Johnson & Johnson: Sell Now

Stock valuations in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) have shown extreme rallies since the beginning of the year, and many dividend investors are wondering about whether or not it is time to take gains on long positions. In the current low-interest rate environment, the 2.53% dividend yield that is offered to those holding JNJ stock might seem highly attractive. But when we consider the fact that payout ratios are approaching extreme levels, we can see that the stock's commonly-watched dividend could be at risk if consumer spending drops within the macro environment. Looking ahead, we see limited growth drivers for the company and the extreme rallies that have been posted since the beginning of the year could lead to reversals relatively quickly if certain scenarios unfold. This ultimately means that dividend investors that are already long should consider selling the stock at current levels in order to maximize potential gains over the next year.

Over the past half-decade, market valuations in JNJ have surged with the five-year performance coming in above 96%. We have also seen strong moves this year, with the YTD performance coming in at roughly 15.5%.

These later moves were spurred by the company's second quarter earnings results, which showed adjusted diluted earnings-per share of $1.83 (slightly above the consensus forecasts of $1.80). The quarterly EPS numbers show annualized growth rates of 5.2%. Revenues came in at $18.8 billion, which confirms annualized growth rates of 1.6% but these were still weaker than the initial forecasts of $18.95 billion. Adjusted net earnings were seen at $5 billion for the quarter, which equals an annual growth rate of 3.1%. Overall, the numbers show some level of stability but whether or not this actually justifies an all-time high valuation in the stock is another question altogether.

Analyst Recommendations: Yahoo Finance

The reality is that the latest moves in the stock have started to generate warning signals and calls to caution within the analyst community. The reasons for the increasingly negative outlook vary but there are some similar themes that have been cited. At this stage, it looks as though the market has already priced-in the near-term drug launches and we are starting to see growing doubt with respect to the real value that is left after the acquisition of Actelion. If anything, it is time to consider the possibility that Johnson & Johnson actually paid to high a price to acquire Actelion ($29.1 billion) and whether or not this will affect earnings numbers in any way over the next few quarters. All of this will have to be assessed within the broader macro framework, where higher interest rates will likely impact consumer spending levels. We all know that JNJ performs well when economic growth numbers are steady but if these trends start to reverse it could lead to negative earnings surprises as we head into next year

On the bullish side of the argument, we must consider the positive impact that could be generated once Johnson & Johnson makes public its COMPASS data for Xarelto on August 29. This comes in close proximity to the sirukumab PDUFA date (relevant for patients with active rheumatoid arthritis). The combination of these two events could generate favorable news headlines and positive sentiment in the stock near-term. We will also start to see the impact of Remicade biosimilars that will be added to the market during the latter parts of this year, and so the picture is not entirely negative when we consider what is most likely to occur in the company's next earnings reports.

JNJ Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

But even with these potential positives, the reality is that the potential for upside is limited and that the current state of affairs is not enough to justify JNJ stock prices at all-time highs. Dividend investors should be concerned with the fact that payout ratios at roughly 47% come dangerously close to the 50% threshold that is often viewed as problematic for dividend stocks. From a chart perspective, both the monthly and daily charts are showing a bearish divergence with CCI indicator readings failing to confirm these bullish and overextended price moves. If we are setting up for a decline, the first level to watch comes in at 129.50 which was the previous breakout point and likely an area where stop losses could be tripped if markets are unable to hold above these levels. All of this supports the argument to sell JNJ at current levels and to wait for better opportunities to unfold at a later date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.