Full House Resorts: Love The Story, Like The Quarter, Not Yet Sure On The Price

I've become incrementally more cautious on FLL over the past few quarters - but Q2 looks like the best performance under new management.

I think we have a shot at getting us up to, like, $25 million EBITDA a year. No promises, but I think we've got a shot at that, the next few years just with what we got. And if we can get to that then the company's worth eight times cash flow like they have pretty recently sold for. By then, our debt's probably down to $70 or $80 million and the stock doubles or triples.

That quote is from Full House Resorts (FLL) CEO Dan Lee on the company's Q2 conference call (I cleaned up the quote a bit using the transcript and the audio) and it pretty much sums up the bull case for FLL at current levels around $2.45. Lee and CFO Lewis Fanger took over struggling, mismanaged Full House in late 2014 after an activist fight, and they've set to work trying to find every dollar of revenue and cost savings they can. The goal is pretty clear, as Lee himself has alluded to on past calls: get the operations fixed, get the debt (with a current weighted average interest rate above 10%) refinanced, and get the somewhat unwieldy portfolio sold.

The math is pretty clear, too, as Lee's back-of-the-envelope calculations on the Q2 call suggest. 8x $25 million in EBITDA suggests a $200 million enterprise value. $75 million in debt leaves about $125 million for the equity. And that in turn values FLL at ~$5.50 per share, about 125% above current levels.

It's a story that I've liked for some time: I bought FLL shares back in 2015. Lee is an entertaining voice on conference calls, and both he and Fanger have skin in the game. There has been some progress made over the past two and a half years, and a host of improvements ranging from a "Christmas Casino" at the Rising Star in Indiana to a new beach bar at the key Silver Slipper in Mississippi to recent renovations at two casinos in Northern Nevada.

But I also sold my shares earlier this year, at a price pretty close to Thursday's close of $2.45. And Lee's statement above also highlights some of the concerns that led me to exit my position. Full House was supposed to be closer to $20 million in EBITDA already instead of a current $17.5 million (on a trailing twelve-month basis). An 8x multiple might seem a decent number as larger regional peers trade near 10x; but FLL deserves a discount to the space, and those peer multiples are back to pre-crisis highs (a time marked by the disastrous LBO at Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and an aborted similar effort at Penn National Gaming (PENN)).

And because of Full House's leverage, tweaking the numbers a bit makes a big difference. $22 million in EBITDA at a multiple of 7.5x values the stock near $4 - but if that takes 4-5 years, that in turn suggests present fair value right around fair values (depending on time and discount rate).

In short, Full House needs a bit more growth than it's shown so far. Going from $17.5 million to $25 million in 4 years isn't a necessarily easy task - even assuming macro cycles continue to cooperate. From that standpoint, I thought the Q2 report was a step in the right direction, particularly given strength in Mississippi. There's definitely room for optimism toward the back half, particularly in Nevada. But there's still questions that need to be answered here - and still a bit more consistent growth before I'm willing to buy back in.

Getting To $25 Million

From a high-level standpoint, for Full House to get to that $25 million level probably requires performance roughly along these lines:

Mississippi: $15 million from a current $11 million

Indiana: $5 million from a current $3 million

Colorado: $8 million from a current $5 million

Northern Nevada: $7 million from a current $3 million

Corporate: -$5 million from a current -$4.3 million

It doesn't sound like much - but it is. One core problem with the FLL thesis as the valuation has risen is that its properties and markets don't offer much in the way of growth possibilities. Mississippi coastal casino revenue still is below 2008 levels, according to the Mississippi Gaming Commission. The Silver Slipper does have a pretty solid competitive position at the moment; as Lee has pointed out repeatedly, the poor performance of the Gulf's newest casino, the Scarlet Pearl in D'lberville, likely would make it difficult for anyone to raise capital to further saturate the Gulf market. Louisiana, just to the west, has no more gaming licenses. (Lee actually got the last one, for what is now the L'Auberge in Lake Charles, owned by Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK).)

But what EBITDA growth is going to come from Silver Slipper is going to have come from incremental improvements and continued margin expansion. A new beach club and an oyster bar both make some sense. It appears the casino is getting some benefit from the hotel after a disappointing year last year. Bear in mind that in early 2015 Lee was targeting $12-$13 million a year in property-level profit (see the Q1 call, for instance); the figure now is just shy of $11 million.

The Silver Slipper has had a strong first half, and Q2 performance in particular looks impressive. Revenue rose 13.4% year-over-year, and Adjusted EBITDA jumped 22%. But bear in mind that last year's performance was disappointing, with Lee citing abnormally low win percentage on the Q2 2016 call and this year's 10-Q citing an improvement in slot hold as boosting revenue (table hold was down, however).

Hold aside, it was a good performance. The oyster bar and beach club sound like potential drivers going forward. Non-gaming revenue rose a whopping 33% in the quarter, per the 10-Q, due to aggressive promotions. But, again, the Silver Slipper needs a bit more consistent growth. The casino generates right about half of property-level EBITDA. If its growth stalls out, then it gets very difficult for FLL to get the consolidated double-digit growth needed for the high end of the bull case here to play out.

In Indiana, revenue rose 4.5% and Adjusted EBITDA increased 47.5% - albeit off a very small base. Full House just opened an RV park, and a ferry set to cross the Ohio River nearby should hopefully open up early next year, along with a new VIP area and pavilion for the casino. Those improvements have been delayed - the RV park was supposed to open May 1st, for instance - but should set up the property for 2018, assuming they work out.

The problem here remains, however, that live dealers are moving to the Indianapolis area in 2021. And with the company's efforts to move capacity inland now blocked, I'm still somewhat skeptical of the post-2021 viability of Rising Star. Margins are so modest (~6-7%) that pulling even a few gamblers out to Indy removes what profits there are. The ferry potentially opens up access to 10-12,000 people on the Kentucky side of the border - but they still have the option to go north to the Hollywood or south to the Belterra.

In Colorado, Bronco Billy's appears to have had a strong quarter, with EBITDA of $1.5 million. But that still leaves the property in the same $5 million run-rate range (bear in mind seasonality brings profits down substantially, and TTM EBITDA still is about $4.7 million, about where it was when the acquisition was announced). Lee continues to talk up the option of a hotel in the market - on land already owned by FLL - and that's a deal that makes some sense. But Full House isn't the only one intending on adding supply: three other casinos have similar plans. And Lee's comparison of Black Hawk (west of Denver where Monarch Casino & Resorts (MCRI) is building a massive tower) to Cripple Creek falls a bit flat when - as Lee did point out - Cripple Creek zoning would prevent a Monarch-type of building. (To be fair, Monarch's tower also is costing $250 million - Full House obviously isn't planning on that type of investment.)

To me, the Northern Nevada properties have long been a sneakily important part of the case here - and they appear to have had a poor quarter, with revenue and profits declining. But the Grand Lodge near Lake Tahoe was under construction, significantly impacting the quarter. Fallon has some disruption as well, and projects there too have been delayed.

The next few quarters will be important in Nevada. Performance there hasn't budged since Lee & Fanger took over (profit actually declined $1 million between 2014 and 2016). There's been too little snow and too much snow and construction disruption - now there needs to be growth. Both markets should be growing, given wealth in Silicon Valley (a key feeder market for Tahoe) and the Tesla (TSLA) gigafactory near Fallon plus apparently increased military activity in the area.

All told, Q2 was solid, albeit mostly in Mississippi and with some benefit from an easy comparison. But there's a lot more needed to get to $20 million-plus, let alone $25. Mississippi needs a good back half (when comparisons are a bit tougher). The capex in Indiana needs to make a dent and/or there needs to be some sort of movement politically. (Lee seems to remain rather optimistic on that front; I am much less so. Lee makes a logical argument, but when it comes to state legislatures and gambling logic tends to go out the window.) I worry about the Colorado plans from a timing standpoint; that's a tough market to build in and the delays in most of the projects planned for this year are somewhat discomforting. And Northern Nevada needs to get toward a $5.5-$6 million run-rate (it was at $5M+ in 2013) over the next few quarters, given the renovations in Tahoe.

Individually, it doesn't sound like much. As a whole, it is.

Valuation And FLL As A Whole

A lot still needs to improve and/or go right here, and a 5x+ leverage ratio in a cyclical business still implies some level of risk. Lee had an interesting mini-rant on the Q2 call about the company's borrowing costs, saying that when "you go and look at the borrowing cost of other companies with the same ratios or worse ratios, they borrow money a lot cheaper than we do. And we keep getting told that, 'Your problem is: you're too small.'" Lee argued that the risk pricing should relate more toward the leverage ratio and the "diversity" of the business (ie, five casinos is better than two).

But from both a lending and equity standpoint, I agree that Full House's portfolio is a little too small - and, it needs to be remembered, not terribly attractive. Monarch, for instance, does have only two properties, and it's taking a reasonably large risk in Black Hawk. But those two properties are integrated resorts in Reno and west of Denver. That's a long way from Indiana, where there's maybe 20,000 people for whom the property is the closest casino. There's a big difference between Black Hawk and Cripple Creek, which is a much tougher drive (Black Hawk actually built a highway to attract tourists from Denver), and where zoning regulations limit the size of properties and thus their amenities. Full House's portfolio is a bit odd for the space - it's a different animal from pretty much every other publicly traded company. I'm a bit leery of assuming peer-level multiples (or close) or peer-level interest rates.

That problem also complicates the endgame here a bit. There really isn't much of a fit with the major operators, barring a breakup (which isn't out of the realm of possibility). Eldorado Resorts (ERI) is the only logical major acquirer, but it's a business with an enterprise value of about $3.5 billion at this point. And it would be adding three casinos (Fallon, Rising Star, Cripple Creek) that likely would be the three smallest in its entire portfolio.

I do like the story here, but the point I've made in the past is that the story hasn't played out all that well so far. The company was supposed to have refinanced its debt at a lower rate by now; it hasn't, and in fact the leverage ratio is staying stubbornly above 5x. Silver Slipper was supposed to be better. Most of the 2017 projects have come in late. There's still a risk that Full House is throwing good after bad in Indiana, a property that looked two years ago like it was on the way to closure.

To be sure, the long-term case remains intact. But current valuation isn't all that attractive. FLL trades above 7x EV/EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis. That's a discount to the space - but, again, FLL shouldn't be valued in line with ERI or Boyd Gaming (BYD). Normalized free cash flow using maintenance capex of ~$3 million is under $5 million, suggesting a low double-digit multiple. Most regional operators are in the 6-9x range on that metric.

Full House still needs 20%+ growth over a reasonable time frame to drive upside - and that's easier said than done. Nevada should help, particularly as it laps construction-impacted comparisons in 1H 2018. Some traction in Indiana and modest organic growth in Mississippi is probably enough. But that's not guaranteed. And in the meantime, there's cyclical risk and the fact that growth in regional gaming, to my eye, looks to have slowed nationally (though so far that's done little to impact most regional stocks).

Q2 was a step in the right direction, particularly in Mississippi. But it's just a step. And to jump back in, I'd like to see at least a little more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.