener. It was not the absolute yields, he intimated, but the available spreads. The compression has been significant, no doubt, and I believe it will continue. The reason is the flow of central bank money that keeps pushing yields down and risk assets ever tighter to Treasuries. I would not be expecting any cessation.

I think yields are heading lower, as many of you know. One very conservative play can be found in the Agency markets. I will not touch FNMA or FHLMC now, as I have stated many times, because of the risk involved. Some kind of privatization is coming, I believe, and current spreads to other Agencies do not justify the risk, in my view. Answers unknown, risk plainly seen, and no reward present.

I sent out some offerings in FFCB discount bonds yesterday. Lowest spread to maturity was 32 bps over Treasuries and the highest was 65 bps, according to Bloomberg data. What I like about the play is the yield to calls. They were 8.94% on the low side to 178.40% on the high side. It is solely a bet on interest rates but the reward is certainly there, almost no credit risk present, and the worst case scenario of running to maturity still provides yields above current Treasury yields. It is an idea that you may wish to consider.

If you want a little more possible reward, and a little more risk, you might try callable corporates. There are some very interesting situations now, in my opinion, and I like this play as well. Please let me know if you wish to explore this avenue.

This tact can also be undertaken in municipals. Not so easy to find discounted munis these days, but plenty of calls are present if you can identify the right ones. This works, in my view, in both the tax-exempt and taxable areas. Depending upon your situation, this is another area to explore, if you like the strategy.

The DJIA got swacked yesterday, down -274 points. I had just written about the closed-end funds. So, if you owned some tech stock without a dividend, it is likely that you got your nose bloodied. However, in the CEF space, if you were getting a 10% yield on the money you initially invested, you are still getting a 10% yield. When more money comes in each month, and if the price is down, then you get an even better yield if you purchase more of the same funds, unless the fund lowers its dividend.

This is another strategy that I like, making money on the money. I, once again, suggest it for your consideration. The closed-end funds, in my opinion, represent one of the best values that can now be found in the marketplace, and my own money is where my mouth is. I can promise you that!