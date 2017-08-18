CoreSite Versus Tanger Outlet: Rising Star Versus Falling Knife

We also present the hedge we included in that portfolio, and show how it skews reward versus risk in the hedged investor's favor.

CoreSite Realty was our 20th-ranked name as of Thursday, and appeared in one of our subscriber portfolios this week. We explain why.

Our previous article faulting Tanger Outlet Centers for being a falling knife raised some questions about our general approach. Here we address them, while highlighting a REIT we like.

We're Not Anti-REIT

Our article about Tanger Outlet Centers (SKT) yesterday drew some spirited comments and questions, one of which was whether our system ever favors dividend-payers; it does: CoreSite Realty (COR) appeared in one of the portfolios we shared with Bulletproof Investing subscribers Thursday night. We elaborate below, and then address a couple of the related questions raised in the comments of our previous article.

Servers Versus Shoppers

Although our system doesn't look at macro trends directly, it does tap into the wisdom of crowds in the stock and option markets, and participants there are, of course, considering macro trends. One of those trends we mentioned in Thursday's article: the Amazon (AMZN) effect, which has hurt shopping mall REITs, and which we speculated recently may start to hurt medical office building REITs, as Amazon expands into healthcare. The other trend is what venture capitalist Marc Andreessen summarized as "Software is eating the world" - software-based companies such as Amazon and Netflix (NFLX) taking ground from traditional competitors such as Sears (SHLD) and Blockbuster. Tanger Outlet Centers, which, as we noted yesterday, would have failed our 2 screens to avoid bad investments back in January, before its 30% drop, is at risk from the Amazon effect, while CoreSite Realty, which owns data centers, is riding the "Software is eating the world" macro trend. It's not surprising that our system is currently bullish on CoreSite and not on Tanger. Let's quantify that bullishness.

Our System's Current Take On CoreSite

Here's a screen capture from Portfolio Armor's admin panel showing its numbers on CoreSite as of Thursday's close.

Recall from our last article that "Long Term Return" refers to the average 6-month return for the security over the last 10 years. 22.8% is outrageously high, so high in fact that we pulled up the 10-year chart for COR to see if it made sense, and it does.

The Short Term Return, the most recent 6-month return of COR, is high as well, at 27.2%, but it's much more common to see >20% returns over one 6-month period than to average >20% returns over twenty 6-month periods, as COR has. Our system doesn't use traditional technical analysis, but we should note that COR is flirting with its 50-day moving average now. Technicians would typically consider it a bearish indicator were the stock to breach its 50-day moving average.

In any case, COR passed our first screen, which as we mentioned in our Tanger article, is for the mean of the Long Term and Short Term returns to be positive. It was in this case: the mean return of 25% is in the "6m Exp Return" column in the screen capture above from our admin panel.

That mean return of 25% becomes the starting point for our attempt to calculate a potential return over the next several months. To do so, we attempt to find an optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge COR against a greater-than-9% drop over the next several months, while capping potential upside at 25%. For that to work, the net cost of the collar -- the cost of the puts minus the credit generated by selling the calls -- needs to be less than 9%. It's an unsuccessful attempt, as you can see below.

So our system walks down that cap from 25% until it does find an optimal collar. It found one with a cap of 22%, as you can see below.

22% represents our system's potential return estimate for COR over the next 6 months. The potential return shown on our admin panel, in the column marked "Adj Exp Return", is slightly lower: 20.9%. It's been adjusted down slightly because the hedge expires sooner than 6 months out.

Our system's overall ranking is by potential return net of hedging cost; that's shown under the column "Net Exp Return" on our admin panel. It's 20.9% - 4.19% (the hedging cost) = 16.7%. That made COR our 20th highest-ranking name on Thursday, but that alone doesn't explain why it was included in our $1,000,000 portfolio with the best ratio of reward to risk.

Why COR Made It Into Our $1,000,000 Portfolio

When hedged with an optimal collar against a >9% decline, as above, COR's best case scenario over the next several months is 16.7%, versus a worst case scenario of 9% (the 9% decline threshold includes the 4.19% hedging cost). But COR wasn't hedged that way in our $1,000,000 portfolio with the best ratio of reward to risk. It was hedged this way, with optimal puts against a >7% decline.

That lowers the worst-case scenario to 7%, but it also raises the best-case scenario. In our backtests, securities that were hedged with puts had gross returns more than a third higher than ones hedged with collars, due to the effect of positive outliers. So, we adjust potential returns up accordingly in our hedged portfolios when positions are hedged with puts. So CoreSite's potential return was raised to 32.21% in our portfolio.

Net of the 6.28% hedging cost, the net potential return was 25.93%. The expected return was 7.78%, or 0.3x the net potential return, since, historically, actual returns have averaged about 0.3x our system's potential return estimates. But 25.93% represents the best-case scenario for the hedged COR position between now and mid-January, while -7% represents the worst case scenario. It's that ratio of best-case to worst-case scenarios that got COR in this portfolio.

Question Time

This article was prompted by Colorado Wealth Management Fund's question about whether our system ever picked up higher-yielding securities, COR appearing in one of our subscriber portfolios Thursday night. Specifically, he asked about yields of 5% or more. COR isn't quite that high, with a forward yield of 3.28%, per Seeking Alpha's data, but we thought it was worth noting as it is a REIT with a relatively high yield versus non-REITs. As we mentioned to Colorado, we'll keep an eye out for higher-yielding names for him.

A couple of other questions addressed weaknesses in our "wisdom of crowds" approach. Reader "blondguysc2001" asked about times the crowd got things wrong:

He's absolutely right that crowd gets it wrong sometimes. As we noted there, the market is mostly-efficient, most of the time, but it certainly isn't efficient all the time. And it's possible the crowd will be wrong about COR in the near future, and the stock will fall significantly.

That's why we hedge.

Unlike unhedged investors who bought SKT earlier this year, our subscribers who buy COR and hedge it with the optimal puts above won't be done more than 7% (including the hedging cost), no matter how far COR drops by next January.

Heads you win, tails you don't lose much.

Commenter "Engine37" made a good, related point, that James Surowiecki oversells the "wisdom of crowds" a bit:

Large groups, such as the participants in the stock and option markets, probably aren't so good at "fostering innovation" or splitting atoms. But they do tend to be better at predicting the future, which is what we're concerned with as investors. And as reader "MFITZ" noted, option market participants tend to be more advanced than the average stock market participant.

Conclusion

Our general approach is to consider securities that have been trending up and are relatively inexpensive to hedge. COR is in both categories now. We think investors would be better off buying COR now (provided they hedge as above) than buying SKT, a higher-yielding name in a somewhat fraught sector that's been falling. Let's check back in January and see how this plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.