You Only Retire Once - Don't Botch It: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Anyone remember Irving Fisher? If you do, it’s probably because of an optimistic market call he made just days before the 1929 market crash that took stocks down a prolonged, painful decline of 90%. For that reason, he is lampooned more than lamented but that is quite a mistake because he is one of the truly great financial economists in history. His mathematical work described how much a person can safely spend during retirement, and is greatly at odds with today’s popular but criticized 4% rule.

Not every rule that is accepted as conventional wisdom is, of course, the optimal approach. That is a point that Ronald Surz makes in an important article published today on Seeking Alpha on retirement portfolio models. Surz explains that an investor’s age and stage make a crucial difference:

Our lifestyle can be ruined if we are unfortunate enough to experience losses during the transition from working life to retirement, even if markets subsequently recover. We each get to do this only once.”

He goes on to describe two identical portfolios that experienced difference return sequences. In the favorable sequence, the retirees had more money than they started out with 30 years later, despite withdrawals, while in the unfavorable sequence the retirees went bust within 20 years. This is a serious problem: Please read the article.

I make mention of another terrific article on today’s Seeking Alpha – this one from a new contributor, financial advisor Adam M. Grossman, CFA - entitled “7 Suggestions for Navigating Today’s Market.” Grossman actually opens his article with the famous Irving Fisher prognostication story – that’s what put the idea into my head – but he does so not to mock Fisher but rather to make the critical point that if Fisher (think the Albert Einstein of economics) didn’t know what the market would do, then nobody knows.

All seven of Grossman’s suggestions are good ones, but I’ll quote the fifth because it relates to Surz’s point and to Fisher’s legacy:

If you are in, or close to, retirement, check your asset allocation. A good way to test it is to ask how you would weather a 20, 30 or even 50 percent drop in the stock market. Do you have sufficient savings? Would you be able to adjust your spending? Would you be able to earn more money to fill the gap?”

This is simple common sense, but as it is “more honour’d in the breach than the observance,” as Shakespeare’s Hamlet put it, it bears emphasis. I would add that if you’re not close to retirement, then rather than waiting until you are, consider enshrining this suggestion as good financial hygiene even now. The relevance to younger folks is that the liquidity needed to survive a bear market can also help investors go bargain shopping when markets inevitably fall. You can receive these authors’ future posts by clicking “follow”- here for Grossman and here for Surz.

