QQQX: Cure For Tech Overload?

Detailed look of the various performance metrics, including price, total return and net asset value returns.

The fund is currently distributing 6.41% and is trading at a discount of .77% to its NAV.

Over the last few months numerous Seeking Alpha contributors in addition to myself have been talking about the shifting winds in the equity markets and the need to take an unbiased look at your investments.

If being out of the market is out of the question, I offered a few ideas in the article, If You Must, Please Use Protection.

For the index fund investors I discussed two closed end funds, (BXMX) and (SPXX) which seek to provide both income and risk management for S&P 500 investors.

In the same fund family, we are offered the same strategy for the Nasdaq investor in the Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX).

I believe it is now more important than ever to have "protection".

We all should know the FAANG story by now. As bad as it is for the S&P 500, FaceBook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Google/Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) make up more than 34% of the Nasdaq (QQQ).

Take a look at the current top holdings for the QQQ. The top 10 holdings make up over 52% of the ETF.

Source: Invesco QQQ Website

What is even more concerning however is the performance difference between the market cap weight QQQ and the equal weight version in the First Trust Equal Weight Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQEW).

Starting around April of this year we began to see a divergence between "the market" and a few top holdings.

It does seem like the winds are shifting and it might be time to head back to shore, but what about for those that feel like they have to remain? For you I present the Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX).

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: Nuveen

Managers: Managed by Nuveen's Keith Hembre & David Friar

AUM: $804 million in net assets

Investment Objectives: The fund seeks attractive total return with reduced volatility versus the NASDAQ 100.

Number of Holdings: 161

Current Yield: 6.41% based on market price, quarterly managed distributions

Inception Date: January 30th, 2007

Fees: .94%

Discount to NAV: .77%

Sources: CEF Connect, Nuveen, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

If you have read my previous articles you now should know the sales pitch. =)



Source: Nuveen Brochure

This fund in particular applies Nuveen's call writing strategy to the Nasdaq 100 Index.

Source: Nuveen QQQX Website

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

Nuveen applies the same strategy which we discussed in our previous article to QQQX. The fund generally writes options against 35% to 75% of the value of the portfolio. The fund is flexible in it's ability to use a variety of options including equity and index options.



Source: Nuveen Investments Website

By leaving a portion of the portfolio uncovered by call options, the fund leaves room for upside but at the expense of lower distributions.

The Portfolio

The fund's top 10 holdings are exactly what you find in the unhedged (QQQ) including Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), FaceBook (FB), Comcast (CMCSA), Intel (INTC), Cisco (CSCO), Celgene (CELG), and Amgen (AMGN).

Source: Nuveen Website

The fund is predominately large cap as expected with a few mid and small cap holdings. Less than 2% are foreign holdings.

Source: Nuveen Website

On the options side of the portfolio we see that as of the most recent data, 53% of the portfolio was covered by covered calls primarily with at the market strike prices.

The average days to expiration is a little bit under 2 weeks.

Source: Nuveen Website

The Numbers

Today, QQQX yields 6.41% based on its market price and is trading at a discount of .77% to its net asset value.

While a discount of less than 1% is not huge, the fund has for most of this year traded at a premium to net asset value, like a number of other "hot" CEFs.

Source: CEF Connect

This should be a concern however for investors as the fund has for the most part traded at a discount to NAV over the last 3 years.

Source: CEF Connect

Since the data from CEF Connect seems to be a bit short, I put together the longer term chart showing the discount/premium to NAV below.



As we can see, unlike most closed end funds, QQQX has traded at premiums over the years, including both prior to the GFC and after, during the early recovery.

Turning to the performance side we can see that the fund has achieved a total return of 19.48% year to date, including the big drop in the QQQ on 8/17.

The price per share has increased 15.63% while the underlying NAV increased 12.36%. The difference in the two shows that since the beginning of the year the fund's discount to NAV closed down about 3%.

QQQX data by YCharts

On a 1 year basis, the numbers further improve with the fund achieving a 22.75% total return, 14.39% price per share gain and a 11.45% gain in the underlying net asset value.

QQQX data by YCharts

So the important question, how does the fund do against the uncovered market?

We take a look at the fund against the PowerShares QQQ (QQQ) and the only covered call fund that I was able to find for the Nasdaq, the Horizons Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD).

As we can see, year to date, the completely uncapped is up 19.72% on a total return basis, edging out the CEF by a mere .24%.

The QYLD ETF was significantly less volatile but it has also achieved half the returns. The major reason for this is that while QQQX leaves about 45% of the portfolio uncovered, QYLD, like (BXMX) is fully covered.

Looking back over the last year, we can see the closed end fund has outperformed the uncovered QQQ. The covered call ETF, (QYLD) has also returned a positive 16.11% with less volatility as expected.

Over the last 3 years we can see the YTD trends continue. As expected the uncovered QQQ has returned 49.65% followed by the Dynamic Overwrite Fund with a 40.17% total return. The Horizons ETF returned 23.05%.

Over the last 4 years or so, the earliest common date we can see the trend holding.

Importantly, let's take a look at the 10 year number.

As we can see, yes, QQQX lagged the broader market, considering it's focus was on income. Interestingly however, the fund recovered better after the GFC leading the way through 2015 or so. Coincidently that is also when the FAANGs really took over.

For an income investor... this chart will matter. If you bought the fund pre GFC, yes... you would of been down, on paper to the tune of 50% at certain points, however the fund did break even by 2014 all while it has paid a steady income distribution.

QQQX data by YCharts

Bottom Line

While ordinarily I am opposed to funds trading at a premium or close to parity to NAV, I can understand why someone would buy QQQX. It has over the years been close to NAV or trading at a premium.

For an income investor, the fund has held up quite well and maintained its price per share basis while increasing its distribution.

If you are still in love with the market but would either like more income or perhaps some protection for your NASDAQ exposure, I would certainly look at QQQX.

Do note, even though this is an actively managed fund, it is still predominately a NASDAQ fund with a covered call strategy. The fund is still heavily weighted to the top 10 holdings a a significant amount allocated to the high flying FAANG investments.

For more information about the fund, please take a look at the fund's website here.

