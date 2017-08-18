Tracking John Paulson's Paulson & Company Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to John Paulson’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Paulson’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2017. Please visit our Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Company Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2017.

This quarter, Paulson’s US long portfolio decreased ~2% from $7.53B to $7.38B. There are 110 13F securities in the portfolio although only 34 of them are significantly large equity holdings (more than 0.5% of the US long portfolio). The article is focused on the larger holdings. The top five positions are Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL), Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), SPDR Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), and Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) and they add up to ~38% of the portfolio. The largest holding is Allergan plc at 8.90% of the portfolio.

John Paulson is best known for his highly leveraged bets against the real-estate bubble that netted him billions in the aftermath. To learn more about that story, check-out “The Greatest Trade Ever: The Behind-the-Scenes Story of How John Paulson Defied Wall Street and Made Financial History.”

Stake Disposals:

Akorn Inc. (AKRX): The 2.68% AKRX position was first purchased in Q4 2015 at prices between $22 and $37.50 and increased by ~225% the following quarter at prices between $18.50 and $38.50. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $23 and $34. The stock is now at $32.60. Paulson controlled ~6.7% of Akorn as of last quarter.

Note: In April, Fresenius (FMS) agreed to acquire Akorn for $34 per share cash.

Mead Johnson (MJN): MJN stake was increased by roughly 37 times to a 1.40% portfolio position last quarter at prices between $69.50 and $89. This quarter, the position was eliminated as MJN was acquired by Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) for $90 per share cash. The transaction closed in June.

New Stakes:

Vistra Energy (VST) previously TCEH, Altaba Inc. (AABA) previously Yahoo, VWR Corp. (VWR), and Horizon Pharma (HZNP): These are the new positions this quarter. VST is a 2.62% of the portfolio position. It exited bankruptcy last December and started trading in NYSE in May at ~$15 per share. The stock is now at $17.12. The ~2% AABA stake was established at prices between $46 and $56 and it now goes for $62.20. VWR is a 1.20% portfolio position purchased at prices between $27 and $34 and the stock is currently at $32.95. The very small 0.79% HZNP position purchase was at prices between $9.65 and $15.75 and it is now at $13.14.

Note: In May, Avantor agreed to acquire VWR for $33.25 per share cash.

Stake Decreases:

Allergan plc: AGN was a minutely small 0.29% of the US long portfolio position in Q2 2014. The following two quarters saw a ~420% increase at prices between $202 and $271. Q2 2015 saw a further ~27% increase at prices between $283 and $313. In Q4 2015 there was an about-turn: ~23% reduction at prices between $253 and $323.

Q2 2016 saw another ~26% selling at prices between $202 and $278. There was a ~8% trimming in Q4 2016 and that was followed with a ~22% selling last quarter at prices between $211 and $250. The stock is currently at $225 and the stake is Paulson’s largest at 8.90% of the portfolio. There was an ~8% trimming this quarter.

Mylan Inc.: MYL is a top three position at 8.48% of the portfolio. The original stake was purchased in Q1 2010 at prices between $17 and $23. Q1 2013 saw a 25% reduction at prices between $27.50 and $31 and the following quarter saw another one-third reduction at prices between $29 and $32. Q4 2014 saw an about-turn: ~20% increase at prices between $45 and $59 and that was followed with a ~47% increase in Q2 2015 at prices between $58 and $76. The stock trades currently at $30.56. There was a ~20% selling last quarter at prices between $35.50 and $45.50 and that was followed with an ~8% trimming this quarter.

Shire PLC ADR: SHPG is currently the third largest position at ~8% of the US long portfolio. It was established in Q3 2012 at prices between $85 and $94. In Q2 2013, the position was doubled at prices between $87 and $100. In Q2 2014, the stake was again increased by ~36% at prices between $142 and $236. The following quarter saw a whopping ~170% increase at prices between $232 and $263.

In Q2 2015, the pattern reversed: ~15% reduction at prices between $227 and $260. Q2 and Q3 2016 also saw a combined ~40% reduction at prices between $165 and $207. The stock currently trades at $148. The last two quarters had seen a combined ~14% trimming at prices between $162 and $207 and this quarter saw similar selling at prices between $162 and $190. Paulson is realizing long-term gains.

Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK): MNK is 4.18% of the US long portfolio position established in Q3 2013 at prices between $42 and $47. Q2 and Q3 2014 saw a combined 55% increase at prices between $60 and $90. There was some selling in H1 2015: ~28% reduction at prices between $94 and $130. Q4 2015 saw the pattern reverse: ~31% increase at prices between $53 and $77. The stock currently trades at $36.36. The last five quarters have seen a combined ~23% reduction at prices between $40 and $81.

Note 1: Paulson controls ~7.2% of the business.

Note 2: MNK, a July 2013 spinoff from Covidien plc started trading at around $42. Covidien plc in turn was acquired by Medtronic (MDT) in January 2015.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX): TWX is a ~4% of the portfolio merger-arbitrage stake purchased in Q4 2016. AT&T (T) reached a deal last October to acquire Time Warner in a $107.50 half-cash half-stock deal. The stock currently trades at $102. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

American International Group (AIG): AIG is a ~3.5% of the US long portfolio stake established in Q1 2015 at prices between $49 and $56. Q4 2015 saw a ~20% reduction at prices between $57 and $64 and the following quarter saw another ~20% reduction at prices between $49 and $58. There was a ~50% further selling in Q4 2016 at prices between $57 and $67 and that was followed with minor trimming in the last two quarters. The stock currently trades at $61.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA): TEVA was a very small 0.55% of the US long portfolio stake established in Q2 2015 at prices between $59 and $67. It was increased to a fairly large 5.28% position the following quarter at prices between $55 and $72. Q2 2016 saw a ~19% reduction at prices between $48.50 and $57 and that was followed with a ~30% selling last quarter at prices between $32 and $38. There was another ~40% reduction this quarter at prices between $27.50 and $33. The stock is now at $17.10 and the stake is at ~3%.

Realogy Holdings (RLGY): RLGY is a 1.76% of the US long portfolio position that was reduced by two-thirds over the six quarters through Q2 2016 at prices between $28 and $49. The original investment was made prior to the October 2012 IPO. The stock currently trades at $34.02. There was a ~16% trimming this quarter at prices between $28 and $32.50.

NovaGold (NG): NG is a small 1.36% of the portfolio long-term stake established in 2010. Q2 2016 saw a ~28% reduction at prices between $5 and $6.50 and that was followed with a ~13% selling in Q4 2016. The stock is currently at $4.09. There was marginal trimming in the last two quarters.

Note: Paulson has a high cost basis on NG and controls ~7% of the business.

Endo International plc (ENDP): A very small ENDP stake was increased by almost 200% in Q1 2016 at prices between $28 and $61. Q2 and Q3 2016 had seen a combined ~18% reduction at prices between $17 and $43. The stock is now at $8.63 and the stake is at ~1% of the portfolio. There was a ~9% trimming this quarter.

International Seaways (INSW): INSW is a spinoff from Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) that started regular-way trading in December last year at ~$15 per share. It is now at $18.55. There was ~6% trimming this quarter at ~$20.

Note: Paulson controls ~12% of International Seaways.

Office Depot (ODP): ODP is a very small ~1% stake. It was doubled in Q2 2016 at prices between $3 and $8. The stock is now at $4.09. Last quarter saw a minor ~7% trimming and that was followed with a ~12% reduction this quarter.

Note: In May 2016, a merger deal with Staples (SPLS) was scuttled by a federal judge.

Extended Stay America (STAY): STAY is now a very small 0.47% of the US long portfolio position. The stake came about as a result of the firm’s IPO in November 2013. STAY currently trades at $18.46 compared to the IPO offering price of $20. Q4 2015 had seen an ~11% trimming at prices between $16 and $19 and that was followed with another ~12% reduction in Q3 2016 at ~$14. There was a ~25% reduction in Q4 2016 at prices between $13 and $17 and that was followed with a ~30% selling last quarter at $17.81. The position was reduced by ~90% this quarter at prices between $15.76 and $19.80. Paulson harvested long-term gains.

Note: Extended Stay America filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 16, 2009 and an investment group consisting of Paulson & Company, Blackstone Group, and Centerbridge Partners bought Extended Stay America out of bankruptcy in October 2010. At the time of the 11/2013 IPO, the firms already made more than three times their investment.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) & Calls: The very small 0.86% ALXN stake saw a ~250% increase last quarter at prices between $118 and $145. The position was reduced by ~80% this quarter at prices between $98 and $133. It is now at $135.

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD), Loxo Oncology (LOXO), Oasis Petroleum (OAS), and TIM Participacoes (TSU): These are very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes that were further reduced this quarter.

Stake Increases:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals: VRX position was increased by almost 300% in Q1 2015 at prices between $143 and $205 and another ~340% the following quarter at prices between $197 and $242. Q4 2015 also saw another ~50% increase at prices between $70 and $182. The aggressive buying against falling prices continued in Q2 2016: ~44% increase at prices between $19 and $36. The stock currently trades at $14.34 and the stake is at 5.11% (top five) of the portfolio. This quarter also saw a ~13% increase.

Note: Paulson controls 6.3% of Valeant Pharmaceuticals. There was a ~1M share reduction after the quarter ended at $14.66.

T-Mobile US (TMUS) and Dish Network (DISH): These are fairly large stakes established last quarter and increased substantially this quarter. The ~5% portfolio stake in TMUS was purchased at prices between $56.60 and $65 and increased by ~46% this quarter at prices between $60 and $68. The stock is at $62.99. DISH is a 3.4% portfolio position established at prices between $58 and $64 and increased by ~16% this quarter at prices between $58 and $66. The stock currently goes for $56.94.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI): NXPI stake saw a ~200% increase last quarter to a 1.56% portfolio position at prices between $96 and $104. There was a ~6% further increase this quarter. It is now at ~$112.

Note: NXPI is a merger-arbitrage stake. It is getting acquired by Qualcomm (QCOM) for $110 per share cash.

Kept Steady:

SPDR Gold Trust: GLD was Paulson’s largest position by far at ~19% of the US long portfolio as of Q1 2013. The original stake was established in Q1 2009 at prices between $83 and $98 and was reduced by ~45% in 2011 at much higher prices. It was reduced by more than half in Q2 2013 as well at prices between $116 and $155. Q4 2015 and the following quarter saw a combined ~60% reduction at prices between $100 and $122. The stock currently trades at ~$123. Q4 2016 saw a ~9% trimming. The remaining stake is still a top five stake at ~7% of the portfolio.

Caesars Acquisition (CACQ) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR): Paulson has significant ~10% ownership stakes in each of CACQ and CZR. Q3 2016 had seen minor trimming.

AngloGold Ashanti (AU): AU is a 1.68% position. It is a long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since 2009. Q4 2015 had seen a ~9% trimming while the following quarter saw a further one-third reduction at prices between $7 and $14. Q2 2016 saw another ~20% reduction at prices between $13 and $18. The stock currently trades at $9.83.

Note: Paulson controls ~3% of AngloGold Ashanti.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP): The 1.45% SGYP position saw a ~150% increase in Q2 2016 at prices between $2.50 and $4. There was a ~13% reduction in the following quarter at ~$5.60 and the stock currently trades at $2.90. There was a marginal reduction in Q4 2016.

Note: Paulson controls ~13% of the business. There was very minor trimming after the quarter ended at $3.77.

Bank of America (BAC) warrants, Randgold Resources (GOLD), and William Lyon Homes (WLH): These are very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes kept steady this quarter.

Although the relative position sizes are minute, the following 13F stakes are significant as Paulson has sizable ownership: Cobalt International Energy (CIE), Enzymotec Ltd. (ENZY), International Tower Hill Mines (THM), and Trilogy Metals (TMQ).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Paulson’s US stock holdings in Q2 2017: