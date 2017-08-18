Novo And Lilly Head For Diabetes Pricing Battle

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) needs its once-weekly GLP1 agonist semaglutide to be a smash hit, and a head-to-head win against Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) rival product Trulicity suggests that it could be.

FDA approval of semaglutide - which has a PDUFA date of December 5 - looks likely, but Novo will need to think carefully about its pricing strategy if it wants to prevail in an increasingly competitive sector (see table below).

The data from the Sustain 7 trial, along with last year's cardiovascular outcomes study success, make semaglutide look sufficiently differentiated to command a premium. However, pricing pressure has hit diabetes more heavily than most other sectors, so this will be a delicate balancing act for Novo.

And the company will want to make the most of its advantage before the readout of Trulicity's cardiovascular outcomes study, Rewind, next year - an event that now looks even more crucial for Lilly.

Before Sustain 7, Trulicity had been expected to become the top GLP1 by 2022, with sellside forecasts bolstered by a couple of strong quarters during which the product took market share from Novo's once-daily GLP1 Victoza.



Top GLP1 agonists Global sales ($m) Product Company Status 2016 2022 Change in forecast since Aug 2016 Trulicity Lilly Marketed 926 3,637 31% Victoza Novo Nordisk Marketed 2,979 3,413 -16% Semaglutide Novo Nordisk Filed - 1,735 -30% Bydureon Astrazeneca Marketed 578 791 -14% Semaglutide Oral Novo Nordisk Phase III - 738 88% Source: EvaluatePharma.

Expectations for semaglutide also fell away after the Sustain 6 cardiovascular outcomes trial raised concerns about retinopathy, which now seem to have been assuaged by Sustain 7. This, along with the efficacy benefit with semaglutide, could threaten Trulicity's dominance.

Bernstein analysts, for one, now expect semaglutide to become the biggest GLP1 by 2025 with around a third of the market.

Sustain 7 compared low and high-dose cohorts of semaglutide and Trulicity, both given on top of metformin, with a primary endpoint of change in haemoglobin HbA1c after 40 weeks.

Semaglutide was significantly better at both doses studied, Novo said, although it did not give p values. Novo's project also outperformed Lilly's drug on weight loss, a secondary endpoint.



Sustain 7 results 0.5mg semaglutide 0.75mg Trulicity Comparison 1.0mg semaglutide 1.5mg Trulicity Comparison Change in HbA1c -1.5% 1.1% "Statistically significant" -1.8% -1.4% "Statistically significant" Change in body weight -4.6kg -2.3kg "Statistically significant" -6.5kg -3.0kg "Statistically significant" Source: Company website.

Perhaps just as importantly, there was no imbalance in the incidence of diabetic retinopathy. At the very worst that now looks like a class effect, and it might not even be that - a more detailed analysis of Sustain 6 found that the imbalance was driven by patients with pre-existing retinopathy, poorer baseline glucose control, and a more pronounced reduction in HbA1c, according to Evercore ISI's Umer Raffat.

Full results of Sustain 7 will be presented at an upcoming meeting, with the EASD and ADA the most likely candidates although the former, in September, might be an unrealistic target.

The latest result heaps pressure on Lilly, which saw its stock fall 1% on Wednesday, and a further 4% the next day; Novo, which released the Sustain 7 data after the Copenhagen exchange closed on August 16, closed up 2% on Thursday.

Novo has previously said that it plans to carry out a larger cardiovascular outcomes study - Sustain 6 only enrolled 3,300 patients, versus Rewind's 9,600 - but whether it needs to do this is another question.

Trulicity's prospects now hinge on it getting a result in Rewind, which is not a given after cardiovascular outcomes failures with other GLP1s (Snippet roundup: CSL makes HAE and Shire extends ADHD franchise, June 23, 2017).

Novo now has the upper hand and, after a misfire with its insulin analogue Tresiba, it might be able to recover its diabetes crown.