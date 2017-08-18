Disney: It's All About 3 Things - Iger, Iger And Iger Management

Walt Disney has increased its dividend for 8 of the last 10 years with a present yield of 1.5% below average.

Walt Disney growth can continue with more to come with streaming of select ESPN content in 2018 and streaming of the Disney library in 2019.

This article is about Walt Disney (DIS), one of the largest entertainment companies, and why it's a buy for the total return investor with dividend increases expected from its great cash flow. Walt Disney is 6.25% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held since it is a full position above 4% of the portfolio.

Fundamentals of Walt Disney will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business, Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes.

Walt Disney passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score. (A good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Walt Disney passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score. (A good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Walt Disney passes my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last 10 years with dividend increases for 8 years. It has a steady increasing dividend with a yield of 1.5%. The dividend growth rate is high about 7%/year and is therefore a buy for the dividend growth investor. The average 5 year earnings payout ratio is low at 27%. After paying the dividend this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business with bolt on companies, increasing the dividend and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. DIS easily passes that. Walt Disney is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $157.4 Billion. The size of Walt Disney plus its cash flow of $12 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P Capital IQ) of 9.0% meets my requirement of 5.1% with good growth. My total return guideline is that total return must be positive over my test period, DIS easily passes this guideline. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $22,100 today. This makes Walt Disney a good investment for the total return investor looking back, and it has future growth potential as the world economy grows and streaming growth continues. One of my guidelines is that S&P rating must be 3 stars or better. Disney's S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $120.0, passing the guideline. Disney's price is presently 17% below the target. DIS is under the target price at present and has a fair PE of 17, making DIS a good buy at this entry point if you want a company that has great content which will make a lot of money as the streaming business continues to grow. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The dividend stream has a below average yield and the growth of the dividend is high in a growing business sector. Total return more than make up for the below average dividend and is fantastic. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes DIS interesting is the dividend growth rate and the potential growth of streaming of its high value content.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. DIS's total return greatly over-performed the Dow baseline in my 55.5 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55.5 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 108.25% makes Walt Disney a great investment for the total return investor looking back, and it does have a below average yield for the income investor. Walt Disney presently has a yield of 1.5%, which is below average for the income investor but has good growth of the dividend.

DOW's 55.5 month total return baseline is 67.90%

Company Name 55.5 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Walt Disney 108.25% 40.35% 1.5%

When I scanned the 5 year chart, Walt Disney has a fair chart, going up and to the right in a pattern that shows DIS likes a good economy. In 2013 and 2014 DIS did real well showing good price gains when the economy was on the rise. The last two years have been hurt by the ESPN subscriber base coming down, but I believe the new streaming plans will be very profitable with Iger management steering the ship.

DIS data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on August 8, 2017, Walt Disney reported earnings of $1.58 that beat expected by $0.03 and was lower compared to last year at $1.62. Total revenue was lower at $4.2 Billion down a bit by 0.3% year over year and missed expected by $180 Million. This was a fair report with bottom line increasing and top line decreasing and with earnings slightly less than last year. The next earnings report will be out in November 2017 and is expected to be $1.29 compared to last year at $1.10 a good increase.

Business Overview

Walt Disney is one of the largest entertainment products developer in the United States and in foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations. Under the Parks and Resorts segment, the Company's Walt Disney Imagineering unit designs and develops new theme park concepts and attractions, as well as resort properties. The studio entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings and live stage plays. It also develops and publishes games, primarily for mobile platforms, books, magazines and comic books. The Company distributes merchandise directly through retail, online and wholesale businesses. Its cable networks consist of ESPN, the Disney Channels and Freeform.

Over all Walt Disney is a business with a good CAGR projected growth that outperforms the market long term. The total return in 2013 outperformed the DOW average by 21% for a total gain of 47.48%. DIS really likes a good economy. With President Trump wanting to decrease corporate taxes now is a good time to start a position in DIS.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.1%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for 1 more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slow, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the August 8, 2017 earnings call, Robert A. Iger (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said:

We're also announcing a major strategic shift in the way we distribute our content. We're excited by this change and see it as an important logical way for us to take advantage of the combination of our strong brands with the technological evolution the entire media business is undergoing. It's been clear to us for a while with the future of this industry will be forged by direct relationships between content creators and consumers. Given our incomparable collection of strong brands that are recognized and respected the world over, no one is better positioned to lead the industry into this dynamic new era, and we're accelerating our strategy to be at the forefront of this transformation. Last year, we acquired a substantial stake in BAMTech to help us scale and monetize our streaming capabilities. Since then, we've been increasingly impressed with the platform, the leadership, and the potential to drive growth. So much so that we're investing an additional $1.6 billion to increase our stake from 33% to 75% and acquire control of the company. This move gives us immediate access to the team and the technology we need to deliver the highest quality direct-to-consumer experience, which ultimately gives us much greater control of our own destiny in a rapidly changing market. As a direct result of this acquisition, we are greatly expanding our plans for the first ESPN-branded direct-to-consumer service. We're creating a more robust multi-sport package, which will give sports fans access to more live sports, 10,000 additional events annually including Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, Grand Slam Tennis, and college sports. Additionally, we'll make individual sports packages available for purchase, including MLB.TV, NHL.TV and MLS Live.

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of Walt Disney and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders. The 2019 streaming of the Disney content is going to be big. Each generation will want to see the general audience Disney library of hits. I just saw Beauty and the Beast live action movie and it's great for kids of all ages, especially me at 76.

Takeaways

Walt Disney is an investment choice for the total return investor with fantastic total return and a growing dividend. DIS is a full position at 6.25% of The Good Business Portfolio because of the great total return and dividend growth and will be added to if cash is ever available. Mr. Iger has managed Disney well with buys of Pixar, Star Wars and many others, his management will continue to grow Disney.

I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Wrote some HOG September 8, strike 49.0 calls on the total of holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

Wrote some LB September 15, strike 37.5 calls on a part of holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

Recently on July 27 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris ADIS Show was great for Boeing and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.5% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 2.6% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P lowered HOG target to $50 and sales look slow for a while. 3M (MMM) is intended to be bought after the HOG position has been sold off.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. The earnings for the second quarter were good, beating expected by $0.06 and with revenue increasing 15.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.4% of the portfolio a full position. S&P raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 7.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.4% of the portfolio and Boeing is 10.5% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is being to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LONG BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, HOG. TXN, DLR, EOS, IR, LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.