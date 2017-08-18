Lincoln National: Buy This Dip

This stock has great economics here and does not rely on Trump to deliver very tasty growth vs its valuation.

Back at the end of June, I increased Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to be a 6% position in the FSO US Financials Portfolio. President Trump’s travails in the Oval Office have caused a ~7% dip in the shares and investors should look to buy here.

Like many rate-sensitive names, Lincoln has meandered YTD in 2017 after an aggressive move up following Trump’s victory in the presidential election.

The current level is an opportunity for investors wishing to invest in a very steady business with strong EPS growth dynamics independent of interest rate developments.

The stock has pulled back from recent $74 peak (Feb 15) and is now trading at $69. This gives investors a PE of 9.3x for 2017, which, conservatively, falls to 8.3x for 2018. In today’s market, a PE of 10-11x for Lincoln on a prior year trailing basis is reasonable, so investors can think in terms of upside of 26% as a bull case on a full year 2018 time horizon – some eighteen months out.

Let’s take a look at these valuation mechanics:

This EPS growth is what we can expect from Lincoln absent interest rate hikes. Investors should think in terms of top line growth of 4-5% and buybacks of 2-3% as the two man EPS growth drivers. Incremental margin improvements on the in-force (existing as opposed to assumed future new business) should take Lincoln beyond 8% growth, but without these EPS growth is 7-8% anyway.

Group Protection and Life secure a healthy outlook

Group Protection and Life sales and results have been strong YTD in 2017. Importantly, these businesses on a combined basis relieve some of the pressure on the variable annuity (VA) division, which has seen headwinds from uncertainties around the DOL rule implementation that has reduced the confidence of the distribution force.

This pressure was obvious in 2016, when VA operating income was down 6.4% Y/Y. However, the division has showed signs of stability in Q1’17. Commentators had been starting to take a more sanguine view of the DOL rules given the assumptions around Trump’s position opposite business regulation. This had not been priced in before the recent pullback in the shares, and assuming Trump remains POTUS, I would expect some relief opposite the DOL to transpire in due course.

One assumption Lincoln makes that many will question is a 6-8% ongoing annual return from US equities. There’s a question over this return outlook for the long term given current valuation levels. However, an important catalyst in depressing returns from equities from the current valuation position would be higher interest rates, which benefit Lincoln’s fixed income liability spreads. This means there is less risk attached to the equity return assumption than equity bears might initially think as there are natural offsets in the group's mix. Operating results at Lincoln are estimated to have been impacted by 2-3% due to low rates, so a reversal of this as rates rise would materially offset lower equity returns.

The message is: don't pigeonhole LNC as dependent on any one growth and rates or policy outcome.

Conclusion

My conservative target valuation for Lincoln is 10.5x 2018 EPS with exception of c. 50% capital return and around half % of my earnings yield reinvested for growth at 5% - this is considerably under the 12% historically achieved by this company and below the 8-10% that it aims for making the current valuation extremely attractive given the low risk nature of the business. Still, the value is attractive even on lower assumptions. All this gives us an easy 20% from here.

Finally a word on Trump. While many of us will find his recent statements to be unedifying, they have little impact on the U.S. policy agenda and economic growth. Such “protests” against political turmoil in stocks like Lincoln, themselves very stable growers that can deliver regardless of Trump’s relative success, are nearly always buying opportunities.

