Ralph Lauren Isn't For Real

Photo credit

That Ralph Lauren (RL) hasn't been one of my favorite stocks over the past few years is no secret. The company's share price used to hang out in the nearly $200 area, which is a far cry from the $85 where it trades today. But between the two points RL has experienced massive troubles with its business and indeed, it is working to mend the sins of the past. Those efforts are bearing fruit and investors were tickled pink to see RL's Q1 earnings report, sending the stock up by about ten bucks in rapid order. But is RL really in that good of shape? I still wonder.

We'll begin with the chart because it tells RL's story in all of its gruesome detail for the past couple of years. Shares hit a spike low of just $65 back in May after falling from $112 towards the end of last year. That's quite the decline and it meant that RL was making new lows, crushing its momentum indicators, etc. But the bulls stepped up and since then, RL has moved up to $86 in an almost straight line, ushering in a strange bout of bullishness I'm not accustomed to seeing on this name.

The rally has done a bunch to repair some of the damage that was done to the chart, including putting the stock in excess of its 50DMA and 200DMA for the first time since late 2016. If the rally is to continue, that is certainly a big hurdle to have jumped. If the bulls can hold the line the 200DMA will turn up and that could be the rising support the stock needs to keep moving up.

In addition, the rally has brought on some very impressive action in the momentum indicators, which went from the basement to the penthouse since late May. In other words, bullish conviction is very high and while the stock looks overbought here, bullish conviction of this sort bodes well for the stock going forward; it means that people want to own the stock and are outnumbering the bears.

The problem is that while RL is in the middle of a transformation of sorts, there just really isn't much to like from a fundamental perspective. It is getting out of some of its less profitable revenue streams, including shutting distribution points, and that is taking an enormous toll on the top line. The damage in Q1 was a 13% loss in revenue, which is devastating for any company to take. We knew it was coming but that sort of thing is tough to endure nevertheless.

The problem down the road is not necessarily the damage today, but given that RL's revenue reductions are largely due to planned lower shipments, there is no catalyst to bring it back up. In other words, RL is shrinking itself with no feasible means to get itself back to its former size. By extension, unless there is some massive increase in margins, the company's market cap should reflect the fact that it is much smaller than it once was. To an extent that has already happened, obviously, but perhaps not enough.

Speaking of margins, gross profit was up nicely to 63.2%, a 210bps increase over last year's Q1. That's a very nice increase and it improved from reduced promotional activity as well as improved buying costs and favorable mix. That's exactly what you want to see and it seems that RL's efforts to streamline its business from front to back are working. Planned inventory reductions and being quicker to market with its merchandise should help keep margins afloat and moving higher over the near term so I don't think we've seen the last of its gross margin increases.

The bump in gross margins helped drive adjusted operating profits up 200bps to 10.2%. That's an outstanding result and it came from the increase in gross margins and flat operating expenses. RL managed to reduce operating costs at the same rate as revenue and that is key to any turnaround effort. There is a lot of progress being made with respect to the turnaround but is it enough?

The stock is going for 16 times this year's earnings and that's after analysts have feverishly raised their collective EPS targets. While that's certainly not an egregious valuation, keep in mind that revenue is going to decline in the high single digits this year and EPS is going to do the same sort of thing. But apart from that, the rebound into next year is expected to be diminutive at best and nonexistent at worse, meaning that you're paying 16 times earnings for a stock with no discernible EPS growth path. I can't help but be impressed that RL managed to boost operating profits in the face of a 13% revenue decline but if $5.50 or so in EPS is all we can reasonably expect - and that certainly looks to be the case - where is the bull argument? I don't see it.

And that's my issue with RL despite the outstanding work it did in Q1; I don't see any catalyst for a continued move higher. The chart looks better after the post-earnings rally and margins improved markedly but with a lack of catalysts next year and beyond, it looks to me like RL's former highs will never be seen again, let alone anytime soon. Indeed, the stock looks more than fairly valued here at $85. The odds that RL can pull off some sort of miracle and grow EPS at some sort of meaningful rate going forward aren't great so I'm out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.