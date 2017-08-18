Procter & Gamble: The Dividend Is At Risk

In the low-interest rate environment that characterizes financial markets, long-term investors are looking for solid dividend opportunities that are stable and capable of generating capital returns over time. But it can be easy to fall into a trap when choosing types of stocks, as name recognition in the Dividend Aristocrats can be alluring. Some of these companies will perform better than others, however, and the broader outlook in a few cases is dismal at best. A key example here is Procter & Gamble (PG), which is becoming increasingly vulnerable at current levels. Weaknesses in several areas (i.e. sales and profit growth) have created a house of cards if problems in the macro environment constrain consumer spending in ways that put PG's dividend at risk. Because of this, we have taken a negative stance on the stock that supports the argument for bearish options strategies at current levels -- and with the recent rallies in the stock sell positions can be implemented with relatively small risk parameters.

Over the last five years, market valuations in PG are higher by more than 37%. The year-to-date numbers show similar trends (higher by 9.7%), and this suggests that the company has the potential to perform well in cases where the macro environment is strengthening. But stalling economic reports and the growing possibility that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates put all of this in jeopardy -- and one of the companies most vulnerable to these changes in Procter & Gamble.

Essentially, changes in the macro environment could not come at a more negative time for those holding long positions in PG. In the chart above, we can see that quarterly sales declines have been incredibly consistent when viewing the performances seen over the last few years. The latest earnings figures have started to allay some of these fears but when we look at the actual numbers themselves, there is really not much reason for excitement. Adjusted earnings-per-share in the fourth quarter came in at 85 cents against the estimates which were calling for 78 cents per-share. Revenues were even less surprising, coming in at $16.08 billion against forecasts of $16.02 billion for the period. Ultimately, this is a performance that confirms the broader negative trend in ways that should wave red flags for investors.

In order to rectify these problems, we would need to see significant changes in the weakening segments that have dragged down the larger profile. But, in the chart above, we can see that this is clearly not the case for many of Procter & Gamble's most important segment areas. If we do start to see a slowdown in growth and consumer spending, this puts dividend investors in a very vulnerable position given the rapid price moves in the stock and the problems that are currently seen with the payout ratio for the company.

Procter & Gamble's payout ratio now stands at 66%. As a general rule, payout ratios that are higher than 55% are considered to be excessive and vulnerable to decline because the company's distributions are then equal to more than half of its earnings. Those holding PG stock will be forced to contend with payout ratios that are significantly higher than this -- and this is enough of a reason to consider selling the company at current levels.

PG Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

The fundamental backdrop in its current state is problematic, but many of the reasons for urgency here can be viewed clearly in the stock performance charts themselves. Markets are quickly approaching major historical resistance on the monthly charts (which is the most important view point). Prior failure points from the end of 2014 are now coming into view and the activity on the Commodity Channel Index is bearish from overbought levels. This is a strongly bearish confluence of events and when we view this in light of the weakening guidance we are seeing from the highest levels within the company, everything points in the negative direction. Because of this, our stance is to exit long positions in PG at current levels. Aggressive traders looking to establish a contrarian stance can consider PUT options with relatively low risk levels given the market valuations we are seeing currently seeing in the stock

